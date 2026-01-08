Former Uvalde educator recounts asking 911, ‘Where are the cops?’ in emotional testimony

A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered on May 24,2022 during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on January 05, 2026 in Uvalde, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) —  Editor’s note: Some of the testimony described below may be distressing to some readers.

Robb Elementary School’s former afterschool coordinator, Emilia “Amy” Marin-Franco, held back tears and visibly shook in her seat when she testified on Thursday in the trial of former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer Adrian Gonzales.

Gonzales, who was one of nearly 400 law enforcement officers to respond to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting, is charged with child endangerment for allegedly ignoring his training during the botched police response. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed, and investigations have faulted the police response and suggested that a 77-minute delay in police mounting a counterassault could have contributed to the carnage.

Gonzales has pleaded not guilty and his legal team says he did all he could to help students.

Marin testified that on May 24, 2022, she saw a man crash his truck near the school. She was one of the first people to call 911 — first to report the crash, and then realized he was armed and heading to the school. 

Jurors heard her 911 call, in which Marin simultaneously tried to get police to respond while encouraging students to hide.

“There is a guy with a gun. … Oh my god. I think he came on campus now,” she told a dispatcher, while telling students, “Come on guys, hurry.”

In deeply emotional testimony, she told the jury, “I kept asking the operator, ‘Where are the cops? Where are the cops?’ And I tell her, ‘There are kids running everywhere.'”

Marin told jurors that she feared for her and her students’ lives as she sheltered in a classroom and heard countless gunshots. 

“They were like, nonstop,” she said. “I thought, ‘He’s going to kill me, he’s going to kill me, he’s going to kill me. I’m going to die, I’m going to die.'”

She testified that she tried to come up with a plan to disarm the shooter if he were to find her. 

“I’m looking at the floor and I’m thinking, ‘I’ll tackle him from his ankles and knock him down with my shoulder. Get up on the counter, when he comes in, jump on his back, poke his eyes out, take his gun away from him,'” she said. 

A prosecutor tried to ask Marin to describe what that moment was like.

“The feeling of that type of fear is something that only someone can understand who’s been through a mass shooting,” she said. “You won’t understand if you haven’t experienced it and I don’t wish it on anybody.”

“Is it an ugly feeling?” the prosecutor asked. 

“It haunts me to this day,” she said.  

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Marin was falsely accused of leaving a door open that allowed the shooter to enter. She testified about removing a rock that was briefly used to prop the door open. During a brief cross-examination, defense attorneys used the testimony to highlight how Robb Elementary had issues with doors remaining unlocked. 

Earlier on Thursday, Judge Sid Harle sided with defense lawyers and instructed jurors to completely disregard the testimony of former teacher Stephanie Hale, who was a key prosecution witness.

Hale returned to the stand for an hour Thursday morning in an effort to salvage her testimony, but defense lawyers ultimately argued that allowing her testimony to stand would endanger Gonzales’ right to a fair trial.

“There’s no doubt that this was crucial to the [defense] strategy,” Harle said. “I don’t think I have any choice, having denied the mistrial — other than to craft a remedy that will protect the due process rights and hopefully avoid any appellate review that would result in this case being reversed —  so I am reluctantly going to instruct the jury to disregard her testimony in its entirety.”

Before instructing the jury, the judge personally thanked Hale for her testimony and emphasized that she was not at fault.

“I want to emphasize that you did absolutely nothing wrong. It’s not on you,” the judge said. “I want to tell you, just from personal experience, memories of traumatic events change.”

When Hale was on the stand Thursday, defense attorney Jason Goss attempted to point out that her original account — provided to state investigators four days after the 2022 shooting — differed from what she told the jury on Tuesday. 

Hale testified that she saw the shooter near the south side of Robb Elementary and saw him firing toward her and her students. Defense lawyers alleged she never gave that information to state investigators. 

“Seeing a shooter, and being shot at, are important details, you would agree with that?” Goss said. 

“It depends on who you are,” she responded. “I don’t know. I guess possibly.”

Goss pointed out inconsistencies in her description of events over the last three years, such as how she learned about the shooter and his location. 

“I’m not very good with directions,” Hale remarked about the location of the shooter. 

During re-direct examination, Hale clarified that she told the grand jury about seeing clouds of dust near the playground, which suggested to her that she and her students were being shot at. She acknowledged, however, that she did not initially see the shooter with her own eyes. 

Hale told defense lawyers that it was “kind of implied” that she saw the shooter based on her comments about seeing the dust clouds. 

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion just 10 days before Christmas
Person holding Powerball ticket ((Photo by John Carl D’Annibale/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot could provide someone with plenty of spending money just 10 days before Christmas.

The total would be the sixth-largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the 12th-largest in U.S. lotto history including Mega Millions. The drawing will be just before 11 p.m. ET on Monday.

