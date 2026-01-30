New SNAP work requirements set to go into effect on Feb. 1 with millions at risk of losing benefits

New SNAP work requirements set to go into effect on Feb. 1 with millions at risk of losing benefits

An EBT sign is displayed on the window of a grocery store on October 30, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are set to go into effect on Feb. 1 and it could mean that millions of Americans lose their benefits.

Nearly 42 million Americans, including low-income families and vulnerable households, rely on the federal program to help pay for groceries or other household essentials.

However, under President Donald Trump’s megabill that was signed into law in July, work requirements were amended for most people to receive benefits for longer than three months over three years.

Under the megabill, the upper age limit for those who need to meet work requirements was raised from age 54 through age 64 for the first time for able-bodied adults without dependents.

Additionally, exemptions were changed for parents or other family members with responsibility for a dependent under 18 years old to under 14 years old.

“Millions of people will unnecessarily be kicked off the rolls,” Joel Berg, CEO of the nonprofit Hunger Free America, told ABC News. “They will lose the food they need, and sometimes family members need. … More Americans will go hungry. Soup kitchens and food pantries and the food banks that supply them will not have the resources to meet this need.”

According to August 2025 estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, about 1.1 million people will lose SNAP benefits between 2025 and 2034, including 800,000 able-bodied adults through age 64 who don’t live with dependents and 300,000 parents or caregivers up to age 64 with children aged 14 and older.

An additional 1 million people who are able‑bodied adults ages 18 to 54 — or 18 to 49 starting in 2031 — who do not live with dependents but would have received a waiver from work requirements could also lose benefits.

Exemptions were also removed for homeless individuals, veterans and young adults who were in foster care when they turned age 18 under the megabill.

Berg said it could be very difficult for these populations to not only get jobs but provide the documentation to prove to the government they are meeting work requirements.

“It will be extraordinarily difficult for them, and they are among the most vulnerable Americans already,” he said. “Some of the most vulnerable populations — homeless people, veterans and young people who just left foster care — are going to lose their food, lose their groceries and there is no plan in place to fix that.”

CBO estimates that while there will be reductions in SNAP participation among these groups, it will be partially offset by the increases in participation among American Indians, who received exemptions under the megabill.

Supporters of the work requirements have said they are necessary to combat waste, fraud and abuse. SNAP benefits are administered under the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) by the Department of Agriculture.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in an interview on Fox Business on Friday that SNAP benefits are meant to be used temporarily and not long-term.

“The American dream is not being on [a] food stamp program,” Rollins said. “The American dream is not being on all these programs. That should be a hand up, not a handout. … As of yesterday, we have moved 1.75 million people off of SNAP. … A stronger economy, higher wages, I mean this is what we’re fighting for every day, not bigger programs, smaller programs. People to have real jobs, real health care, a real opportunity for their children and their grandchildren.”

FNS didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request for further comment.

Data from the 2023 American Community Survey shows the majority of American families receiving SNAP benefits had at least one family member working in the past 12 months.

However, work requirements can reduce program participation. A 2021 report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found SNAP work requirements could lead to up to 53% of eligible adults exiting the program within 18 months.

“These work requirements aren’t really about promoting work. They’re about dehumanizing people and attacking the ‘other’,” Berg said. “Most SNAP recipients are pro-work, and most SNAP recipients are already working, or children or people with disability or older Americans. So all this is sort of a diversionary debate.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Suspect charged in stabbing on Charlotte light rail train
Suspect charged in stabbing on Charlotte light rail train
Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A suspect has been charged in the Friday stabbing on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to police.

Oscar Solarzano, 33, has been charged with five counts including attempted first degree murder, assault with deadly weapon serious injury and carrying concealed weapon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The male victim was found with a stab wound just before 5 p.m. near North Brevard Street and East 22nd Street, where the train appeared to have stopped between stations, Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

The victim was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian with serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. 

Solarzano was apprehended by officers shortly after the stabbing and was transported to the division where he was interviewed by detectives, police said.

Solarzano was transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after the interview concluded, police said.

