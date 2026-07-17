‘God of War’ will recast lead role Kratos after Ryan Hurst’s on-set injury

‘God of War’ will recast lead role Kratos after Ryan Hurst’s on-set injury
Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of ‘God of War.’ (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

The upcoming God of War series will recast the actor playing its lead role of Kratos.

Prime Video confirmed the news to ABC Audio on Friday. Ryan Hurst, who was the original actor cast as Kratos, was seriously injured while on set of the video game TV adaptation in late June. The actor tore a bicep while performing a stunt on the show.

After careful consideration, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios made the decision to recast the role. Production on God of War paused immediately after Hurst’s injury. It remains on pause.

While recovery time for such an injury is unclear, it would likely not have been safe for Hurst to resume filming until 2027. This led to the decision to recast his role. Additionally, the show’s co-lead, Atreus, is played by child actor Callum Vinson. Much of the existing footage will need to be reshot as Vinson is growing and changing each day.

Production started on God of War back in February. It’s based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game and has already received a two-season order from the streamer.

The storyline for the upcoming series follows “father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye,” according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. “Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Also starring in the show are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

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‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel ‘really satisfied’ by series finale
‘The Boys’ season 5 on Prime Video (Amazon MGM Studios)

The series finale of The Boys drops Wednesday on Prime Video. The big question is whether or not The Boys will be able to stop the sociopathic and seemingly invincible superhero Homelander, when all attempts so far this season have failed. So, will the finale manage to wrap up the story in a way that makes viewers happy?

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie aka Starlight, told ABC Audio, “I hope so. I really hope so, I think the writers have done a brilliant job executing it. And I think that will translate into the fans feeling really satisfied by it, hopefully. We always hope so.”

“But I think … Eric Kripke [CRIP-kee], our showrunner, has done a brilliant job,” she added.

Moriarty’s Annie recommitted to the seemingly hopeless fight against Homelander, who is literally immortal, in last week’s episode, after she regained her sense of hope. That came despite a very bleak season that has seen the deaths of several major characters. But as star Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, notes, it’s that emotion that has been carrying the characters through this season.

“Hope is a very big, poignant theme this season because I think the question the writers are asking is, ‘How do you have hope in a world that’s so dark, and dreary and horrible?'” he told ABC Audio.

“And I think that the answer to that is that hope is a choice. And sometimes all you have is hope and … [it’s] hard to keep alive. But doing so — it’s not naive. It’s not overly optimistic. It’s actually kind of bada**.”  

All episodes of season 5 of The Boys are streaming now.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ariana Grande exits cast of ‘American Horror Story’ season 13
Ariana Grande exits cast of ‘American Horror Story’ season 13
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Surprise, you’ve seen the last of her. For now, at least.

Ariana Grande will no longer appear in season 13 of American Horror Story, ABC Audio has learned. She has currently not shot any scenes for the new season and she will not. This is due to conflicts with timing changes to production on the horror anthology series, as well as it happening simultaneously with her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

FX and 20th Television had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Grande rescheduled select dates of her Eternal Sunshine Tour at the end of June. Her July 12 show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was rescheduled to July 14. Additionally, Grande shifted her July 22 and July 24 shows in Boston to the new dates of July 23 and July 26, respectively.

Despite Grande’s exit, Ryan Murphy’s horror series has a star-studded cast set for the lucky number 13th season of the show. It will feature franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly is also part of the cast.

If Grande had appeared on the season, it would have marked her reunion with Murphy after appearing in his comedy series Scream Queens over a decade ago.

American Horror Story season 13 will premiere on Sept. 24.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and 20th Television. 

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Claire Danes to star in ‘Lovesick’ for Netflix
Claire Danes to star in ‘Lovesick’ for Netflix
A headshot of Claire Danes. (Netflix)

Claire Danes has found her next project with Netflix.

She’ll star in the new drama Lovesick, which has received a straight-to-series order from the streaming service. The series follows Danes’ Annika, a breast cancer surgeon who unexpectedly deals with her own diagnosis. Her life becomes intertwined with a new patient, a promising politician named Nate.

Lovesick was created, written and executive produced by The Affair’s Sarah Treem. She tells Tudum the story deals with themes of “life, death, children, love, middle age, courage, science and faith.”

“I’m thrilled to get to tell this story with the genius Claire Danes,” Treem says. “We’ve been looking for something to do together for a very long time, and this character, Annika, is perhaps a mix of both of our wildest dreams.”

Danes is the only cast member who has been confirmed so far. She’ll also executive produce. A release date has yet to be announced.

Danes previously starred opposite Matthew Rhys in the Netflix miniseries The Beast in Me.

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