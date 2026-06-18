‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ sequel in the works with Jim Carrey, Ron Howard

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ sequel in the works with Jim Carrey, Ron Howard
A photo of Jim Carrey. (Austin Hargrave)

Your heart may grow three sizes, because a sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in the works.

Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment are developing a live-action sequel to the 2000 holiday blockbuster film, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Jim Carrey is in talks to reprise his role as The Grinch in the new movie. Ron Howard, who directed the original film, is set to return at the helm.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas and this new, currently untitled film are, of course, based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss. Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel are writing the new film’s screenplay. The trio also wrote the 2003 live-action adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, which starred Mike Myers.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas opened in theaters on Nov. 18, 2000, and earned over $345 million at the worldwide box office. It was the highest-grossing domestic release that year and won the Academy Award for best makeup.

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Here’s how you could win free tickets to Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’
Here’s how you could win free tickets to Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’
Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Fans will get their chance to claim free tickets to Steven Spielberg’s latest film, Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures has announced a chance for moviegoers to find free tickets to the upcoming movie in celebration of tickets going on sale. This Wednesday, 1,000 vibrant origami cardinals are set to appear in key locations across major cities in the U.S.

At each of the locations, 100 of the origami birds will contain unique Fandango codes for two free tickets to see Disclosure Day in theaters.

The cities participating are New York, Los Angeles and Kansas City, Missouri. New York City participants can go to Brookfield Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET; Kansas City participants should head to City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT; and Los Angeles participants can go to Lake Hollywood Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

Disclosure Day is a new, original event film from Spielberg that returns him to his extraterrestrial roots.

Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

Disclosure Day arrives in theaters on June 12.

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‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan to season 2 cast
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan to season 2 cast
Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey star in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ season 1. (Steffan Hill/HBO)

Westeros is getting a few new faces.

Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan have joined the season 2 cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO made the announcement to its official Game of Thrones social media accounts on Wednesday.

“Every journey needs new companions,” the post’s caption reads.

Boynton will play Lady Rohanne, Ceesay takes on the role of Ser Bennis and Mullan will play Ser Eustace Osgrey.

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on Jan. 18 and finished its run on Feb. 22. It consisted of six half-hour episodes about the adventures of an unexpected duo and is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” according to the show’s official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The show takes place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

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‘Emily in Paris’ to end with upcoming season 6
‘Emily in Paris’ to end with upcoming season 6
Lily Collins on set of the sixth and final season of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Au revoir, Emily in Paris.

Netflix has announced that the popular romance series will end after its upcoming season 6. The sixth and final season has just started production in Greece.

Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. She shared a video message with fans of Emily in Paris after the news broke that the show was coming to an end.

“After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I’m here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” Collins said in the video. “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We’re so incredibly grateful and we love you all. A bientot!”

The video video shows off many of the series’ stars, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Eugenio Franceschini.

Darren Star created the show, which he also executive produces and writes for.

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us,” Star said. “We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!” 

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