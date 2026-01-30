Latest release of Epstein files includes some survivors’ names, despite DOJ assurances, lawyers say

Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, December 19, 2025. (U.S. Justice Department)

(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for hundreds of Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors told ABC News that names and identifying information of numerous victims appear unredacted in the latest disclosure of files on the late sex offender by the Department of Justice, including several women whose names have never before been publicly associated with the case.

Three million pages from the DOJ’s files on Epstein were being released to the public Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press briefing this morning.

Several categories of pages were withheld from the release due to their sensitive nature, Blanche said. These items include personally identifying information of the victims, victims’ medical files, images depicting child pornography, information related to ongoing cases and any images depicting death or abuse.

“We are getting constant calls for victims because their names, despite them never coming forward, being completely unknown to the public, have all just been released for public consumption,” said Brad Edwards, an attorney for some of the victims, in a telephone interview with ABC News.  “It’s literally 1000s of mistakes.”

ABC News has independently confirmed numerous instances of victims’ names appearing in documents included in the latest release.

Shortly after the new material appeared on Friday morning, Edwards said he and his law partner, Brittany Henderson, began receiving calls from clients.

“We contacted DOJ immediately, who has asked us to flag each of the documents where victim names appear unredacted and they will pull them down,” Edwards said. “it’s an impossible job. The easy job would be for the DOJ to type in all the victims’ names, hit redact like they promised to do, then release them. “

“They’re trying to fix it, but I said ‘the solution is take the thing down for now. There’s no other remedy to this. It just runs the risk of causing so much more harm unless they take it down first, then fix the problem and put it back up.'”

ABC News had reached out to the DOJ for comment.

The department has reviewed and redacted “several millions of pages” of materials related to the investigations of Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and expects to publish “substantially all” of the records “in the near term,” according to a letter filed Tuesday by Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence prison.

Blanche said Friday’s release, which follows the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, will include 2,000 videos and 180,000 images related to the Epstein case.

Blanche said in total there were 6 million documents, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents are being made public in the current release.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges that he “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations,” using cash payments to recruit a “vast network of underage victims,” some of whom were as young as 14 years old.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Patrick Mcmullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Already a convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein was still actively shopping his political and financial acumen with major power players on the international stage in 2018, according to messages in the trove of records released by the House Oversight Committee this week.

Epstein appeared to welcome that role of influence-wielder, including by pitching himself as a guru on how world leaders should handle then newly-elected President Donald Trump. Epstein even boasted that he had already counseled a top Russian diplomat on Trump’s psyche.

Months later, Epstein would be arrested on sex trafficking charges.

“I think you might suggest to putin, that lavrov, can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein said in a typo-strewn email to then-Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thørbjorn Jagland, on June 24, 2018. “Vitaly churkin used to but he died. ? !” he added, referring to Russia’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations. 

“I’ll meet Lavrovs assistant on Monday and will suggest,” Jagland replied. “Thank you fo [sic] a lovely evening. I’ll com to un high level week.” 

“Churkin was great,” Epstein told Jagland. “He understood trump after our conversations. it is not complex. he must be seen to get something. its that simple.” 

In January of 2013, then-President of the Maldives Mohamed Waheed Hassan already in correspondence with Epstein, asked for his financial guidance.

“Jeffrey, need your advice,” Hassan said. “My finance minister is telling me that he has an anonymous funds manager who is willing to deposit 4 billion dollars in Maldives and that they are willing to lend a percentage of that in exchange for government promissory notes,” he said — going on to describe what he worried was a sketchy deal.

“What do you think I should do. I am very uncomfortable. In addition to the finance minister, a leading politician and leader of the coalition parliamentary group is behind it. He could be my leading contender for presidency. Does this all sound ridiculous to you. I have a strange feeling about this whole thing,” Hassan continued. The note signs off with “Sent from President’s iPad.”

“It is a scam,” Epstein replied and then detailed the reasons Hassan should walk away from the proposal.