While the annual payment is worth $1.1 billion, the lump sum payment would be $503.4 million — both before taxes.

The numbers drawn on Saturday, when the jackpot had crossed $1 billion, were: 1, 28, 31, 57 and 58 with a Powerball of 16.

While no one won the big prize, two winners in Pennsylvania and North Carolina took home $2 million each, and five winners cashed in their tickets for $1 million each.

But if you’re counting on the money for a little holiday pocket change, you might want a backup plan. The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million.

Agriculture secretary says new dietary guidelines are ‘a whole flipping of the narrative’
Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins speaks with ABC News, Jan. 7, 2026. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said she wants to “get Americans away from the highly processed packaged foods,” saying those foods are driving the obesity epidemic in America, following the release on Wednesday of new federal dietary guidelines.

“This is a whole flipping of the narrative,” Rollins said in an exclusive interview on “Good Morning America” that aired on Thursday. “It’s a flipping of what we’ve known over the last couple of decades.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the new federal dietary guidelines on Wednesday, encouraging Americans to limit highly processed food and reduce refined carbohydrates.

The new recommendations essentially turn the old food pyramid upside down, encouraging Americans to eat whole foods like fruits and vegetables, to incorporate healthy fats, to prioritize protein-rich meals including red meat and to consume full-fat dairy and whole grains with no added sugars.

“Today was a reset of all of that in these dietary guidelines focusing on eating real food, nutrient dense foods, saturated fat, meats, fruits and vegetables, whole milk, all of that now becomes front and center,” said Rollins. “And that’s real, that’s unprecedented.”

Other recommendations include limiting added sugars and highly processed foods like potato chips or cookies, as well as sweetened beverages like energy drinks, soda, and diet sodas due to their artificial sweeteners.

The guidance puts a new focus on what the administration is calling “healthy fats,” such as full-fat dairy like yogurt and cheese, and using olive oil, beef tallow or butter as a cooking oil, a recommendation that Kennedy Jr. has championed This is in contrast to the American Heart Association recommendation to “limit high-fat animal products including red meat, butter, lard and tallow, which are linked to increased cardiovascular risk.”

“Our goal is to get Americans away from the highly processed packaged foods, which is the driver in the obesity epidemic that’s facing our country right now,” Rollins told “GMA” on Thursday.

Some of these choices, however, could be costly for many Americans as they face rising grocery prices, including ground beef, which has risen 16% over the past year, according to officials.

“This is just about a general awareness amongst America on what is healthy and what we should be eating,” Rollins continued.

The guidelines also say Americans should “limit alcoholic beverages.” Previously, the dietary guidelines said adults ages 21 and over should stick to two drinks or fewer per day for men and one drink or fewer per day for women.

“The recommendation is just minimize, minimize, minimize, minimize,” Rollins said. “We’re not saying everyone should stop eating sugar and stop drinking anything. That’s not it. It’s just working to trend away from where we’ve gotten to in the last couple decades.”

The new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are updated every five years, come as Kennedy has made nutrition policy a cornerstone of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

“Let’s focus on these good, nutritious foods,” Rollins said. “This will change everything.”

Alaska Airlines ground stop lifted as additional flight disruptions ‘likely’
A Alaska Airline plane flies past the stadium while teams warm up prior to a NWSL match between Bay FC and San Diego Wave at PayPal Park on August 16, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/NWSL via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Alaska Airlines operations have been restored after a significant IT outage resulted in a system-wide ground stop of flights for Alaska and Horizon, according to Alaska Airlines.

The ground stop was lifted at 11:30 p.m. PST as the company said they are “working to get our operations back on track as quickly and safely as possible.”

“Since this afternoon, we’ve had more than 229 flight cancellations,” the airline said. “Additional flight disruptions are likely as we reposition aircraft and crews throughout our network.”

“We appreciate the patience of our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted. We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can. Before heading to the airport, we encourage flyers to check their flight status,” the statement continued. “A flexible travel policy is in place to support guests as operations return to normal following an IT outage.”

The airline had grounded their flights nationwide on Thursday after the airline said it was experiencing an “IT outage affecting operations,” saying the issue was a failure in its primary data center and not a cyberattack or related to any other event.

As the ground stop stretched on, the airline said it was canceling Alaska Airlines flights as well as flights on Horizon Air, a regional airline owned by the airline. Hawaiian Airlines flights were not affected.

The Federal Aviation Administration first issued a ground stop about 7:30 p.m. ET after a request by the airline.

“We deeply apologize to our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted today,” the airline said in a statement. “We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can.”

It’s the second IT outage affecting the airline this year.

In July, an IT outage halted flights for about three hours.

Alaska Airlines has flights to most of the U.S. and 12 countries and operates about 1,500 flights every day.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

