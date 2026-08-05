‘Gilmore Girls’ documentary in production for HBO Max

‘Gilmore Girls’ documentary in production for HBO Max
Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson appear in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.’ (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Where you lead, this new documentary will follow.

A new documentary about Gilmore Girls is headed to HBO Max. The currently untitled film is directed by Bonni Cohen and is in production now.

It will be about the beloved Warner Bros. Television series and comes from Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The film marks the first authorized documentary about the show, which celebrated its 25th anniversary back in 2025.

This upcoming documentary will offer an insider look into the creation of Gilmore Girls, as told directly by its creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It will also feature interviews with Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore in the series.

“The documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators. The film includes never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and script pages,” according to an official synopsis.

The Palladinos also executive produce this upcoming documentary alongside Mark Blatty, Jane Cha Cutler, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein and Trevor Smith.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Issa Rae announces tour celebrating 10th anniversary of ‘Insecure’
Issa Rae announces tour celebrating 10th anniversary of ‘Insecure’
Poster for Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour (Live Nation)

Issa Rae is reuniting with members of the Insecure cast to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the HBO series.

Insecure, which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2021, follows Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji), “two modern-day Black women and all of their tribulations,” as per HBO Max.

According to a press release, Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour will bring Issa and showrunner Prentice Penny together for “candid conversations, untold stories and unforgettable moments.” They’ll be joined by Yvonne, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell on select dates.

The tour was announced on Instagram with a video that opens with Issa and Prentice seemingly wrapping up a recording session. As they scroll through their phones, Prentice randomly asks Issa if she’d be interested in going on tour. 

“Yeah, OK,” Issa replies.

“Cool,” Prentice responds. “I mean … bool.”

The video then shifts to a group chat with the cast. Issa begins the thread, writing, “It’s been 10 years! Insecure tour?”

“I am so down for this!” Jay replies, while Yvonne adds, “Oh I’ve BEEN waiting.”

Natasha then chimes in, writing, “You know what this?” before sending a GIF that reads, “Growth.”

The clip then cuts to the four cast members, with Yvonne saying, “It’s Insecure, but we’re very secure now.”

“Come see us on tour,” Issa says. The video ends with a poster displaying the tour dates and cities.

The Insecure tour kicks off Sept. 10 at The Met in Philadelphia and wraps Oct. 8 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood.

A Citi presale begins Wednesday at noon local time, with additional presales scheduled throughout the week.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at noon local time via Livenation.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chloe Fineman departs ‘Saturday Night Live’
Chloe Fineman departs ‘Saturday Night Live’
Chloe Fineman appears in her ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast headshot. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Chloe Fineman is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian is leaving Saturday Night Live ahead of season 52 after starring as a cast member on the late-night sketch comedy series for seven seasons.

Fineman announced her departure in an Instagram post Thursday.

“After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter,” Fineman wrote. “It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”

The comedian continued, “It’s really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time.”

“I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away,” Fineman wrote.

Fineman joined SNL as a featured player on season 45 before being promoted to the main cast in season 47.

Her choice to leave the show comes after the midseason departure of Bowen Yang during season 51. Additionally, many cast members exited the series after the landmark season 50 of the show. Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all left the cast ahead of season 51.

New cast members for season 51 included Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall joined the show’s cast at the same time.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

See the first look at the Robert Eggers film ‘Werwulf﻿’
See the first look at the Robert Eggers film ‘Werwulf﻿’
Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Man in director Robert Eggers’ ‘Werwulf.’ (Rory Mulvey)

We now have our first look at Robert Eggers’ Werwulf.

Focus Features posted the first photo and official description for the upcoming film to Instagram on Thursday. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a character called Man in the movie. The photo features him in the forest surrounded by dogs and holding a large spear. 

Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe also make up the film’s cast. All three actors previously worked with Eggers in his film Nosferatu.

Focus Features’ first-look post describes Taylor-Johnson’s Man as “a 13th-century man haunted by his bestial metamorphosis.”

The film’s tagline has also been released. It reads, “Werwulf is a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within.”

Werwulf is set to release on Christmas Day. This is similar to Nosferatu, which released on Christmas Day in 2024.

Nosferatu became Focus Features’ second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. It made $90.5 million in theaters after its December 2024 release.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.