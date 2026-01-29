Odessa A’zion exits A24 film over casting controversy: ‘I’m OUT’

Odessa A’zion exits A24 film over casting controversy: ‘I’m OUT’

Odessa A’zion attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Odessa A’zion has exited an upcoming A24 film due to controversy over her casting.

The actress, who has had recent breakout performances in Marty Supreme and I Love LA, had been cast in the upcoming Sean Durkin film Deep Cut. The movie, which stars Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey, is based on Holly Brickley‘s 2025 novel.

A’zion was set to play a supporting character named Zoe Gutierrez who is of Mexican and Jewish descent. While A’zion is Jewish, she does not have any Mexican heritage. This led to pushback over her casting on social media.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain that she would be departing the film. A’zion said in a series of posts that she initially auditioned for a different role and was offered to play Zoe instead. She had not read the novel or script fully, and accepted before knowing the character’s entire story.

“Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie. F*** that. I’m OUT,” A’zion wrote. “THANK YOU guys for bringing this to my attention. I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU! This is why I love you guys. I’m so so sorry that this happened. It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down.”

A’zion then described how she got the role of Zoe.

“I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! I’m so p***** y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting… and now that I know what I know??? F*** that! IM OUT,” A’zion wrote.

She continued, saying she “just said hell yeah cause I knew how much I loved the story so I was just down to be a part of it, and so excited to work with this group of people! But f*** thattttttt y’all never again!”

A24 told ABC Audio it had no comment on A’zion’s departure from the film.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ trailer and more

A star-studded cast has come together for the upcoming film My Darling California. Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Don Cheadle and Charles Melton are set to star in the darkly comedic crime thriller from writer-director Elijah Bynum. The film follows how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his wife, a country music idol, two crooks and an ex-con …

The trailer for The Testament of Ann Lee has arrived. Amanda Seyfried stars as the titular devotional sect founder in the historical drama film from director Mona Fastvold. She co-wrote the script with her husband, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet. Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson and Christopher Abbott star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 25 …

It looks like Sarah Paulson is about to team with Ryan Murphy once again. Variety reports the actress is in talks to star as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in season 4 of the anthology series Monster. Season 4 will follow Lizzie Borden and the axe murder of her dad and stepmother …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ airing Nov. 6
‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ airing Nov. 6
Ariana Grande performs in ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ (Courtesy NBC)

Wicked: For Good doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 21, but you’ll be able to see the movie’s stars performing several weeks before that.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, an NBC special featuring performances from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as some of the other cast members, will air Nov. 6 on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

The special will include performances of songs from the upcoming sequel, as well as world premiere clips from the film that highlight the two brand-new original songs penned specifically for the film by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of the original Wicked stage musical.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, cast members Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode are set to perform, accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra. Cast interviews, dance numbers and behind-the-scenes moments round out the telecast.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cassandra Freeman says Aunt Viv focuses on ‘sanity and mental health’ in ‘Bel-Air”s final season
Cassandra Freeman says Aunt Viv focuses on ‘sanity and mental health’ in ‘Bel-Air”s final season
Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Aunt Vivian is putting her mental health first in the fourth and final season of Bel-Air. Cassandra Freeman, who plays Aunt Viv on the Peacock series, tells ABC Audio the season finds her once again balancing family and ambition, but doing so on her own terms.

“I’m really big on this philosophy of the more women center themselves in their life and work, the easier life is, and I feel that a lot with Aunt Viv,” she says. “She could go back to her old ways in season 1 and only center her family, and in this [season] she’s like, ‘No, I’m gonna redo this thing.’ And she’s gonna put her own sanity and mental health in the driver’s seat, which is why she makes a lot of the decisions that she makes.”

Aunt Viv, as fans know, is the matriarch of the Banks family; the other women in the family are Hilary and Ashley, played by Coco Jones and Akira Akbar, respectively.

Coco says fans “will be gagged” by her storyline in the fourth season, especially when it comes to her relationships with LeMarcus and Jazz. 

“I think Hilary has a lot on her shoulders this season. And it does get rocky, I can’t even lie, but it comes out with her finding a purpose and finding a reason behind all of the things,” Coco explains.

And Akira says Ashley becomes “more comfortable with who she is and her identity” while growing up and still going through “teenager problems.”

The first three episodes of Bel-Air‘s fourth season are now streaming on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.