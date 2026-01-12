Fourth person arrested for murder in shooting death

Martinsville VA – On August 12, 2025, Martinsville Police responded to a large disturbance in the 500 block of Forest Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Crystal Galloway Jordan, 39, of Martinsville, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In the weeks following the homicide, Martinsville Police detectives gathered evidence and conducted numerous interviews. The investigation revealed that a large group of individuals had conspired to confront and assault a smaller group of Martinsville residents. This group traveled to Forest Street and initiated a violent altercation, during which firearms were brandished and discharged—ultimately resulting in Jordan’s death.

As a result of the initial investigation, eleven individuals were charged and arrested for malicious wounding by mob. Further investigation led to the arrest of Nashawn Lee Corbett, Micah Aaron Holmes, and Kwaheim Zaquon Hairston for first-degree murder. Continued efforts by detectives led to the identification of a fourth suspect believed to have played a central role in the homicide.

Kwashaun Awanta Hairston was arrested on January 9th for first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

This case remains under active investigation. If you have any information, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at (276) 403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Original release (Sept. 2, 2025):

Martinsville VA – On August 12, 2025, Martinsville Police responded to a large disturbance in the 500 block of Forest Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Crystal Galloway Jordan, 39, of Martinsville, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In the weeks following the homicide, Martinsville Police detectives gathered evidence and conducted numerous interviews. The investigation revealed that a large group of individuals had conspired to confront and fight a smaller group of Martinsville residents. This group traveled to the 500 block of Forest Street and began assaulting local residents. During the altercation, firearms were brandished and discharged, ultimately resulting in Jordan’s death.

As a result of the investigation, nine residents of Danville and two residents of Henry County have been charged with malicious wounding by mob. All eleven have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing, and more criminal charges are expected.

This case remains under active investigation. If you have any information, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at (276) 403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.