In a January 2017 exchange — seven days after Trump was inaugurated — Epstein communicates with someone who is set to rub elbows with influential politicos and businesspeople in Washington, D.C., the next day — and wants his advice.

“I’m seeing BG tmr. He will be in DC for the Alfalfa dinner but he’s got mtgs most of the day including w Jared Kushner. Should I ask him to discuss surgeon general or mention it or wait? Not sure kushner cares about that stuff,” the person, whose identity is redacted, asked.

“Kushner does not care,” Epstein responded. The person replied, “K will wait.”

“Ask him if he will see tom barrack, thats the most important,” Epstein said. “He is free to call me for inside baseball.”

Tom Barrack, a billionaire real estate investor, was Trump’s longtime ally and a visible part of the campaign, chairing the inaugural committee that raised more than $100 million.

In 2021, Barrack was charged with acting as a foreign agent for allegedly seeking to use his influence with the new president on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. He was ultimately found not guilty.

Later on in their conversation, Epstein said that “Bill met my friend Kathy ruemmler, Obama counsel for 5 yrs. She would love to sit with Melinda and give her the other side of jeffrey.”

“Can try, couldn’t hurt,” the person responded.

“Hillary loves Kathy as does Obama. She is an arch feminist who is my great defender,” Epstein said.

“Not sure individuals can influence once impressions are made. But I will try,” the person said. “I do not know for sure but I do think he would be unwilling to Bring it up with her.”

Epstein was also in fairly regular contact with Steve Bannon, Trump’s longtime adviser and former White House chief strategist, and referred to him in emails as a friend.

In one December 2018 conversation, Epstein weighed in on President Trump’s cabinet choices.

“Mnuchin is ok,” Epstein said, referring to then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Its simple, 15 yrs ago. the geriatrics understood that the internet was like telephones. connections only, then my nerds taught them thaat [sic] cyber is a weapon., same with the fed.. its a weapon to be used with sophistication.”

“Can u get rid of Powell or really get rid of mnuchin,” Bannon said, referring to Jerome Powell, whom Trump had tapped to serve as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

“Getting rid of powell much more important than syria /mattis,” Epstein replied, referring to then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. “I guess pompeo, only one left,” he said, referring to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Unless ambassador heather has a brilliant idea. – a first.. jared and ivanka, need to go. !!!” Epstein added, referring to Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump.

In a March 2018 exchange, Bannon forwarded to Epstein a headline reading, “German Media Confess to Underestimating Steve Bannon; He is ‘As Dangerous as Ever.'”

Bannon sent it with the message, “Germans get it.”

“Luv it,” Epstein replied, to which Bannon said, “Pretty powerful.”

“Unfortunately I just spoke to one of the country leaders that we discussed, , I will fly there tomorw [sic] night now and then to new york wednesday night.  sorry.  will be in new york thurs and friday,” Epstein told Bannon. “we should lay down a strategy plan. . how much fun… travel safe.” 

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Ma., on Sept. 8, 2004. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is facing new scrutiny over the decision to withhold the Jeffrey Epstein files earlier this year.

A federal judge on Monday ordered the DOJ to expedite processing of a Freedom of Information Act request related to the Trump administration’s decision in July not to release files from the investigation of Epstein.

With the DOJ already facing a Dec. 19 deadline to turn over the Epstein files, as mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the ruling could shed light on why the Trump administration reversed course on its earlier vow to release the files. A joint FBI and DOJ memo in July concluded there was “no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials” and that their review “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Progressive legal nonprofit Democracy Forward brought the lawsuit after the Justice Department “constructively denied its expedited review request” regarding the internal records, according to the ruling, including whether Attorney General Pam Bondi “misled the American people in representing that the ‘client list’ was on her desk and ready for review,” and whether the DOJ “reversed course on the decision to disclose the Epstein matter case files out of a desire to cover-up the content within.” Specifically, the FOIA request sought records that might show that the reported mention of Trump’s name in the files prompted the reversal. 

