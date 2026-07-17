‘Home Alone 2’, ‘My Left Foot’ actress Brenda Fricker dies at 81

‘Home Alone 2’, ‘My Left Foot’ actress Brenda Fricker dies at 81
Brenda Fricker holds up her Oscar after winning best supporting actress for her role in My Left Foot on March 26, 1990, at the 62nd Academy Awards. (Bettmann via Getty Images)

Brenda Fricker, an Oscar-winning actress also known for a memorable role in Home Alone 2, has died, according to her agent. She was 81.

Fricker’s agent Phil Belfield confirmed Fricker died Thursday “after a period of ill health” in a statement to ABC News.

“It is with much sadness that I share the news that beloved actress Brenda Fricker passed away peacefully last night in Dublin, after a period of ill health, at the age of 81,” his statement reads.

Belfield continued, “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

Fricker was born in Dublin, Ireland, on Feb. 17, 1945. Her career as an actress found her appearing in over 30 film and TV roles.

Fricker won a best supporting actress Oscar in 1990 for her role in My Left Foot. She played Daniel Day-Lewis’ mother in the movie.

Audiences would likely recognize her as the Central Park pigeon lady in the 1992 sequel film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

She recently published a memoir titled She Died Young, which appeared on the Irish Sunday Times bestseller list. Fricker was also recently granted the honor of the Freedom of the City of Dublin, “which she was particularly thrilled and proud of,” her agent said.

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‘Emily in Paris’ to end with upcoming season 6
‘Emily in Paris’ to end with upcoming season 6
Lily Collins on set of the sixth and final season of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Au revoir, Emily in Paris.

Netflix has announced that the popular romance series will end after its upcoming season 6. The sixth and final season has just started production in Greece.

Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. She shared a video message with fans of Emily in Paris after the news broke that the show was coming to an end.

“After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I’m here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” Collins said in the video. “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We’re so incredibly grateful and we love you all. A bientot!”

The video video shows off many of the series’ stars, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Eugenio Franceschini.

Darren Star created the show, which he also executive produces and writes for.

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us,” Star said. “We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!” 

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Zendaya, Tom Holland step out on red carpet together for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out on red carpet together for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Tom Holland and Zendaya made promoting their new movie look like a casual date moment.

The duo, who both star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, posed for photographers during a photocall for the film in Madrid on Monday.

They both wore black, with Holland donning a black suit with a pop of red and Zendaya opting for a black strapless fringed dress.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, shared on Instagram that Zendaya’s dress was by designer Christian Cowan. He also accessorized her look with details from Rolex and Stéfère Jewelry.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive in movie theaters on July 31. It’s the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film is the fourth Spidey solo adventure starring Holland and Zendaya, after 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to a synopsis for Brand New Day, it follows Peter Parker, who fights crime “full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him” in wake of the events of No Way Home.

The film also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland and Zendaya’s photo moment was their first red carpet together since 2021, when they were promoting No Way Home.

Since then, other outlets have confirmed their engagement after Zendaya was photographed wearing a large diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Roach told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that the “wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked by a reporter if that was true, Roach replied, “It’s very true.”

ABC News reached out to a representative for Holland and Zendaya at the time.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

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‘Outer Banks’ season 5 gets teaser trailer, release date
‘Outer Banks’ season 5 gets teaser trailer, release date
Chase Stokes as John B and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ season 5. (Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Netflix has shared the official teaser trailer for the drama series’ fifth and final season. It has also announced that the season will make its debut on Aug. 20.

Returning to the show are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo. J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

This new season finds the Pogues “at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats,” according to its official description. “With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good.”

This new mission is now a race to “reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning,” the description continues. “It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time.”

The teaser trailer finds the crew reeling after the death of their friend JJ.

“I saw what he did to JJ. And he knows I’m not letting it go,” Bailey’s Kiara says, before Cline’s Sarah Cameron says, “If you’re on the bottom, you have to risk everything.”

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are the creators of Outer Banks. Season 5 consists of 10 hourlong episodes.

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