Uvalde gunman fired 117 shots in 2 minutes before officer Gonzales entered the school, official says

Uvalde gunman fired 117 shots in 2 minutes before officer Gonzales entered the school, official says

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — The Uvalde, Texas, gunman fired 117 rounds in two Robb Elementary School classrooms during a two-minute period before school police officer Adrian Gonzales entered the building, a Texas Ranger told jurors on Friday.

Ranger Nick Hill testified that Gonzales had a window of one minute and four seconds after he parked his car before gunman Salvador Ramos entered the school. Gonzales took three minutes and 53 seconds to enter Robb Elementary after parking his car, Hill said.

Hill said Gonzales parked at 11:31:55 a.m. and radioed in the active shooter report at 11:32:09 a.m.

Ramos entered the west side of Robb Elementary at 11:32:59 a.m., and, after firing 21 shots in a hallway, he entered the first of two classrooms at 11:33:45 a.m. Gonzales entered the south door of Robb Elementary at 11:35:48 a.m., Hill said.

In total, Ramos fired 173 shots during the massacre, while law enforcement discharged 25 rounds, Hill said. Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers.

Prosecutors allege Gonzales, who is charged with child endangerment, did not follow his training and endangered the 19 students who died and an additional 10 surviving students. Prosecutors allege Gonzales not only failed when he arrived at the scene, but also when he got into the school because he retreated after two other officers were hit by gunfire.

Gonzales has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers argue he is being unfairly blamed for a broader law-enforcement failure that day. The defense argued Gonzales did everything he could, including calling in the shooting and attempting to enter the school. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Bentley University professor missing, last seen on island off the coast of Maine: Officials
Bentley University professor missing, last seen on island off the coast of Maine: Officials
Wiley Davi, a 57-year-old Bentley University professor who was last seen on Maine’ Peaks Island, has been missing for nearly a week, according to the Maine Warden Service. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

(PEAKS ISLAND, Maine) — A Bentley University professor who was last seen on an island off the coast of Maine has been missing for nearly a week, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Wiley Davi, a 57-year-old English and media studies professor at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 15 on Maine’s Peak’s Island, the warden service said in a statement on Monday.

As of Thursday, the search continues for Davi, the university said in a statement to ABC News, who described them as a “longtime and respected professor and a friend to students.”

“Our hearts and minds are with Wiley and their loved ones and we are hoping and praying for Wiley’s safe return,” the university said in a statement to ABC News on Thursday.

The warden service said it is concentrating search efforts on the island’s trails and wooded areas, while the Maine Marine Patrol is searching the waters along the island.

While people are encouraged to stay off the island’s walking trails to “not interfere with searchers,” officials said residents are “encouraged to check any sheds or outbuildings on their property for Davi.”

A spokesperson for the warden service told Portland, Maine, ABC affiliate WMTW on Tuesday that the agency is looking at GPS tracking data from searchers on the ground and search dogs to see if they have missed any areas of Peaks Island in their efforts to find Davi.

Davi is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 155 pounds and has gray hair, officials said.

Davi, who has been a professor at Bentley University for over 15 years, holds a doctorate in medieval and Renaissance studies from Tufts University, according to their LinkedIn profile. Their teaching interests “span the fields of writing, diversity, gender studies, leadership and service-learning,” their LinkedIn said.

It remains unclear why Davi was on Peaks Island. According to a local ferry service, the island is a neighborhood within the city of Portland that is home to “artists, retirees, commuters of all sorts and a substantial summer population.”

Officials said anyone with information on Davi or their whereabouts is urged to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8479.

The Maine Warden Service did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on an update on the search for Davi.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charlie Kirk murder suspect can wear civilian clothes in court but must remain restrained: Judge
Charlie Kirk murder suspect can wear civilian clothes in court but must remain restrained: Judge
Flowers and candles are seen at a makeshift memorial for murdered American conservative activist Charlie Kirk outside the U.S. embassy as its flag hangs at half-staff on September 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

(UTAH) — The man accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be allowed to wear civilian clothing during pretrial hearings, a Utah judge ruled on Monday.

