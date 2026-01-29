‘Clueless,’ ‘Inception’ and more to join National Film Registry

Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport and Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz in ‘Clueless”, written and directed by Amy Heckerling and released on July 21, 1995, by Paramount Pictures. (CBS via Getty Images)

The Library or Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2025.

Its selections for last year, which were announced on Thursday, span from the silent film era to iconic Hollywood movies from the last 50 years. Among those selected for the registry are CluelessThe Karate Kid, Inception, Before Sunrise, The Truman Show, The Incredibles and Philadelphia.

Wes Anderson‘s The Grand Budapest Hotel is the most-recent film joining the collection, having debuted in 2014. The Library of Congress notes that making The Grand Budapest Hotel “included meticulous historical research at the Library of Congress” in order to create its visually striking scenery.

Some of the classic Hollywood selections include the 1954 musical White Christmas and the Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong-starring musical High Society, which features Grace Kelly in her final film.

There were four documentaries selected: Ken BurnsBrooklyn Bridge, Nancy Buirski’s The Loving Story, George Nierenberg’s Say Amen, Somebody and Danny Tedesco’s The Wrecking Crew.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 7,500 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.

“When we preserve films, we preserve American culture for generations to come. These selections for the National Film Registry show us that films are instrumental in capturing important parts of our nation’s story,” the acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen said.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2025 National Film Registry:
The Tramp and the Dog (1896)
The Oath of the Sword (1914)
The Maid of McMillan (1916)
The Lady (1925)
Sparrows (1926)
Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)
White Christmas (1954)
High Society (1956)
Brooklyn Bridge (1981)
Say Amen, Somebody (1982)
The Thing (1982)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Karate Kid (1984)
Glory (1989)
Philadelphia (1993)
Before Sunrise (1995)
Clueless (1995)
The Truman Show (1998)
Frida (2002)
The Hours (2002)
The Incredibles (2004)
The Wrecking Crew (2008)
Inception (2010)
The Loving Story (2011)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Related Posts

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang to write, star in new comedy film for Searchlight
Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang to write, star in new comedy film for Searchlight
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang attend the 97th annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

I do think so, honey!

Best friends and Las Culturistas co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are teaming up for a comedy film for Searchlight Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Rogers and Yang will both write and star in the currently untitled comedy that is inspired by an episode of the Search Engine podcast.

The episode, which is titled “Why didn’t Chris and Dan get into Berghain?,” follows two Americans who go on a journey across the ocean to try to get into the world’s most exclusive nightclub, Berghain.

In addition to hosting Las Culturistas together, Rogers and Yang created the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which Bravo televised for the first time in 2025. The network renewed the show to return in 2026. It’s also available to stream on Peacock.

The pair also starred together in the Searchlight Pictures film Fire Island.

Yang is a five-time Emmy nominee known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in Wicked and Wicked: For Good as Glinda’s friend Pfannee.

Rogers starred in the Netflix dark comedy No Good Deed, as well as the Showtime series I Love That for You. He dropped his yuletide dance-pop album Have You Heard of Christmas? in 2023 and is currently embarking on the Christmas in December tour.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 trailer, ‘Tell Me Lies’ podcast, and more
In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 trailer, ‘Tell Me Lies’ podcast, and more

Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for season 3 of Shrinking, featuring the first look at guest star Michael J. Fox‘s return to acting. The Emmy-nominated show, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, returns Jan. 28 with a one-hour season premiere, followed by one new episode weekly until April 8 …

Tell Me Lies is getting a companion podcast. Hulu has announced Tell Me Lies’ Official Podcast will premiere Jan. 6 with a season 1 and 2 recap episode. The nine-episode podcast will be hosted by Stassi Schroeder and feature guests including series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me Lies season 3 debuts its first two episodes Jan. 13 …

Wicked: For Good is officially available to watch at home. The film hit digital platforms for rent or purchase Tuesday and will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K on Jan. 20 …

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

The odds were ever in his favor.

Lionsgate has announced that Devon Singletary is the fan selected to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Back in May, Lionsgate announced an open casting call for fans of the dystopian young adult franchise to act out their favorite moment, sing their favorite song or improv a scene for the chance to be selected to appear in the upcoming sixth film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Singletary will play the character Blair, a close friend of Haymitch Abernathy and Burdock Everdeen, who is Katniss Everdeen’s father.

The Florida-based actor’s reaction to being selected was captured in a video shared to the official The Hunger Games Instagram account on Friday.

“I’m blown away,” Singletary said. “I’m really just speechless. I’m super excited.”

The video also shows off Singletary’s first day on set.

“I love the Sunrise on the Reaping book,” he said. “Being selected into The Hunger Games is a great honor.”

Joseph Zada leads the film’s star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

