‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos

‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in season 1, episode 4 of the Paramount+ series ‘The Madison.’ (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Get ready to meet the Clyburns. The new Taylor Sheridan series The Madison has an official premiere date on Paramount+.

The series, directed by Christina Alexandra Voros and starring Michelle Pfeiffer, will debut March 14. It’s described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

The network also released first-look images from the show, including Pfeiffer as “the heart of the family” Stacy Clyburn, and Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox as brothers Preston Clyburn and Paul Clyburn

The Madison is one of several Taylor Sheridan projects in the works, including Yellowstone spinoff Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Eddie Murphy doc, Lisa Ann Walter comedy special, and more
In brief: Eddie Murphy doc, Lisa Ann Walter comedy special, and more

A documentary all about Eddie Murphy is making its way to Netflix. The film, called Being Eddie, arrives Nov. 12. It will detail the comedian’s journey from being a cast member on Saturday Night Live right out of high school to the film career that followed. The documentary features stars Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx and Jerry Seinfeld telling all about the Oscar-nominated actor …

Abbott Elementary and The Parent Trap star Lisa Ann Walter is releasing her first-ever stand-up comedy special. The actress has signed a deal with Hulu for her debut hourlong comedy special, which will air in 2026. The actress shared the news to Instagram Tuesday …

Cousin Greg has his next gig. Deadline reports that Succession star Nicholas Braun has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film The S***heads. The movie will also star Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Peter Dinklage. It follows a cynic and an idealist who both hit rock bottom and find the courage to face their failures …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director Rob Reiner: Police
2 found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director Rob Reiner: Police
ABC NewsRob Reiner attends the Premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two deaths at a home that property records show belongs to director Rob Reiner in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death.

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

The identities of the individuals and their cause of death have not yet been released.

Reiner is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and many more.

He and his wife, Michele Singer, got married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 7’ official trailer
Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 7’ official trailer
Neve Campbell stars in ‘Scream 7.’ (Paramount Pictures)

Neve Campbell is back in the Scream 7 official trailer.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass released the trailer for the upcoming horror film on Thursday.

The new film follows what happens “when a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Campbell) has built a new life,” according to its official synopsis. “Her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.”

The trailer starts with a couple checking in to stay at the original Scream house, which is now an Airbnb. After we see the pair get attacked by a Ghostface killer, the trailer cuts to Sidney Prescott receiving a sinister phone call.

“Hello, Sidney. Did you miss me?” The mysterious caller says. “Nice little town you’ve found. You and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up.”

The trailer ends with a line of dialogue that fans believe sounds like franchise veteran Matthew Lillard‘s voice.

“This is gonna be fun,” the voice says.

Along with Campbell making her Scream return, this seventh film in the franchise finds Courteney Cox returning as Gale Weathers. The cast also includes Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Ethan Embry, Timothy Simons and Mark Consuelos.

Kevin Williamson directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Guy Busick. Williamson also wrote the original 1996 Scream film.

Scream 7 comes to theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.