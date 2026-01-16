Father charged with murder in apparent case of mistaken identity, police say

Father charged with murder in apparent case of mistaken identity, police say

Harris County Jail

(HOUSTON) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in an apparent case of mistaken identity that turned deadly early Christmas Day, according to police.

Jonathan Ross Mata, 39, was charged on Wednesday with the murder of 25-year-old Desmond Butler, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said that Mata and his wife received a phone call from their daughter telling them she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. They then drove to a gas station parking lot in the 9900 block of Bellaire, expecting their daughter to be dropped off, according to Houston Police.

As Butler’s gray Honda Pilot drove into the parking lot around 1 a.m., police said he passed Mata’s black GMC, which was parked at one of the pumps. As Butler drove past, a woman got out of the GMC and began chasing his vehicle and attempting to open the back passenger door of the Honda, believing Mata’s daughter was inside, police said.

At the same time, Mata exited the GMC and fired his gun at the victim’s vehicle as it exited the parking lot, according to police.

Butler, police said, then attempted to drive away when he was struck by gunfire and crashed his vehicle into a pole in an adjacent parking lot. The suspects got back into their vehicle and drove northbound on the feeder road, authorities said.

Butler was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Mata and Butler did not know each other, police said.

Mata turned himself into police on Wednesday and has been booked into the Harris County Jail. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Suspects in deadly shooting of 10-year-old boy, 21-year-old woman in New Jersey urged to surrender
Suspects in deadly shooting of 10-year-old boy, 21-year-old woman in New Jersey urged to surrender
Two days after a deadly New Jersey shooting killed a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman, officials are urging for the suspects to turn themselves in. WABC

(NEWARK, N.J.) — Officials are urging the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman in New Jersey over the weekend to turn themselves in for committing the “heinous crime.”

“What you did was cowardly, heartless and unforgivable. You prove nothing but your own weakness,” Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones said during a press conference on Monday. “We are coming, there is no hiding, there is no running. There is no corner of this county that will keep you hidden. Turn yourselves in before we come knocking on your door.”

At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of multiple shots fired in Newark’s South Ward, officials said. A total of five people were injured in the shooting, with two of them later pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials said.

The victims were identified as 10-year-old Jordan Garcia and 21-year-old Kia Mae Scott, according to New York ABC station WABC.

“To hear the yelling and the wailing of those mothers in the hospital is something that I will never forget,” Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said on Monday.

An 11-year-old boy, who is Garcia’s brother, was also injured in the shooting, but is in stable condition, officials said.

The two others injured in the shooting, a 60-year-old and a 19-year-old, remain in the hospital, with the 19-year-old in critical condition, officials said.

As of Monday morning, no suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting, officials said.

“The best thing for them to do is turn themselves in immediately. The entire community is on alert. There is nothing that you can say or do that would justify a 10-year-old losing his life. The community is on alert and on lookout and we’ll make sure that justice is done in this community,” Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said on Monday.

A $10,000 reward is currently available for any information that leads to an arrest, Jones said, calling the shooting an “attack on everything this city and county stands for.”

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said the shooting goes “against the trend of downward crime” in the county and the city of Newark, which makes the incident more “vexing” and “difficult.” Stephens said there has been more than a 50% decrease in homicides in Newark this year compared to 2021.

There were 49 murders in 2022 year-to-date, with the number dropping to 46 in 2023, 37 in 2024 and 21 so far this year, according to data from the Newark Department of Public Safety.

A motive for the shooting and whether there were multiple suspects involved was not revealed on Monday.

Officials said they have obtained video surveillance from the night of the shooting and are continuing to canvas the area to find “as much as possible.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

6-year-old girl dies after being injured at Florida trampoline adventure park: Police
6-year-old girl dies after being injured at Florida trampoline adventure park: Police

(PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — A 6-year-old girl died after she was injured at a trampoline adventure park in Florida, police said.

First responders were dispatched to an Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie on Saturday for a “medical run” involving the child, according to local police.

The girl died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time and is pending the medical examiner’s findings,” a police department spokesperson said in a statement.

Police did not release any details on the incident or the nature of the injuries.

ABC News has reached out to the franchise location for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Port St. Lucie location includes a number of attractions in addition to trampolines, including go karts, bumper cars, a zip line and laser tag.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bitcoin sell-off halts Trump family’s crypto windfall
Bitcoin sell-off halts Trump family’s crypto windfall
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and his family have boasted of going “all in” on cryptocurrencies — but a recent downturn in bitcoin has pummeled digital asset investors, including the Trumps, who by one estimate have had roughly a billion dollars of their net worth erased in just a matter of weeks.

Bitcoin dropped as much as 8% in trading on Monday, at one point falling below $85,000 — shedding 30% from its all-time high in early October, when bitcoin was trading at more than $125,000.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said last week that $1 trillion in value has been wiped out of the crypto market globally since early October. The analysts said traders dumped riskier assets in the crypto sector amid questions about the strength of the economy and stalled momentum on digital asset regulation.

The crypto sell-off is a stark reminder to investors about how volatile assets can drop in value just as quickly as they go up. 

The Trump family has launched a soup-to-nuts crypto empire over the past year, including a meme coin, a bitcoin mining firm, and a digital asset company called World Liberty Financial that has issued multiple tokens.

Fueled by the Trump administration’s abandonment of several high-profile regulatory challenges to the industry, the price of bitcoin and other digital assets soared in the months following Trump’s inauguration, bolstering the Trump family’s net worth by hundreds of millions of dollars, according to an ABC News analysis.

But their fortunes have shifted, for now, beneath the weight of a market-wide downturn.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology, the family’s media firm that has recently waded deeper into the crypto space, tumbled 5% on Monday. The stock is down about 70% since President Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

The $TRUMP meme coin is now trading near an all-time low of $5.73, according to crypto trading platform CoinMarketCap. The digital token peaked at about $45 just ahead of inauguration. That’s a loss of nearly 90% since the start of the year.

And World Liberty’s digital governance token is down about 50% since its September launch.

All told, the Trump’s family fortune has dropped by about $1 billion — from $7.7 billion to $6.7 billion — since early September, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.

The family, however, appears undeterred. Eric Trump, the president’s son, has been touting his crypto companies on social media and in emails to supporters.

He told Bloomberg the bitcoin dip is nothing more than a “great buying opportunity.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.