Judge Tanya Chutkan – who oversaw Trump’s criminal case related to his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election result – ruled on Monday that Democracy Forward demonstrated that their request was reasonably tailored to a “matter of widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exist possible questions about the government’s integrity that affect public confidence,” clearing the legal bar to order expedited processing. 

“The request for ‘records reflecting all correspondence between Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’ is plainly tied to the concern discussed in the media that the Justice Department reversed its position on the disclosure of the Epstein documents only after Attorney General Bondi reportedly informed the President that his name appeared in the files,” Judge Chutkan wrote. 

In the same ruling, Judge Chutkan partially denied Democracy Forward’s request for records mentioning “whistleblower” and “flight logs” – concluding that those terms were overbroad – but granted the bulk of their request. 

Chutkan ordered both sides to file a report by Dec. 5 to determine the next steps in the FOIA request and lawsuit.

Separately, on Tuesday, the Department of Justice asked two judges in the Southern District of New York to authorize the release of grand jury transcripts and exhibits from the prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, ahead of the Dec. 19 deadline for the DOJ to release the Epstein files, per the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton – whom Attorney General Pam Bondi tapped to lead an investigation into prominent Democrats associated with Epstein – signed a motion asking the judges who oversaw the Epstein and Maxwell cases to approve the release of the grand jury materials, subject to the necessary redactions.

“In the light of the Act’s clear mandate, the Court should authorize the Department of Justice to release the grand jury transcripts and exhibits and modify any preexisting protective orders that would otherwise prevent public disclosure by the Government of materials the disclosure of which is required by the Act,” the motion said.

DA’s office says it won’t use statements Luigi Mangione made at station house following arrest
DA’s office says it won’t use statements Luigi Mangione made at station house following arrest
Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 9, 2025 in New York City. Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Manhattan district attorney’s office signaled Tuesday it would exclude statements that accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione made while in custody at the Altoona, Pennsylvania, Police Department following his following his arrest on Dec. 9, 2024. 

Mangione was in a New York City courtroom Tuesday for the eighth day of an evidence suppression hearing that will determine what evidence will used against him when he goes on trial on charges of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last year.

The New York police lieutenant leading the investigation into the shooting testified that he set up recording equipment inside an interrogation room in the Altoona station house after Mangione was apprehended in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s five days after the shooting. But when asked by defense attorney Marc Agnifilo if he knew whether it was legal to record someone in Pennsylvania without their knowledge, he conceded he did not know. 

“I was being guided my legal counsel,” Lt. David Leonardi testified. 

Mangione, at the station house, requested an attorney and investigators left the room, but the video and audio recording continued, Leonardi said. 

When Agnifilo asked if suspects are made aware they are being recorded during interviews done in New York, prosecutors objected and the judge called both sides to the bench. 

When Agnifilo returned to the podium he announced, “I understand that the DA is withdrawing these statements so I have no further questions.” 

Earlier Tuesday, attorneys played security camera footage of Mangione using a laptop at a Best Buy appliance store. The footage was among the evidence turned over to the NYPD following his arrest, according to testimony from Altoona Patrolman George Featherstone, the police officer in charge of cataloging the evidence.

Featherstone testified about photographing and processing all the items found on Mangione’s body and in his backpack at the time of his arrest.

Police said they pulled a slip of crumpled white paper from Mangione’s pocket that appeared to be a to-do list. Best Buy was listed under the reminders for Dec. 8. Featherstone said officers also recovered a Best Buy receipt from Mangione, a photo of which was shown in court, that listed items including a Polaroid waterproof digital camera and memory cards.

Security camera footage also showed Mangione at a CVS drug store. He had a plastic CVS bag with him the day he was arrested at McDonald’s that Featherstone said contained a package of 25 CVS-brand medical masks.

Featherstone testified that he has been involved in hundreds of arrests, about 30%-40% of them involving backpacks or bags, and that “every one of them resulted in a search.” 

When prosecutor Zachary Kaplan asked how many of those searches involved a warrant, Featherstone said none that he recalled. 

The defense has argued the officers violated Mangione’s constitutional rights against illegal search and seizure because they lacked a warrant when they searched his backpack.

