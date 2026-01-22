Fire and ice: ‘Heated Rivalry’ stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics
Heated Rivalry is heading to the Olympics.
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who play hockey rivals to lovers Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander on the hit series, will be among the torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.
The Olympic torch relay begins in Greece, where the first Olympics took place, and makes its way to the host city. The torch is currently in Trieste, Italy, and will visit 13 more cities in the country before the opening ceremony in Milan on Feb. 6.
No word yet on where or when Storrie and Williams will be picking up the torch.
In the show’s second episode, titled “Olympians,” their characters compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Season 1 of the steamy romance is available on HBO Max in the U.S., and the show has already scored a season 2 renewal.
Netflix released the trailer for last episode of the fifth and final season of its hit sci-fi series on Tuesday.
It finds Jim Hopper (David Harbour) monologing to his adopted daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), as she prepares to fight Vecna once and for all alongside the entire Hawkins gang.
“I need you to fight one last time,” Hopper tells Eleven in the trailer. “Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You’ve been attacked, manipulated, by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”
As Hopper delivers the monologue, pivotal scenes from all of the five seasons of Stranger Things play in a montage before we see the crew begin the final battle with Vecna.
“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis.
The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 dropped on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.
Netflix is also screening the Stranger Things series finale in a limited theatrical release. The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode’s global premiere on Netflix. They’ll run through Jan. 1.
Avatar: Fire and Ash remained at #1 at the box office after narrowly beating the weekend’s highest-grossing newcomer, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron‘s sci-fi threequel added an extra $13.32 million to hold onto the top spot, which it has occupied for the last five weeks since its initial debut in December. Its total gross now stands at nearly $364 million.
The Bone Temple, the sequel to 2025’s 28 Years Later and the fourth film in the zombie horror franchise, earned $13 million over its opening weekend.
Zootopia 2 followed at #3, becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association film of all time, while The Housemaid and Marty Supreme slotted in at #4 and #5, respectively. Marty Supreme, a 1950’s period piece starring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong star, brings its total gross to $80 million, which makes it A24’s highest-grossing film in North America, according to Variety.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $13.32 million 2. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $13 million 3. Zootopia 2 — $8.769 million 4. The Housemaid — $8.515 million 5. Marty Supreme — $5.478 million 6. Primate — $5 million 7. The Lord of the Rights: The Fellowship of the Ring — $3.494 million 8. Greenland 2: Migration — $3.365 million 9. Anaconda — $3.2 million 10. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — $2.315 million
Disney+ released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the series based on Rick Riordan‘s beloved bestselling books on Thursday.
This season follows the events of the series’ second book in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters. It promises to have higher stakes, even more action and thrilling new monsters.
“After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece,” according to its official synopsis. “With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.”
Walker Scobell once again stars as the titular son of Poseidon. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri also star as Annabeth Chase and Grover.
Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer make up the rest of the main cast, while a star-studded cast of recurring and guest stars includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Simons, Courtney B.Vance, Andra Day, Margaret Cho and Kristen Schaal.
“You guys get nightmares, right?” Scobell’s Percy asks in the trailer. “I usually get ones that tell me the future. Or, try to kill me.”
Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres with two episodes on Dec. 10. New episodes will debut every Wednesday.