At the same time, the judge denied a request from the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, to appear during the proceedings without any restraints.

Robinson’s attorneys sought to extend the right for him to appear in civilian clothing that is afforded during trial to all of his pretrial proceedings, arguing that, given the extensive media coverage of the case, there is a risk of prejudice if potential jurors see him in jail attire. Prosecutors had opposed the request, arguing jail clothing aids with identification and safety.

In granting the request during a virtual hearing on Monday, Judge Tony Graf said, “Robinson’s right to the presumption of innocence outweighs the minimal inconvenience of permitting civilian attire, and Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent.”

Robinson similarly sought to appear without restraints due to concerns they could prejudice potential jurors. 

In denying the request, the judge said that while Robinson previously had no criminal history or any issues while in custody, the charges he faces are “extraordinarily serious, carrying potential penalties of life imprisonment or death.”

“The safety of Mr. Robinson, the attorneys, court staff and the public must remain the court’s highest priority,” Graf said. “The emotional nature of these proceedings also raise the risk of disruption.”

Graf directed the sheriff’s department to “use the least restrictive restraints necessary to maintain safety.”

“If those restraint strains impede the defendant’s ability to communicate with counsel or take notes, counsel may renew the motion,” Graf said.

The judge further said the media will be prohibited from recording or photographing Robinson’s restraints as well as while he enters, exits or stands in court.

Graf issued his rulings after hearing arguments from prosecutors and the defense during a closed-door hearing last week.

Robinson appeared remotely from jail, with his camera turned off, during Monday’s hearing. He is next scheduled to appear in court in person on Jan. 16, 2026.

The shooting suspect turned himself in to authorities a day after Kirk was gunned down while holding an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. He has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

How snow and rain could hamper post-Thanksgiving travel for millions
How snow and rain could hamper post-Thanksgiving travel for millions
ABC News

(NEW YORK) –Traveling after Thanksgiving may be a bit more turbulent than the days leading up to the holiday, with a cross-country storm forecast to bring widespread rain and snow to millions of Americans Friday through Sunday.

Here is a look at the weather forecast for Black Friday and this weekend:

Friday

On Friday afternoon, a new cross-country storm system will bring messy weather for millions of Americans who may be traveling from Thanksgiving, with winter weather alerts for regions across Idaho and Montana down to Indiana and Michigan.

Chicago and Milwaukee are both under a Winter Storm Warning from Friday night through early Sunday, as this cross-country storm moves into the Midwest for the first half of the weekend.

Parts of northern Michigan have already recorded more than a foot of snow, with areas of the Cleveland and Erie metro areas recording between 3 to 4 inches of snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in place for multiple areas in upstate New York as well until Saturday, as 6 to 20 inches of additional snowfall are possible with wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph into Friday night.

The rest of the country remains dry and quiet for Black Friday.

Saturday

On Saturday, rain and showers are expected from Kansas and Missouri down to Louisiana and Texas, with 6 to over 12 inches of snow possible for areas in Nebraska to Michigan — including major cities like Minneapolis, St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit.

With heavy snow and gusty winds, whiteout conditions and very dangerous travel conditions are likely across the Midwest.

In Chicago, snow will start around 6 a.m. Saturday and taper off until noon Sunday, leaving a possible 6 to more than 10 inches of snow.

In St. Louis, snowy precipitation will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday until that evening with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.

Sunday

By Sunday afternoon and evening, this system will bring rain to much of the East Coast, especially the Northeast, with temperatures too warm for widespread snow causing rainy showers instead through Sunday evening.

Sunday is predicted to be the busiest air travel day for Thanksgiving, and anyone traveling along the I-95 corridor should try to travel earlier on Sunday or move their travel to Saturday to avoid the rain and slick roads, if possible.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.