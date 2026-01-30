Macaulay Culkin and more pay tribute to Catherine O’Hara following her death

Macaulay Culkin and more pay tribute to Catherine O’Hara following her death

Catherine O’Hara arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Hollywood community is mourning veteran actress Catherine O’Hara, who died at the age of 71.

O’Hara’s manager confirmed news of her death Friday. No cause of death was given.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred in 1990’s Home Alone and 1992’s Home Alone 2 as Kevin McCallister, the son of O’Hara’s character, Kate McCallister, remembered his “mama” in an Instagram tribute.

“Mama. I thought we had time,” Culkin wrote. “I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

In Culkin’s post, he included side-by-side photos of him and O’Hara on the Home Alone set and more recently, in December 2023, when O’Hara supported Culkin at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

Pedro Pascal paid tribute to O’Hara in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of the two on the set of season 2 of The Last of Us.

“Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always,” Pascal wrote in the accompanying caption. “The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara.”

Justin Theroux, who co-starred in 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with O’Hara — who reprised her role as Delia Deetz from the original 1988 Beetlejuice film — posted an Instagram photo of a director’s chair with O’Hara’s name on it on set.

“Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed,” Theroux captioned the photo.

Paul Walter Hauser remembered O’Hara as an iconic and memorable performer in an Instagram tribute.

“She was my Meryl Streep. I could watch her in anything,” Hauser wrote. “Didn’t matter how good or bad the film or show was. I wanted to see what she would do. SCTV, After Hours, Beetlejuice, Home Alone 1 & 2, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, Schitt’s Creek, The Studio. Not sure I can process or fathom that she’s gone but I am so grateful for the work she did and how she kept such a flawless reputation in a very sketchy and checkered business.”

“A freaking angel just went home to Heaven,” he added. “And she’s not home alone.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Paul Mescal says he’ll work less before Beatles biopics: ‘People will get a break from me’
Paul Mescal says he’ll work less before Beatles biopics: ‘People will get a break from me’
Paul Mescal attends the photocall for the ‘Hamnet’ Photography Exhibition at Tristan Hoare Gallery on Dec. 16, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is looking forward to taking a break.

The actor, who stars as William Shakespeare in the new film Hamnet, recently told The Guardian that audiences can expect to see less of him on their movie screens for a while.

“Once I’ve finished promoting [Hamnet],” Mescal said, “I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the Beatles. People will get a break from me and I’ll get a break from them.”

Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sony’s upcoming Beatles films, which are releasing in 2028.

Along with Mescal, The Beatles movies will star Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles — John Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film about the band.

Sam Mendes will direct four different films, each told from a different member of The Beatles’ point of view. They will all intersect to tell the full story of the band’s history, according to a press release from Sony.

Mescal found his big break by starring in the Hulu series Normal People, which premiered in 2020. He says he’s been working continuously since then.

“I’m five or six years into this now, and I feel very lucky. But I’m also learning that I don’t think I can go on doing it as much,” Mescal said.

When asked if that means he is going to ration himself in the years to come, the actor said, “I think so.”

“I’m gonna have to start doing that. For sure. … Rationing doesn’t necessarily mean less,” Mescal said.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Amanda Seyfried says Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney should join her in a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie
Amanda Seyfried says Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney should join her in a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie
Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney attend the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 27, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia. Sabrina Carpenter seen in SoHo on Nov. 7, 2025, in New York City. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried wants to bring a couple of superstars into the Mamma Mia! family.

The actress shared she thinks Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney could join her in a potential third Mamma Mia! film in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure Mamma Mia 3 is a done deal,” Seyfried said.

While the sequel film hasn’t been officially greenlit, Seyfried has shared her hopes for what a third Mamma Mia! film could be like.

“I love portraying a mom, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids,” Seyfried said. “Maybe she has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter. And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it.”

As for the parts of the story she is sure about, Seyfried says she knows “the three dads are going to come back, and we still won’t know who the dad is because it doesn’t matter.”

The actress continued, saying that “Meryl [Streep] is a ghost, obviously, so she’ll be around. And Julie [Walters] and Christine [Baranski] will be back singing and looking hot, and we’re all going to be somewhere tropical. And ABBA will be playing.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch the trailer for Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’
Watch the trailer for Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’
(L-R) Charli xcx, Trew Mullen in ‘The Moment’ (Courtesy of A24)

Charli XCX has said that her upcoming film The Moment is “fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.” Now you can see what she means by watching the trailer for the film.

A press release describes The Moment as “a vaguely true look behind the curtain of Charli XCX’s viral Brat summer.” It depicts the pop star surrounded by people who are all trying to figure out, as one puts it, how they can “keep this Brat thing going.” 

Charli is shown being pulled in a million different directions by people who want something from her, and people who are trying to protect her as her fame becomes overwhelming. 

Alexander Skarsgård appears as the pretentious director of a concert film she’s supposed to be making. He warns her that people might be “offended” by what she sings about and forces her into dangerous onstage situations. In one scene, Kylie Jenner advises Charli, “The second people are getting sick of you, that’s when you have to go even harder.”

“Don’t you think this whole ‘keep having a Brat summer’ thing is a bit cringe?” Charli asks a member of her team. “It’s all cringe,” he responds. 

The Moment, which also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Rachel Sennott, is in theaters Jan. 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.