Halle Bailey, Ludacris, CeeLo Green join cast of animated feature ‘Groove Tails’
Halle Bailey, Ludacris and CeeLo Green have lent their voices to the upcoming animated feature Groove Tails.
They joined a cast that also includes J.B. Smoove, Ansel Elgort, Alan Ritchson and Agnez Mo.
Based on a screenplay by Johnny Mack, and written and directed by Bob Logan, Groove Tails follows a young mouse who dreams of becoming an internationally famous dancer but lacks support from his father. That struggle leads him to a group of fellow misfits who, together, “discover their own unique rhythms while fighting to save the only place they’ve ever truly called home,” according to Variety.
“Groove Tails is a celebration of individuality, perseverance and the universal language of music,” Logan tells the outlet. “We’ve assembled an extraordinary cast that brings incredible energy, humor and heart to these characters. This is the kind of movie audiences of all ages can enjoy together.”
Groove Tails is currently in production and is expected to complete animation later this year.
Marty Supreme has set its streaming debut. The Oscar-nominated film will stream exclusively to HBO Max on April 24. It will make its HBO linear debut on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Timothée Chalamet stars in the film that also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary and Tyler Okonma …
Speaking of Chalamet, he’s attached to produce a film adaptation of the bestselling book Playground. Deadline reports that he’ll have first dibs on starring as the movie’s central character. The book follows protagonist Todd Keane and his two best friends as they experience the tech boom of Silicon Valley, and explore love and friendship during the advancement of artificial intelligence …
Lea Michele has set her final performance in Chess on Broadway. The actress will depart the current revival of Chess in the summer, with her final performance taking place on June 21. This current production of Chess also stars Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher …
Dave Coulier is opening up about the difficult reality of his ongoing cancer recovery, while also sharing some hopeful news with fans.
In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, the former Full House star gave followers a candid update on his health months after revealing his diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“Hi, it’s Dave, with an update,” Coulier began the clip, acknowledging that many fans have noticed he looks and sounds different lately.
The actor explained that the changes are the result of the “extensive radiation” he underwent to treat carcinoma in his throat, in addition to battling lymphoma.
Coulier shared that the treatment has taken a major physical toll, revealing that he has not been able to eat solid food for months and has lost 45 pounds during the process. He also said the radiation has impacted his ability to speak.
Still, the comedian delivered some encouraging news amid the difficult recovery.
According to Coulier, recent scans and his overall prognosis are looking positive for both the carcinoma in his throat and the lymphoma.
While recovering away from the spotlight, Coulier said he has been staying busy creatively, spending time making artwork and doing creative writing offline.
The update prompted an outpouring of support from friends and fans in the comments section.
Kelly Rizzo, the widow of late Full House star Bob Saget, wrote, “You are so very loved, Dave. And truly no one is stronger than you. God bless you wonderful friend. Wish Bob was here to make you laugh.”
His former Full House co-star Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the sitcom, also shared her support, commenting, “You’re as handsome and funny as ever. I love you, poo poo!”
Earlier this year, Coulier appeared on Good Morning America to share another update on his recovery journey.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” Coulier said during a live February 2026 interview. “I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”
The actor also used the appearance to encourage others to stay proactive about their health and screenings.
“I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms and just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this,” he said. “Because even though I’m in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rearview mirror … so early detection really means everything.”
We now know when to expect season 2 of Ransom Canyon.
Netflix has announced that the second season of its Western drama series will debut to the streaming service on July 23.
Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly once again star in the new season of the series, which is set against the sweeping vistas of Texas Hill Country. The show follows the lives of the families who live in the small, interconnected town where everybody knows everyone else’s business.
Season 2 starts with a six-month time jump after the events of season 1. It finds “Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family’s Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City,” according to its official synopsis. “Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait.”
April Blair serves as the creator, executive producer and showrunner of Ransom Canyon. Season 2 will consist of eight brand-new episodes.
Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Patricia Clarkson and Ben Robson also star in the new season.