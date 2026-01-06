Mary J. Blige announces upcoming Lifetime film ‘Be Happy’

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

If you’re a fan of Mary J. Blige‘s Lifetime movies, here’s some good news. The singer has three more original films in the works as part of her extended deal with the network. Like her previous films, the first is named after one of her songs, this time Be Happy from her 1994 album, My Life.

According to Deadline, Be Happy tells the story of 50-year-old Val, a wife and stay-at-home mom who hopes to rekindle the spark in her marriage after she and her husband, Ross, become empty nesters. Instead, she is forced to confront the realization that “her marriage and the woman she once was may be slipping away.” 

When Val travels to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter, Kayla, this leads to more than she expected. It “awakens long-buried dreams and passions” and introduces her to photographer Peter Mosley, who helps her rediscover her sense of worth. As she begins to see herself in a new light, she’s faced with the question: “Is it ever too late to choose yourself and the love you truly deserve?”

Tisha Campbell stars as Val, with Russell Hornsby portraying her husband, Ross. Mekhi Phifer plays Peter, and Zing Ashford appears as Val’s daughter Kayla. Making her directorial debut is actress Gabourey Sidibe, best known for her roles in Precious and Give Me Back My Daughter.

Be Happy will be Mary’s latest Lifetime film, following Real Love, Strength of a Woman and Family Affair. It premieres on Feb. 7.

‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ airing Nov. 6
Ariana Grande performs in ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ (Courtesy NBC)

Wicked: For Good doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 21, but you’ll be able to see the movie’s stars performing several weeks before that.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, an NBC special featuring performances from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as some of the other cast members, will air Nov. 6 on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

The special will include performances of songs from the upcoming sequel, as well as world premiere clips from the film that highlight the two brand-new original songs penned specifically for the film by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of the original Wicked stage musical.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, cast members Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode are set to perform, accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra. Cast interviews, dance numbers and behind-the-scenes moments round out the telecast.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In brief: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ renewed for season 2, and more

The ladies of MomTok are coming back for more. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been renewed for a fourth season on Hulu. The third season debuted on Nov. 13 as the #1 show on Hulu’s Top 15 Today list. Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News …

Film fans, rejoice! Popular releases and award hopefuls One Battle After Another and Sinners are returning to select IMAX 70mm for one week only, starting Dec. 12. Check your local listings to find a showing at a theater near you …

The Scrubs reboot has released its first teaser. Original Scrubs actors Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star in the series, along with new faces to Sacred Heart including Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster. The new series is set to premiere on Feb. 25 on ABC …

Glen Powell races for his life in ‘The Running Man’ new trailer
Glen Powell stars in ‘The Running Man.’ (Ross Ferguson/Paramount Pictures)

A new trailer for The Running Man has raced on to the scene.

Paramount Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming Edgar Wright film on Monday.

Glen Powell stars in the movie as Ben Richards, who enters a televised competition to try to win a cash reward to save his sick daughter.

“In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “Ben Richards is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

The trailer finds Powell’s Ben going to extremes to stay alive as almost everybody he encounters tries to murder him. We see him jump out of an exploding car off of a bridge, evade innumerable gunshots and survive a burning building.

Also starring in the film are William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera and Colman Domingo.

The Running Man races into theaters on Nov. 14.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

