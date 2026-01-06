Bitcoin Depot, a top crypto ATM vendor, to pay nearly $2M to compensate fraud victims

Bitcoin Depot, a top crypto ATM vendor, to pay nearly M to compensate fraud victims

A photo illustration of a physical gold Bitcoin collectible on December 3,2025, in London, England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

(MAINE) — One of the country’s top cryptocurrency kiosk vendors has agreed to pay the state of Maine nearly $2 million as part of a settlement to compensate victims of fraud, the state announced on Monday.

Bitcoin Depot, which operates more than 25,000 bitcoin ATMs across the country, will pay the state $1.9 million, which represents money “taken by third-party scammers who defrauded Maine consumers through their kiosks.”

Victims of fraud perpetrated using Bitcoin Depot kiosks may apply for compensation from the state. As part of the settlement, Bitcoin Depot admits to no wrongdoing or violation of state or federal laws.

Bitcoin ATMs, which allow users to insert cash and send it to a digital wallet anywhere in the world in only a few minutes, have emerged as scammers’ top go-to method for separating Americans from their cash, according to experts.

In a typical scam, fraudsters will convince their victims that they must make a payment or safeguard their cash by inserting it in a bitcoin ATM. Once the transaction is executed, experts say, the money can be nearly impossible to recover — making it an attractive method for prospective scammers.

In 2025, Americans lost more than $333 million to bitcoin ATM scams, the FBI recently told ABC News, representing a dramatic uptick from prior years.   

Maine has taken some of the nation’s most aggressive steps in limiting the proliferation of scams using bitcoin ATMs, including establishing daily deposit limits and capping transaction fees.

A spokesperson for Bitcoin Depot, which currently faces a separate lawsuit in Iowa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Search for missing miner in flooded West Virginia coal mine enters 4th day
Search for missing miner in flooded West Virginia coal mine enters 4th day
Allegheny Mountains (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Rescuers are racing to find a miner who’s been trapped in a flooded West Virginia coal mine for days.

Crews are pumping out thousands of gallons of water per minute at the Rolling Thunder Mine to help locate the miner after the site flooded Saturday, according to West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

“Rescue operations continue at the Rolling Thunder Mine in Nicholas County, where crews are now pumping water at a rate of approximately 6,000 gallons per minute – a significant increase from earlier efforts as additional pumps became available,” Gov. Morrisey posted Tuesday on X.

“This is another step forward in the ongoing effort to reach the missing miner. As water levels continue to drop, crews are also advancing on the drilling portion of the rescue as they prepare for additional heavy equipment to arrive,” he added.

The identity of the miner has not been publicly released.

At a press conference Monday, Morrisey said dive teams were working to find pockets of air where the miner may be located.

“This has been an around-the-clock response since Saturday, and we’re going to continue to do everything imaginable to help,” said Morrisey. “We’re going to continue to push because we want to make sure that we give the miner every opportunity to live.”

Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole posted a statement on Facebook Sunday night, saying that the missing miner was helping his crew escape to safety.

“According to state wide reporting, the missing miner is said to be a foreman of a crew who worked to ensure that everyone on his crew was getting out of the mine but got trapped behind,” he said.

Rolling Thunder Mine is operated by Tennessee-based Alpha Metallurgical Resources, which operates 19 underground and surfaces mines across West Virginia and Virginia, according to its website.

A spokesperson for Alpha Metallurgical Resources did not immediately respond to ABC News’ requests for comment.

The weekend episode at Rolling Thunder Mine is the second mining incident in West Virginia this month, following the death of a miner at a different mine on Thursday, according to Morrisey.

“Our coal miners are among the hardest-working and most courageous people in our state. They represent the strength, humility, and resolve that define West Virginia. We owe these men and women an enduring debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day to power our communities and our nation,” Morrisey posted on Facebook.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DC sandwich thrower’s misdemeanor assault case nears closing arguments
DC sandwich thrower’s misdemeanor assault case nears closing arguments
FBI and Border Patrol officers speak with Sean Charles Dunn, after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement with a sandwich, along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation’s capital on Aug. 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The man accused of throwing a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent in Washington, D.C., waived his right to testify in court Wednesday, ahead of closing arguments in his ongoing misdemeanor assault case.

Sean Charles Dunn, a former Department of Justice staffer, was charged with a misdemeanor after a grand jury failed to indict him on a more serious felony assault charge.

Both sides are expected to deliver closing arguments later today in the case that first went viral during the federal surge of law enforcement in D.C.

Dunn was caught on camera throwing a Subway sandwich at a Border Patrol agent in August.

According to the earlier felony criminal complaint, Dunn allegedly approached the officer while shouting “f— you! You f—— fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

After several minutes of confrontation, Dunn allegedly threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint says.

His sudden launch into the public spotlight inspired a groundswell of attention to his case in the early days of the surge.

The court will resume this afternoon for closing arguments.

-ABC News’ Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Arizona flooding kills 4, causes 1,000 propane tanks to wash away in hazmat concern
Arizona flooding kills 4, causes 1,000 propane tanks to wash away in hazmat concern
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(GLOBE, Ariz.) — At least four people have been confirmed dead and two remain unaccounted for amid intense flooding in parts of Arizona, local officials said Saturday.

The flooding caused about 1,000 propane tanks to wash away from a distribution facility, creating a serious hazmat concern in the area of downtown Globe, Arizona, according to Gila County Emergency Management.

On Saturday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency to speed resources to the area.

“The flooding in Gila County has caused heartbreaking loss and serious damage,” she said in a statement.

A search and rescue effort was underway for more potential victims, officials said.

Two of the victims confirmed dead were found in a vehicle having drowned, officials said, and a third victim was found outside a vehicle in downtown Globe. An official could not confirm to ABC News if the victims were adults or any relation between them.

A fourth man who went missing during the storm overnight was found dead Saturday morning outside his vehicle, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said they discovered Ander Polanco’s body outside his car as floodwaters receded. A death investigation is underway and the cause of death hasn’t been released.

The propane tanks that washed away have created a serious concern due to their ability to explode, officials warned.

“Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks,” the city of Globe said in a post on Facebook.

“For your safety, please stay out of the area until further notice. We also ask everyone to stay out of the creek. Search and rescue operations are underway, and any traffic in the area can interfere with rescue teams and throw off the scent work of trained dogs,” the city said.

Gila County Emergency Management is advising residents to shelter in place due to possible hazardous materials in the floodwaters.

All available agencies in the region are responding to assist with SAR and hazmat assessment and clean up, a county emergency management official told ABC News.

“Crews continued work throughout the night. We want to thank them for their diligent work. This includes Globe FD, Globe PD, Globe Public Works, Gila County, Gila County Emergency Services and DPS,” the city of Globe said.

The city has added over 100 additional resources that include Maricopa Search and Rescue, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Pima County Search and Rescue, and 2-20 person work crews from the State Land Department. “We are waiting on many other crews from throughout the state,” the city said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.