This incident comes months after a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was fatally stabbed while riding the Blue Line on the Charlotte light rail. The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was charged with first-degree murder and was indicted in October on federal charges of violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information on the stabbing Friday are asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, use the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App or visit the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Border Patrol chief ordered to meet with judge daily on Chicago immigration crackdown
Border Patrol chief ordered to meet with judge daily on Chicago immigration crackdown
Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — In a face-off on Tuesday with a federal judge, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol commander-at-large Greg Bovino came under questioning about the crowd-control tactics he and his agents are using in their Chicago immigration crackdown.

With Bovino appearing before her dressed in uniform, Judge Sara Ellis of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ordered him to meet with her in person each weekday at 6 p.m. local time, to report to her on the immigration activities in Chicago that he is spearheading.

Bovino was on the witness stand for slightly more than an hour Tuesday morning, as Ellis considered allegations from the plaintiffs of multiple violations of a temporary restraining order (TRO) she issued this month, placing restrictions on the use of force and riot control weapons against demonstrators.

Ellis did the vast majority of the talking during the hearing, including an oral recitation of each provision of her temporary restraining order that she first issued on Oct. 9, requiring federal agents to issue advanced warnings when deploying tear gas.

The judge expanded the order on Oct. 16 to include a requirement for federal agents equipped with body-worn cameras to wear them and keep them on during “law enforcement activities” in Chicago.

“My role is simply to see that in the enforcement of those laws that you and the agents operating under you are acting in a manner that is consistent with your obligations under the law, meaning that it is consistent with the Constitution, that it is consistent with the law … and the TRO that I entered,” she said.

“That is my job and that is all that I am doing,” Ellis told Bovino as the hearing got underway.

Ellis ordered Bovino to appear before her following allegations that he had personally deployed tear gas on a crowd of demonstrators “without justification” last week, according to court filings in a lawsuit against the federal government.

Ellis indicated in a hearing earlier this month that she was “profoundly concerned” over the tactics used by federal agents in a series of clashes with protesters.

She issued a temporary restraining order on Oct. 9, restricting federal agents from using aggressive tactics to quell protests, including the deployment of tear gas without advanced warning.

On Oct. 17, Ellis expanded her order to include a requirement for federal agents equipped with body-worn cameras to wear them and keep them on during “law enforcement activities” in Chicago.

Ellis is presiding over a lawsuit brought by journalists and citizens against the federal government over the immigration enforcement tactics in Chicago.

The plaintiffs argue that the government is “engineering their own pretext for their presence and behavior in Chicago” by “regularly inflicting harm on civilians who are simply protesting” the immigration enforcement operation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Colorado hiker killed in mountain lion attack: Officials
Colorado hiker killed in mountain lion attack: Officials
Mountain lion on a tree stump (Getty/John Conrad)

(LARIMER COUNTY, Colo.) — A female hiker was killed by a mountain lion on the Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County, Colorado, on Thursday, according to state officials.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed, but her death marks the first fatal mountain lion attack in Colorado since 1999, Colorado Parks and Wildlife noted.

A group of hikers reported throwing rocks at a mountain lion on the trail after spotting it near the body of the victim, causing the animal to flee, CPW said in a press release. Officers euthanized two mountain lions in the area, as CPW policy dictates that wildlife that attacks humans must be euthanized.

“Mountain lions are more visible in winter as they follow deer and elk to lower elevations. If lions are spotted, make noise to scare them from the area, hold objects overhead to appear bigger and start backing away from the animal. Pets should be kept on-leash and not interact with wildlife,” the release reads.

It is unknown how many animals were involved in the attack, as authorities are looking for a potential third mountain lion associated with the incident, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told ABC News.

Kellie Mahoney, who owns a cabin near the site of the attack, said in a video shared with ABC News that she previously saw a family of four mountain lions in the area.

“I couldn’t believe it. When I saw the one big cat and then all of a sudden all you see are eyeballs coming down off the mountain and there were the four of them together, which I’ve never seen before,” Mahoney said.

The Estes Park Police Department, who responded to the scene of the attack, offered their condolences to the victim’s family on social media.

“The Town of Estes Park is deeply saddened by the tragic news of a suspected fatal mountain lion attack that occurred,” the Facebook post read. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We offer our sincere condolences to all those grieving this heartbreaking loss.”

The trails on the mountain remain closed, according to a post from the U.S. Forest Service.

Mountain lions are also known as cougars, pumas, panthers or catamounts, and there are projected to be 3,800 to 4,400 mountain lions currently in the wild in Colorado, the CPW noted.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.