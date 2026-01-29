Man allegedly tried to break Luigi Mangione out of jail by impersonating FBI agent: Sources
(NEW YORK) — A Minnesota man allegedly tried to break Luigi Mangione out of jail in New York, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Mark Anderson, 36, was charged Thursday with impersonating a federal agent after authorities said he showed up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn claiming to be an FBI agent with a court order to release Mangione, sources said.
Mangione is being held at MDC-Brooklyn while he awaits federal and state trials for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Anderson allegedly approached the intake area inside the MDC and claimed he had paperwork “signed by a judge” authorizing the release of a specific inmate, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint does not name Mangione, but law enforcement sources told ABC News that is who Anderson was seeking.
When Bureau of Prisons personnel asked to see Anderson’s credentials, federal prosecutors said he showed them a Minnesota driver’s license and “threw at the BOP officers numerous documents.”
Anderson said he had weapons in his bag, and inside the bag was a barbecue fork and a pizza cutter, according to the criminal complaint.
Anderson is expected to appear in court later on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Mangione is due in court on Friday; the judge overseeing his federal case may decide if the death penalty will remain a sentencing option if he’s convicted.
(NEW YORK) — This year is expected to be the busiest on record for holiday travel, but rough weather can make getting to your Christmas destination even harder.
Here’s a look at the Christmas week weather forecast:
Tuesday
The Northeast will get some pre-Christmas snow on Tuesday. New York City will see snowfall from about 6 a.m. to noon, while Boston will get hit from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
About 1 inch of snow is expected along the Interstate 95 corridor and about 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible in the inland Northeast.
On the West Coast, those driving to their Christmas destination should try to head out the door during the day on Tuesday, because a storm will move in Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
Wednesday
On Christmas Eve, the weather will be calm across most of the country — but not on the West Coast.
Heavy rain is forecast to fall on burn scar areas in Southern California, prompting a level 3 out of 4 risk for excessive rain and flash flooding.
Some parts of Southern California could see 9 inches of rain just on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Debris flows and landslides are also possible.
Thursday
On Christmas Day, record high temperatures are possible for millions from the Midwest to the South.
Temperatures are forecast to soar to record highs of 66 degrees in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Rapid City, South Dakota; 79 degrees in Midland, Texas; 77 degrees in St. Louis, Missouri; and 75 degrees in Atlanta.
While not record highs, temperatures could also jump to 80 degrees in Austin and Houston, 79 degrees in Miami and Orlando, Florida, and 72 degrees in Memphis, Tennessee. It’ll even warm up to 53 degrees in Washington, D.C.
One of the only parts of the country that has a good chance for a white Christmas is inland New England, where the snow from Tuesday could linger on the ground through Christmas Day.
Some mountainous areas in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado and California will also see a white Christmas.
Meanwhile, the rough weather will continue on the West Coast, with another round of rain and mountain snow moving in on Christmas Day.
(HENDERSON, Nev.) — The suspect who allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy during a road rage incident in Nevada said he “did not know there was a kid” in the back seat of the vehicle when he opened fire, according to a declaration of arrest obtained by ABC News.
Tyler Matthew Johns, 22, was arrested on Friday and booked for open murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Johns remains held without bail after making his first court appearance on Saturday. The 22-year-old will appear in court again on Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, when two vehicles in traffic began “jockeying for positions trying to pass each other on the congested freeway,” police said during a press conference on Friday.
One of the vehicles tried to pass on the shoulder of the freeway, which is when both drivers rolled down their windows and began arguing, police said.
Johns, who was in a four-door sedan, allegedly fired a single shot from a handgun at a hybrid SUV driven by the victim’s stepfather, identified as Valente Ayala — hitting the 11-year-old sitting in the back seat, police said.
The boy, identified as Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, was on his way to school, officials said.
After the child was shot, Ayala then rammed the suspect’s vehicle to stop him from fleeing the scene, causing both of them to come to a stop in the middle of the freeway, officials said.
Both drivers got out of their vehicles and proceeded to get into a heated exchange as a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer happened to be driving by, officials said.
During this argument, two witnesses got in between the two men, with Ayala yelling that the suspect had killed his son, according to the declaration of arrest.
The witnesses then proceeded to open the rear driver’s side passenger door and “observed a juvenile male slumped over in the seat with copious amounts of blood coming from or about the head,” according to the declaration of arrest.
Johns had “spontaneously admitted to officers that he had discharged his firearm” and stated he “did not know there was a kid in the back,” according to the declaration of arrest document.
He then “turned around and placed his hands behind his back without prompting from the officers, in what appeared to allow them to place handcuffs on his wrists,” the declaration of arrest said.
Shortly after the suspect was taken into custody, the Henderson Fire Department arrived at the scene and transported the child to a local hospital, but “despite their best efforts,” the child succumbed to his injuries, police said. The boy’s cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County Coroner said on Monday.
“We lost a life today that we didn’t have to lose,” Henderson Police Department Chief Reggie Rader said during a press conference last week.
Ayala told officials he believed the suspect “intended to shoot him, but based on their speeds,” the bullet struck the child, according to the declaration of arrest.
Ayala was not armed during the road rage incident nor does he own any firearms, the declaration of arrest said.
(WASHINGTON) — A suburban Chicago man was federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump on social media, according to court records unsealed on Monday.
Trent Schneider, 57, of Winthrop Harbor, was charged via criminal complaint with making a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
Following his arrest Monday morning, a federal judge in Chicago ordered that he remain detained in federal custody, prosecutors said. Schneider is next scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.
According to the complaint, in a “selfie-style video” posted to Instagram on Oct. 16, Schneider allegedly said, “I’m going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of f—— guns and I am going to take care of business myself.”
“I’m tired of all you f—— frauds. People need to f—— die and people are going to die. F— all of you, especially you, Trump. You should be executed,” he allegedly said in the video, according to the complaint.
The video also allegedly included a caption that stated, in part, “THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!! AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING and My House Auction date is 11.04.2025 @realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!!”
Schneider allegedly posted the same video and caption approximately 18 times between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21, according to the complaint.
A “concerned citizen” in Florida who viewed the video on Oct. 16 reported it to law enforcement, according to the complaint.
Schneider faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted, the DOJ said.
Attorney information was not immediately available.