Pentagon lifts lockdown after air quality scare proves to be false alarm

Pentagon lifts lockdown after air quality scare proves to be false alarm
The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A partial lockdown at the Pentagon implemented in response to a potential air quality issue has been lifted after no hazards were found, according to the Pentagon’s chief spokesman.

Portions of the Pentagon had gone into a shelter-in-place earlier Thursday, after officials locked down multiple floors and hallways in response to a potential air hazard situation, according to three officials.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement earlier that building monitoring systems detected an air-quality issue, prompting precautionary measures while officials work to determine the source and extent of the problem.

In an update Thursday, Parnell said subsequent testing “confirmed no hazard exists, and normal operations have resumed.”

Sources told ABC News earlier that authorities were investigating what caused a sensor to alert for a potential hazardous air quality issue at the Pentagon. Additional testing occurred to verify whether there was any hazard or if the sensor was faulty, multiple sources said.

In a message sent to Pentagon employees earlier Thursday, employees in certain corridors on select floors were urged to remain in place while awaiting testing results, which it noted could take one to two hours.

The Arlington County Fire Department said its hazardous materials team had responded to the Pentagon in support of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s Hazmat Team “during a hazardous materials incident.”

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Hawaii police searching for man wanted in 3 homicides within 48 hours
Hawaii police searching for man wanted in 3 homicides within 48 hours
Hawaiʻi Island police released this undated photo of Jacob Daniel Baker, 36. (Hawaiʻi Island Police)

(HAWAII) — Police in Hawaii said they’re searching for a 36-year-old man wanted in connection with three homicides within days.

“Over the past 48 hours, our island has experienced three separate homicides in the Puna district, all of which we believe are connected and involve a single suspect,” Hawai’i Island Police Chief Reed Mahuna said at a news conference. Hawai’i Island is also known as the Big Island.

“We have mobilized significant resources and personnel to address this situation swiftly and thoroughly,” the chief said. “Bringing this suspect into custody without anyone further being harmed is the No. 1 priority.”

The suspect is identified as Jacob “Jake” Daniel Baker, of Pāhoa, Hawaii, police said. A gun wasn’t used in any of the homicides, but Baker “should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” Mahuna said.

The first death was discovered Monday evening, when an officer responded to a home and found a 69-year-old man partially submerged inside a cement pond, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a home just 400 to 500 feet away from the first victim and found a 79-year-old man dead from apparent blunt force trauma, police said.

On Tuesday night, the third victim — a 69-year-old man — was found dead about 19 miles away from the first two locations, police said.

No motive is known, police said. There’s no known connection between the victims besides the first two living near each other, police added.

“These are a tragic series of events and our thoughts are with those who are grieving,” the chief said.

Police urge anyone who sees Baker to not approach him and to immediately call 911.

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Explosives thrown outside NYC mayor’s residence probed as ‘act of ISIS-inspired terrorism’: Officials
Explosives thrown outside NYC mayor’s residence probed as ‘act of ISIS-inspired terrorism’: Officials
A man is arrested after throwing a hand-made smoke grenade at a protest near Gracie Mansion, on March 7, 2026, in New York. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Two improvised explosive devices brought to a counterprotest outside Gracie Mansion in New York City are being investigated as “an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism,” and the two suspects arrested in connection with the incident are facing federal terrorism charges, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday.

The devices contained the volatile substance TATP and were made to “injure, maim or worse,” Tisch said of Saturday’s incident.

“These were not hoax devices or smoke bombs. They were improvised explosive devices,” Tisch said during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion with New York City Mayor Zohran Mandami, the city’s first Muslim mayor.

Tisch said a third suspected IED was found in the car of the two suspects parked on the East Side of Manhattan, prompting an immediate evacuation of homes in the area. She said the device did not test positive for explosives.

All of the devices are being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for additional testing, Tisch said.

Two Pennsylvania men who are in custody in connection with the devices will be charged with federal crimes, Tisch said. The complaint has not yet been unsealed.

The suspects were identified as Emir Balat of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and Ibrahim Kayumi of Newton, Pennsylvania, Tisch said.

“They’re suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism,” Mamdani said. “Anyone who comes to NYC to bring violence to our streets will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The explosives were deployed at an anti-Muslim protest outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence, that was organized by far-right, anti-immigrant provocateur Jack Lang, officials said. The event was called “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City.”

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Large burning cross found in Chicago’s Grant Park
Large burning cross found in Chicago’s Grant Park
Clouds pass over the skyline on August 26, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) — Chicago police are investigating a disturbing incident in a downtown park where a large cross was set on fire in the middle of the day on Tuesday.

Videos and images of the burning cross in Grant Park, which police say was discovered around 2:30 p.m., went viral, shocking onlookers. The burning cross has historically been a symbol of hate that white supremacists have used to harass and intimidate Black Americans.

Alyna Carlton, 22, who filmed the burning cross while she was in a car with her mother, told WLS Chicago on Tuesday that she could not believe her eyes.

“Seeing that in Chicago, in 2026 … yeah, we were really taken aback,” she said.

The Chicago Fire Department quickly responded and put out the fire, according to investigators. There were no injuries or serious property damage.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement that it is investigating the incident, but as of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

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