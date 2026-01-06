France and UK commit to deploying troops to Ukraine if ceasefire is agreed with Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron President of France and Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain sign a Declaration of Intent to deploy forces to Ukraine in event of a peace deal, during the ‘Coalition Of The Willing’ meeting at Elysee Palace on January 6, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo b

(PARIS, France) — France, the U.K. and Ukraine signed a “Declaration of Intent” on Tuesday to send their forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

British, French and partner forces would be on the ground, establishing “military hubs” across Ukraine, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine’s armed forces would use the protective facilities to retain Ukraine’s defensive needs, Starmer said.

Also present at the security summit on Tuesday in Paris were White House envoy Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz said in a statement after the meeting that Germany could deploy forces for Ukraine on neighboring NATO territory after a ceasefire was established, but added, “I want to say for myself and also for the Federal Government that we are not fundamentally ruling anything out.”

During a press conference following the talks, Kushner said the agreement was a “real milestone,” but warned that peace is some way off.

“This does not mean we will make peace,” he said. “But peace would not be possible without the progress we made today.”

The outcome of the talks suggests the U.S. and Europe are more aligned on security guarantees and how a ceasefire should be policed after any deal. But Russia has given no indication it would be prepared to accept a deal that includes such guarantees.

The pledge by France and the U.K. to deploy troops into Ukraine could further complicate negotiations. The Kremlin has repeatedly ruled out any presence of NATO countries’ forces in Ukraine after any deal.

During the press conference, Starmer also hailed the progress on security guarantees but noted that “the hardest yards are still ahead.”

This is all about building the practical foundations on which peace would rest,” he said.

“But we can only get to a peace deal if Putin is ready to make compromises. And so, we have to be frank.  For all Russia’s words, Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.” 

Zelenskyy released a statement on the agreement, saying, “We understand which country is ready for what among all members of the Coalition of the Willing.”

“I would like to thank every leader and every state that truly wishes to be part of a peaceful solution,” he added.

