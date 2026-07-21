Derek Hough opens up on new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Derek Hough opens up on new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Derek Hough joined ‘Good Morning America’ to talk ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ a new tour and more on July 21, 2026, in New York City. (ABC News)

Six-time Mirrorball champion and current Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough joined Good Morning America on Tuesday to give a sneak peek of the show’s upcoming season, including his thoughts on the new celebrity dancers.

The four celebrity dancers who have already been announced for season 35 include Ciara Miller of Summer House fame, Maura Higgins of Love Island fame, Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olsen, and comedian and talk show personality Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It’s going to be a good,” Hough said. “Actually, I know some people that are waiting in the wings to be announced, and it’s even going to get better and better and better. It’s gonna be a fantastic season.”

Hough also weighed in on the difference between his judging style on DWTS versus Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, where aspiring professional dancers compete for a pro spot on DWTS.

“It’s different,” Hough said. “With a celebrity, you’re just trying to encourage them. They’re out there trying something new.”

Of the dancers on The Next Pro, he added, “These are, you know, dancers that are essentially professional. And they’re the ones leading the way. So, you know, you got to be kind of tough on them.”

Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, are currently on tour and have brought along their 7-month-old baby, Everley.

“It’s the best thing,” Hough said of touring with his newborn.

Hough also announced his next tour, Derek Hough Dance For The Holidays, which will kick off Nov. 4 and continue through Dec. 30, spanning both coasts.

“It’s a great show. It’s festive. We have snow falling down, dancers,” he said.

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Mallori Johnson and Kara Young reflect on natural bond, portraying trauma survivors in ‘Is God Is’
Mallori Johnson and Kara Young reflect on natural bond, portraying trauma survivors in ‘Is God Is’
Poster for ‘Is God Is’ film ( Amazon MGM Studios / Orion Pictures)

Mallori Johnson and Kara Young star as twin sisters Anaia and Racine in the film adaptation of Aleshea Harris’ play Is God Is. Although both actors are singletons, they put in the work to form a convincing twin dynamic.

“Aleshea brought us in two weeks before we shot,” Mallori tells ABC Audio, describing how they worked with choreographer Raja Feather Kelly on different exercises, like trying to finish each other’s sentences, to ensure they were moving in sync.

She adds that the process was intentional, but their connection also developed naturally.

“We just genuinely got close. We built a real kinship outside of set. We spent a lot of time together. We were living in the same hotel, and we would meet each other all the time,” Mallori says. “And I think we have a very similar work ethic in that we just are very passionate about what we’re doing. … We were bonding off that.” 

Mallori and Kara also dedicated time to research so they’d portray their characters with care. In the film, Anaia and Racine embark on a revenge mission against their father, who attempted to murder them and their mother in an attack that left them with severe burn scars.

Kara says they studied burn victims and followed people on social media who were “scarred from being burned and or being in a fire.”

“I wanted to approach it with true respect and regard for people with disabilities, especially visible disabilities, and understanding that to the best of my ability,” Mallori says.

Kara adds they also leaned on Aleshea throughout the process, noting, “It is her baby, and the story is just incredibly profound.” 

Is God Is is now in theaters.

 

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Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast
Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 cast
Maura Higgins attends an event in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 13, 2026. / Ciara Miller attends a premiere on March 30, 2026, in New York. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We’re months away from stepping back into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but two cast members are already preparing their dance moves.

The Traitors star Maura Higgins and Summer House star Ciara Miller were announced Wednesday as the first two cast members to join the upcoming season of DWTS.

Higgins and Miller were revealed as part of the next season’s cast at Hulu’s second Get Real House event held in Beverly Hills, California.

Higgins rose to fame on the fifth season of the British reality show Love Island in 2019, where she was a finalist.

She went on to become a presenter for Love Island USA, Love Island Games and Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Most recently, Higgins starred on the fourth season of The Traitors, where she was a runner-up as a “faithful.”

Miller, a former travel nurse and model, joined the fifth season of the hit Bravo reality show Summer House in 2021.

Many fans have shown support for Miller amid the show’s current season, airing now, after her castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson, whom Miller dated previously, confirmed their romantic relationship in a joint statement shared on their separate Instagram Stories.

While fans are awaiting to see how things will unfold between Miller, Batula, and Wilson at the Summer House season 10 reunion, Miller is turning her attention to DWTS.

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‘Adults’ dropping surprise prequel episode ahead of second season
‘Adults’ dropping surprise prequel episode ahead of second season
(l-r) Owen Thiele as Anton, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Malik Elassal as Samir, Amita Rao as Issa, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker in surprise prequel episode of ‘Adults.’ (Courtesy of FX)

The FX comedy series Adults is dropping a surprise prequel episode.

The show screened the episode, titled “Marathon Day,” to a sold-out crowd at the Tribeca Festival Thursday night. It focuses on the origin story of Jack Innanen’s character Paul Baker.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to show fans how this friend group came to be,” said series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who also wrote the episode. “We love a good origin story, and we can’t wait for you to see where the radioactive spider bit Paul Baker.”

The episode will be available to watch on July 31 on FX and Hulu at 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT.

Adults, about a group of twenty-somethings living in New York, debuts its second season on Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, Innanen revealed on the Tribeca red carpet that he turned down a role on the highly anticipated second season of Heated Rivalry. He was rumored to be in the running for the characters of either Troy Barrett or Wyatt Hayes.

While he didn’t say which role he was offered, the Canadian actor told CBS Mornings, “I think it’s such an incredible show, and it didn’t work out. But I love Jacob [Tierney], I love everyone involved. I’m just, I’m excited to see what they do for the second season.”

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