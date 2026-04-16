Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills wife, self in their home: Police
(NEW YORK) –Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife, Cerina, in their home before taking his own life, police said Thursday.
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters that there was an “ongoing domestic dispute surrounding a complicated, messy divorce.”
Police responded to a domestic call at the couple’s Annandale, Virginia, home in January, Davis said, but no charges were filed from that incident. The couple were separated but still living together inside the house, according to Davis.
“Former Lt Gov Fairfax was recently served some paperwork associated with an upcoming court proceeding that apparently led to this incident last night,” he said.
Davis said that the shooting took place around midnight and the couple’s two teenage children were inside the home.
Their son, the eldest child, called 911, according to Davis.
“[It’s] a traumatic event for those children to live through,” he said.
Fairfax served as the state’s lieutenant governor between 2018 and 2022.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
(ATLANTA) — Flu activity is rising sharply across the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC estimates there have been at least 7.5 million million illnesses, 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths from flu so far this season. Fivemore pediatric deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to eightthis season.
At least 20 states are now seeing “very high” respiratory illness activity including Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Meanwhile, nine states are seeing “high” activity including Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, Texas and Virginia.
Experts expect flu-like illnesses to continue to climb in the coming weeks after holiday gatherings and colder weather.
New York health officials recently announced that the state saw the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single week.
The mutations seen in the new variant result in a mismatch with this season’s flu vaccine composition, the CDC says. Experts still believe that the flu vaccine will help reduce the risk of severe illness, including hospitalization and death.
Doctors are urging everyone who is eligible for a flu shot to get one this season, emphasizing it’s not too late.
Last season, 288 children died from the flu and nearly all were unvaccinated, according to a CDC study. This was the same number of kids who died from the virus during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and the highest number of deaths ever recorded since tracking pediatric deaths became mandatory in 2004.
Public health experts say other ways to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses include good hand washing, staying home if you’re sick or avoiding people who are sick, covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue that is thrown immediately in the trash and cleaning or disinfecting objects or surfaces that are frequently touched.
(NEW YORK) — The NYPD and the FBI said they have disrupted an alleged plot to kill a Palestinian activist, according to law enforcement officials and unsealed court documents.
Authorities arrested Alexander Heifler in Hoboken on Thursday night on charges of unlawfully possessing and unlawfully making firearms. He is also accused of plotting to “go after” activist Nerdeen Kiswani, co-founder of Within Our Lifetime, who is an organizer of many of the pro-Palestinian protests in New York City.
Kiswani is not identified by name in the criminal complaint, but she posted on social media the FBI informed her she was the alleged target.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court ruled Thursday a judge had no jurisdiction to order Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil released from immigration detention last summer, a decision that could lead to his re-arrest.
Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, was released from ICE custody last June following his arrest by ICE agents in New York City in March.
U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz issued an order on June 20 granting Khalil ‘s release on bail after determining that he presented neither a danger nor a flight risk and that extraordinary circumstances justified his temporary release while his habeas case proceeded — a decision that was sharply criticized by the Trump administration.
On Thursday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Judge Farbiarz to dismiss a petition Khalil had filed challenging his detention, on the grounds that Farbiarz lacked jurisdiction in the case.
“On consideration whereof, it is now ORDERED and ADJUDGED that the District Court’s orders entered on April 29, May 28, June 11, June 20, and July 17, 2025, are hereby VACATED and the case is REMANDED to the District Court with instructions to dismiss the petition for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction,” the opinion said.
Khalil was picked up at his Columbia University housing complex last March and jailed as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests. He spent about three months in a Louisiana detention center and missed the birth of his son.
Khalil was detained on the basis of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s determination that Khali’s speech would “compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest.” Judge Farbiarz granted Khalil’s request for a preliminary injunction after concluding that he would continue to suffer irreparable harm if the government continued efforts to detain and deport him.
Prior to ordering his release, the judge also found that Khalil was likely to succeed on the merits of his constitutional challenge to his detention and attempted deportation on the “foreign policy ground.”
“Today’s ruling is deeply disappointing, but it does not break our resolve,” Khalil said in a statement Thursday. “The door may have been opened for potential re-detainment down the line, but it has not closed our commitment to Palestine and to justice and accountability. I will continue to fight, through every legal avenue and with every ounce of determination, until my rights, and the rights of others like me, are fully protected.”
Khalil’s lawyers said they are now considering whether to pursue an appeal to the full circuit — an interim step before a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Today’s decision is deeply disappointing, and by not deciding or addressing the First Amendment violations at the core of this case, it undermines the role federal courts must play in preventing flagrant constitutional violations,” said Bobby Hodgson, deputy legal director at the New York Civil Liberties Union.
“The Trump administration violated the Constitution by targeting Mahmoud Khalil, detaining him thousands of miles from home, and retaliating against him for his speech,” Hodgson said. “Dissent is not grounds for detention or deportation, and we will continue to pursue all legal options to ensure Mahmoud’s rights are vindicated.”