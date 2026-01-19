Naturi Naughton-Lewis on her role in ‘The Nowhere Man’: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before’

Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Ruby in ‘The Nowhere Man’ (Courtesy of Starz)

Naturi Naughton-Lewis is back on Starz in a brand-new role. After years of portraying Tasha St. Patrick on Power, she returns to the network in The Nowhere Man as Ruby, a woman of God and owner of a shelter. Ruby takes in the show’s main character, ex-mercenary Lukas, helps him get his life together and encourages him to use his violent skills for good.

Naturi says the role was different for her, which is exactly what drew her to it.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” she tells ABC Audio. “Obviously, Tasha’s very … fancy, but Ruby is a lot more grounded, stripped down, natural. She is of the people.”

“I was really excited at the fact that [Ruby] started her own shelter,” she says, “and really was committed to helping the people there in South Africa, and how committed she was to Lucas and trying to push him to his purpose. … I think that we all need somebody like that … an angel amongst us.”

With two grandmothers who were deeply devout, Naturi says she drew inspiration from them, as well as from her own spirituality and sense of consistency.

The show’s setting was also a selling point. Set in Johannesburg, the series was a great opportunity to turn a work trip into a family getaway.

“The opportunity to be in Joburg was like, come on, why would I not say yes?” she said, adding her family got the “chance to take in the culture.”

“It was of course work, but why not have fun while you’re working?” 

The Nowhere Man is now out on Starz.

'Euphoria' finalizes season 3 cast, adds Danielle Deadwyler, Trisha Paytas
Zendaya in the first image released from season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ (HBO)

Even more stars have joined the third season of Euphoria.

HBO has released the full cast of the upcoming third season of the hit drama series, which returns with eight new episodes in spring 2026.

Among the new talent joining the cast are Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, Cailyn RiceEli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Also confirmed to return in season 3 are Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner.

HBO made the casting announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday. Along with posting a graphic confirming the new actors joining the series, the network shared a first-look image of Deadwyler in costume.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is coming Spring 2026,” the account captioned the post.

The show’s stars, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo, were previously announced to be returning for season 3 back in February.

Other newcomers previously announced to be joining along for season 3 include Sharon StoneAdewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten and Asante Blackk.

Sam Levinson created Euphoria and continues at its helm for season 3. This time around, the show will feature a time jump that brings its main characters out of high school.

Chlöe added to cast of 'The Julia Set'
Chloe Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Chlöe has joined the cast of the coming-of-age drama The Julia Set. Deadline reports she is one of six new cast members, along with Nina HossCarmen Ejogo, Nico HiragaLiz Lin and Alex Dillard. Production for the film has begun, but it’s not clear what characters the new cast members will play.

The Julia Set, written and directed by Niki Byrne, follows Chase Infiniti as Julia, a mathematician who prepares for the most challenging math competition in the world with help from her T.A. Pascal, played by Christopher Briney.

“We all loved Niki’s excellent screenplay following the journey of a young woman assuming her genius in an academic field dominated traditionally by men and how challenging that is for her,” says Gabrielle Stewart, of HanWay Film CEO, which has joined The Julia Set team to handle worldwide sales. “In a way this is a female-led Good Will Hunting. And the cast could not be more exciting nor of the moment!”

Fan who accosted Ariana Grande at 'Wicked: For Good' premiere deported from Singapore
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The red carpet attendee who accosted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been deported to Australia, according to Singapore state media.

Johnson Wen was deported to Australia on Sunday and has been barred from re-entering Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority announced.

After pleading guilty to public nuisance charges last week, the 26-year-old was sentenced to nine days in jail.

According to Singapore-based state-owned media outlet CNA, during the sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh called Wen “attention-seeking” and said he “showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again,” pointing to his history of recording himself disrupting high-profile events.

“And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here,” the judge said, according to CNA. “Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one’s actions.”

Wen had faced up to three months in jail and a fine of about $1,500.

Wen accosted Grande at the film’s premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Nov. 13.

According to footage of the incident, as Grande walked down the yellow carpet greeting fans, the attendee appeared to jump over a barrier and run up to her before wrapping an arm around the actress, who appeared shocked by the interaction. Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo physically placed herself between Wen and Grande, before security dragged him away.

