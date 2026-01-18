Roger Allers, ‘The Lion King’ co-director, dies at 76

Roger Allers attends “The Inventor” U.S. Premiere at Hollywood Post 43 – American Legion on September 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Amy Graves/WireImage for Blue Fox Entertainment)

Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, has died at age 76.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger remembered Allers in a social media post on Sunday.

“Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come,” Iger shared in a statement posted to Instagram.

“He understood the power of great storytelling – how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney,” Iger’s statement continued, finishing, “Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Beyond 1994’s The Lion King, Allers worked on several Disney classics, Tron, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more.

Allers’ Disney colleague Dave Bossert shared news of Allers’ death on Facebook along with a photo of him and Allers.

“Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance,” wrote Bossert in part. “He began at Disney doing pre-production concepts for Tron. He then became a story artist on Oliver & Company and The Little Mermaid and other films, eventually becoming head of story on Beauty and the Beast.”

“He was, without question, one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside,” wrote Bossert, who added that even after The Lion King‘s monumental success, “it never went to his head.”

The Lion King, made in 1994, which Allers co-directed with Rob Minkoff, is one of the most popular movies of all time, spawning $988,389,726 in worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.

‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3 official trailer finds Lucy, Stephen back together
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Disney/Ian Watson)

We aren’t lying about this.

The official trailer for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has arrived. The new season of the popular college-set Hulu drama series premieres on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. This new season consists of eight episodes.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in season 3. The on-again-off-again couple have “rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.”

The synopsis also teases that the repercussions from last school year “also force Lucy and Stephen’s friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle.”

The trailer starts with Lucy tearfully filming an apology video. “My friends think I’m crazy,” she then tells Stephen as they lay in bed together. “We have to be nice to each other this time.”

Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo also star in season 3.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Diane Keaton’s daughter shares tattoo she got to honor late actress
Dexter White and Diane Keaton attend the NeueHouse x ‘Mack & Rita’ premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2022. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Diane Keaton‘s daughter celebrated the late actress on Monday, on what would have been Keaton’s 80th birthday, sharing a photo of a tattoo she got in her mother’s honor.

Keaton’s daughter, Dexter White, who goes by Dexie, posted a pair of photos on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “I miss you, mom,” with broken heart and dove emoji.

The first photo shows the mother-daughter duo embracing at a scenic overlook, Keaton wearing her signature wide-brim bowler hat and a long puffer coat, and Dexie wearing an oversized sweater and sneakers.

The second photo shows a pair of forearm tattoos, one that reads “La di da” with a heart — a nod to an iconic line from her mom’s famous movie, Annie Hall — and one that reads “Weird old world.”

White tagged her brother, Duke Keaton, in the second photo, just beneath the “Weird old world” tattoo.

In the caption, White thanked Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known professionally as Winter Stone, “for my forever reminder of my wonderful mom.”

Diane Keaton, who never married, became a mother at the age of 50 when she adopted White. She later adopted Duke Keaton in 2001.

The legendary Oscar-winning actress died at age 79 on Oct. 11, 2025.

Diane Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather films. In 1978, she won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in Annie Hall.

She is also known for her roles in Play It Again, Sam, Baby Boom, Something’s Gotta Give, The First Wives Club and the Book Club franchise.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The trailer for volume 2 of Stranger Things season 5 has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the second batch of episodes in the ongoing fifth and final season of the hit series on Monday.

It finds viewers back with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the moments during and immediately after the discovery that he has telekinesis powers similar to those of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

We also see snippets of Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) navigating their escape from the mind trap that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has them confined in.

There also seems to be a revelation by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) about the terrifying dimension where Vecna resides.

“This whole time, everything we’ve ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong,” Dustin says in the trailer.

Notably, he and another fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), pledge to go out together or not at all.

“You die, I die,” Steve tells Dustin, who repeats back, “You die, I die.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis. 

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 drops on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

