‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’﻿ burns ﻿’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’﻿ to remain at #1

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’﻿ burns ﻿’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’﻿ to remain at #1

Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash remained at #1 at the box office after narrowly beating the weekend’s highest-grossing newcomer, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron‘s sci-fi threequel added an extra $13.32 million to hold onto the top spot, which it has occupied for the last five weeks since its initial debut in December. Its total gross now stands at nearly $364 million.

The Bone Temple, the sequel to 2025’s 28 Years Later and the fourth film in the zombie horror franchise, earned $13 million over its opening weekend.

Zootopia 2 followed at #3, becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association film of all time, while The Housemaid and Marty Supreme slotted in at #4 and #5, respectively. Marty Supreme, a 1950’s period piece starring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong star, brings its total gross to $80 million, which makes it A24’s highest-grossing film in North America, according to Variety.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $13.32 million
2. ﻿28 Years Later: The Bone Temple﻿ — $13 million
3. ﻿Zootopia 2﻿ — $8.769 million
4. ﻿The Housemaid﻿ — $8.515 million
5. ﻿Marty Supreme﻿ — $5.478 million
6. ﻿Primate﻿ — $5 million
7. ﻿The Lord of the Rights: The Fellowship of the Ring﻿ — $3.494 million
8. ﻿Greenland 2: Migration﻿ — $3.365 million
9. ﻿Anaconda﻿ — $3.2 million
10. ﻿The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants﻿ — $2.315 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Stranger Things’ series finale runtime revealed, cinema info announced
‘Stranger Things’ series finale runtime revealed, cinema info announced
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

We now know the runtime of the Stranger Things series finale.

Netflix has confirmed that the official length of the final episode of the hit sci-fi series is two hours and five minutes.

To celebrate the announcement, the streaming service also revealed the full list of cities and movie theaters participating in fan screenings of the season 5 finale.

The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode’s global premiere on Netflix. They’ll run through Jan. 1, 2026. A full list of the locations and information on how to RSVP can be found at www.st5finale.com.

When the theatrical release was announced in October, Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer expressed excitement over the opportunity.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” they said in a press release. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b******’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume II drops on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tim Allen teases a Buzz Lightyear, Jessie scene from ‘Toy Story 5’
Tim Allen teases a Buzz Lightyear, Jessie scene from ‘Toy Story 5’
Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Toy Story 5 may be headed to big screens next summer, but Tim Allen has a couple of teases to share in the meantime.

The first teaser trailer for the Pixar film arrived on Nov. 11, and it showed how everybody’s favorite toys react to their caretaker, Bonnie, receiving a frog-shaped smart tablet called Lilypad.

Allen, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear in all five Toy Story films, caught up with ABC Audio back in May, where he spoke about what fans of the franchise can expect in the upcoming sequel film.

“Look, I’m a movie buff. I don’t like sequels, and I feel that [Toy Story] 3 was really, really good. [Toy Story] 2 was great. [Toy Story] 1, of course, is my favorite. [Toy Story] 4 was scary and very emotional. And I thought we were done at Toy Story [3]. They resurrected it,” Allen said.

The actor said that Andrew Stanton, who wrote the screenplay for the second film, is directing the fifth installment.

“He pitched this. I think it’s brilliant. And I’ll speak for Tom [Hanks],” Allen said, referencing the actor who voices the toy cowboy, Woody. “Tom did his part about a week ago. I finished the second [recording] series just yesterday, a five-hour session,” Allen said.

“It’s real funny,” Allen says of Toy Story 5. “It’s a big story about Jessie, which is wonderful. We’re all separated now because of time. It’s a real, real, real clever story.”

When asked if Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Buzz Lightyear’s romance factors in to the plot of Toy Story 5, Allen says, “Yes, that’s part of this.”

Allen then went on to tease a scene from the film.

“I’ll give you this. One of the kids that plays with us is giving a wedding with all the other characters. So she puts Buzz and Jessie together. And you know, kids are just doing that. But Buzz takes it very seriously.”

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 3 reunion gets release date, trailer
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 3 reunion gets release date, trailer
Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews during ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 3 reunion special. (Disney/Fred Hayes)

Deck the halls with lots of drama.

Hulu has announced that The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion special will debut on Dec. 4. This time around, the end-of-season reunion will be hosted by Vanderpump Villa star Stassi Schroeder.

“‘Tis the season for the most dramatic reunion yet! Host Stassi Schroeder reunites #MomTok and #DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests in the Season 3 Reunion,” according to its official logline.

Cast members Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope and Whitney Leavitt will take to the reunion couches to discuss the messy drama that unfolded over the course of the third season.

A teaser trailer for the reunion was also released, and it shows Schroeder interrogating the ladies of the cast, as well as their husbands. We see the women of the show answer tough questions and even shed some tears.

When asked if things had improved at all between Paul and Engemann, the former responds, “No, not really. She was a snake in the grass.”

The teaser then shows a clip of Engemann pointing to her head and asking, seemingly to Affleck, “What is wrong with your brain?”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion special will also be available to watch on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.