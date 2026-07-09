Georgia officer charged with involuntary manslaughter after accidentally discharging gun during arrest: Court filing

Georgia officer charged with involuntary manslaughter after accidentally discharging gun during arrest: Court filing
Derrick Harris Jr. is seen in a booking photo. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

(SAVANNAH, GA.) — A now-former Georgia police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally discharged his weapon during an arrest, fatally shooting a teenager he was attempting to handcuff, according to court filings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) filed criminal charges against Derrick Harris Jr., 37, who was an officer with the DeKalb County Police Department, on Wednesday, a day after the deadly shooting.

The teen — 19-year-old Seth Jayden Eccles, of Savannah — was shot Tuesday evening in the backyard of a home in Avondale Estates, according to GBI.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents had questioned him earlier that afternoon regarding the armed robbery of a mail carrier, according to GBI. Law enforcement later learned he had an active arrest warrant and began searching for Eccles, who allegedly hid in nearby woods after being allowed to walk away following questioning, according to GBI.

After multiple 911 callers reported a suspicious person moving through the backyards of homes in Avondale Estates, Harris located Eccles in a backyard of a home, according to GBI.

Harris gave the teen verbal commands at gunpoint and Eccles complied, according to GBI. The teen was lying on his stomach as Harris attempted to take him into custody, with the officer holding a firearm in one hand at the teen’s back and handcuffs in the other, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.  

“During the process of attempting to handcuff Eccles, Harris accidentally fired his firearm,” the affidavit stated. “This accidental discharge resulted in the injury and death of Eccles.”

Eccles was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, GBI said.

Harris has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony, and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, according to court filings.

A second arrest warrant affidavit alleges that Harris was “consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk” and that his actions “constituted a gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would exercise in the situation.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the case will be presented to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution and review, GBI said.

Harris was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday. His bond was set at $10,000 and he has since bonded out, jail records show. Online court records do not list any attorney information for him. ABC News’ attempts to reach him over the phone were unsuccessful.

Following the charges on Wednesday, the DeKalb County Police Department said that Harris has been terminated due to “violations of laws.”

“This incident has had a profound impact on everyone involved. My thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Seth Jayden Eccles as they continue to grieve this tragic loss,” DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said in a statement. “This has also been a difficult time for the members of our department. The men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department remain committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and compassion, and they will continue to serve the people of DeKalb County with honor, service, and partnership each and every day.”

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson called Eccles’ death a “tragedy.”

“My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones as they navigate an unimaginable loss,” she said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today’s criminal charges and the termination of our officer reflect our commitment to accountability. We understand no one is above the law and that accountability is essential to maintaining public trust.”

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E. Jean Carroll attends “Ask E. Jean” New York screening at IFC Center on May 21, 2026 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — While President Donald Trump attends the NATO summit in Ankara, a federal judge in New York on Wednesday ordered him to pay what he owes E. Jean Carroll after a jury held him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered disbursement of the $5 million judgment plus almost $800,000 in interest.

A New York jury in 2023 held Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s and defaming her in 2022 when he denied her claim, and decided she is entitled to $5 million in damages.

A jury in a separate but related case determined Trump owes Carroll an additional $83 million in damages, but that is still going through the appeals process.

The decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last month, with no dissents, declined to hear Trump’s appeal of the verdict and judgment.

Trump’s attorneys filed a notice on Wednesday saying they would appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit — though it’s unclear if the court will act in time to prevent the flow of money.

The same court has already denied Trump’s initial attempts to appeal the case, in addition to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Three years ago, Trump deposited $5.55 million in the federal government’s Court Registry Investment System — which effectively held the money in escrow during his appeal.

Judge Kaplan on Wednesday ordered the clerk to move the money into an account belonging to Carroll’s lawyers. The transfer of funds may have already taken place, though the court docket does not indicate either way.

After the Supreme Court decision, attorneys for Carroll asked a federal judge to order Trump to pay the money, saying Trump’s lawyers told them the president may ask the Supreme Court to reconsider.

“[A]fter four years of litigation across every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end,” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote in a court filing. “And under the Court’s Stipulation and Order, Carroll is now entitled to obtain payment of the money due under the judgment.”

In a post on his social media platform after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal, Trump vowed to continue to fight the case.

“I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength,” Trump said in the post.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Colorado braces for significant late-spring snowstorm
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(NEW YORK) — May is expected to feel like December in parts of Colorado as a significant snowstorm is forecast to hit the state on Tuesday, potentially providing a late-spring gift to its sagging snow totals.

Winter storm alerts are in place on Tuesday for parts of Colorado and neighboring Wyoming through Wednesday. 

The Denver metropolitan area is expected to get 2 to 6 inches of snow on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

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Parts of the Central Rocky Mountains, which up to now have seen a record-low snowpack this season, could get 1 to 2 feet of snow on Tuesday and into Wednesday. 

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Across the South this week, a widespread storm is forecast to produce 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain. Much of the rain is expected to be beneficial across the drought-stricken region. 

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Lead prosecutor in Murdaugh trial says he is ‘disappointed in the court’s decision’
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Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about cellphones during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The lead prosecutor in the Alex Murdaugh trial, Creighton Waters, said that he is “disappointed in the court’s decision” to vacate two murder convictions for Murdaugh, and that he hasn’t ruled out an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning, Waters said “we disagree” with the decision, but that “we respect the court and respect the process and we’ll continue on as we always do.”

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned Murdaugh’s 2023 murder convictions in the deaths of his wife and younger son. The court said the court clerk had “improper external influence” on the jury, denying him a fair trial.

Murdaugh’s wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family’s hunting estate in 2021.

Murdaugh was convicted of murdering them following a six-week trial, with jurors deliberating for nearly three hours before reaching a guilty verdict.

Waters said that an appeal to the Supreme Court is “still on the table,” and that he and his team have 90 days to decide to do that, though he added that “probably our best best is just going to be to tee this thing up again.”

“There is some question among the law as to how do you apply these alleged jury tampering issues,” Waters said. “I think as we look at what’s best long term for this case and what’s best for justice, it’s to retry this case and do so as soon as we can.”

Following Wednesday’s decision, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office will “aggressively” seek to retry Murdaugh for the murders “as soon as possible” — possibly by the end of this year.

Murdaugh was also convicted on several financial crimes following the murder trial and is serving a 27-year sentence on state charges and a 40-year sentence on federal charges related to those crimes.

“Let me be clear — this decision does not mean Murdaugh will be released,” Wilson said in a statement. “He will remain in prison for his financial crimes. No one is above the law and, as always, we will continue to fight for justice.”

Murdaugh’s lawyers said they “look forward to a new trial conducted consistent with the Constitution.”

Murdaugh has continued to maintain his innocence about the deaths of his wife and son. His defense alleged that jury tampering and evidentiary errors — including the inclusion of his financial crimes — denied him a fair trial.

Murdaugh’s attorneys allege that Colleton County Clerk of Court Mary Rebecca “Becky” Hill tampered with the jury by “advising it not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other defense evidence, pressuring it to reach a quick guilty verdict, misrepresenting information to the trial court in an attempt to have the court remove a juror she believed to favor the defense.”

Hill denied these claims but would later resign from her position and pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct while in office and one count each of obstruction of justice and perjury.

Waters, however, said he planned on being aggressive and was confident he could win in another trial.

“Assuming that we don’t decide to appeal any further, [we] are going to get this thing before a jury as soon as we can,” Waters said.

– ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

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