‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos

Get ready to meet the Clyburns. The new Yellowstone spinoff The Madison has an official premiere date on Paramount+.
The Taylor Sheridan series, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, will debut March 14. It’s described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”
The Madison is one of several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, including Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.
Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora are getting some company this New Year’s Eve.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 has added Julianne Hough and Chance the Rapper as cohosts. Hough will join NFL legend Rob Gronkowski to cohost the festivities in Las Vegas, while Chance will ring in the New Year in his hometown of Chicago.
Seacrest and Ora will hold things down in Times Square, New York City.
Details for the Puerto Rico portion of the broadcast will be announced soon.
People has bestowed its 2025 Sexiest Man Alive title on Jonathan Bailey.
In an interview with the outlet published on Monday, the Wicked star called the title “a huge honor.”
“Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” he said. “It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”
Asked if he had told anyone about the honor ahead of this week’s announcement, Bailey said, “I told my dog Benson. … But no, I haven’t. How do you spell … NDA?”
He added that he expects “a lot” of his friends to give him grief about the title, saying, “They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.”
Bailey’s newest resume builder marks the 40th anniversary of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive franchise, which first began back in 1985 with Mel Gibson earning the inaugural title.
Bailey succeeds last year’s winner, John Krasinski, as well as Patrick Dempsey, who nabbed the cover in 2023.
Bailey is known for an array of roles both onstage and onscreen. His top billing included the hit series Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, before breaking out on the big screen in 2024’s Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as 2025’s Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Bailey can be seen next in Wicked: For Good, in theaters Nov. 21.
The official trailer for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has arrived. The new season of the popular college-set Hulu drama series premieres on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. This new season consists of eight episodes.
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in season 3. The on-again-off-again couple have “rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.”
The synopsis also teases that the repercussions from last school year “also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”
The trailer starts with Lucy tearfully filming an apology video. “My friends think I’m crazy,” she then tells Stephen as they lay in bed together. “We have to be nice to each other this time.”
Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo also star in season 3.
Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.
