‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ lead TCA Awards nominations
Heated Rivalry, Widow’s Bay and Industry lead the nominations for the 42nd annual TCA Awards with five apiece.
All three are nominated in the program of the year category alongside last year’s winner, The Pitt, as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hacks, The Comeback, Shrinking and Pluribus.
The Pitt’s Noah Wyle is nominated in the individual achievement in drama category after winning in the category last year. He’ll face off against Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, as well as Industry stars Myha’la and Marisa Abela, and more.
Two new categories were also added this year: outstanding achievement in animation and outstanding achievement in international series.
The TCA Awards, voted on by members of the Television Critics Association, will announce the winners later this summer across TCA’s social media.
The Hamilton creator will direct the film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s musical Octet.
“I haven’t stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe’s premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy’s score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won’t leave me alone so here we are,” Miranda said in a press release.
According to an official synopsis, Octet “follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”
Miranda also took to Instagram to share the news of this upcoming film. He said he’s been working with Malloy on adapting the production to the big screen “for the past six years.”
“Now we get to make the movie,” Miranda wrote. “And what a joy to officially partner with Julie Oh, my ride-or-die in the movie business since tick, tick…Boom! Thank you to everyone on our team at 5000 Broadway for their work in making this a reality.”
Malloy is set to adapt his own musical’s book for the film’s screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.
“I am over the moon that Lin-Manuel is turning Octet into a movie! I was utterly gobsmacked by his work on tick, tick…Boom!, and feel so honored to have such a beacon of the musical theater world bring this piece into a new life,” Malloy said. “As a brilliant storyteller, fellow internet junkie, and dear friend, I know he’s going to make something amazing. And our cast is completely ridiculous.”
While the film’s cast has yet to be officially announced, Miranda teased that is on the way.
“Full cast soon …,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Max Cady is back, and this time he’s played by Javier Bardem.
Apple TV’s limited series adaptation of Cape Fear has just debuted its first two episodes. This reimagining of the classic 1962 film and Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake finds Bardem taking on the role of the former prisoner set on revenge. He told ABC Audio he felt pressure stepping into both Robert De Niro and Robert Mitchum’s shoes.
“Of course, the pressure is about me being a huge admirer of De Niro’s and Mitchum’s iconic performances,” Bardem said. “But also, the pressure was off when I first read the scripts and I felt that there was a different take, different character to play because it’s a different time in history.”
Bardem said he didn’t have to emulate anything specifically from De Niro or Mitchum’s takes on the role, outside of the “sense of humor” and “the irony of those performances,” although those aspects “were present [in] the writing.”
This take on Cape Fear gender swaps Max Cady’s lawyer into a woman — a new, reimagined character named Anna Bowden. Amy Adams portrays Anna, and she spoke about what this change brings to the story.
“I really love that aspect of it, this dynamic between them and the sort of power play. … There’s a depth and sort of a complexity to the relationship that we got to explore,” Adams said.
Going further, Adams said the story has more nuances when Max Cady’s lawyer is a mother, with audiences “understanding the risk and the protective nature that she would have.”
“Women’s relationship with shame is also something that I was interested in exploring through this. And pressuring yourself and being unforgiving to yourself,” Adams said. “It gave me a lot to play with.”
The final trailer for Steven Spielberg’s film Disclosure Day has arrived.
Universal Pictures released the final trailer for the new, original event film on Thursday. It returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots.
Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.
Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.
The trailer starts with Spielberg doing a direct-to-camera address.
“I am much more inclined now than I was when I made Close Encounters to really believe that we’re not the only intelligent civilization in the universe,” Spielberg says, before footage from the film kicks in.
O’Connor’s character, Daniel Kellner, then admits he has stolen long-kept government secrets about proof of living beings not on Earth.
Spielberg continues, saying, “This is a story about us. All of us, up against the most extraordinary event in human history.”
David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.