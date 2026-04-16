A forensic audit released Tuesday by the Martinsville City Council details major failures in financial oversight during former City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides’ tenure.

The Brown Edwards report found weak internal controls, poor documentation, and repeated policy violations. Nearly $97,000 in credit card charges included missing receipts, a lack of independent approval, and expenses exceeding federal limits, with some lacking a clear business purpose.

Auditors also cited undocumented employee spending, improper budget amendments, inconsistent hiring practices, and federal grant compliance concerns.

No fraud was found, but auditors warned that the lack of oversight posed a risk.

City officials say reforms are underway to strengthen accountability and rebuild public trust.