Judge rejects legal effort to cancel White House’s UFC event

Judge rejects legal effort to cancel White House’s UFC event
Construction continues on the Ultimate Fighting Championship “Claw” and the octagon fighting ring on the South Lawn of the White House on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The White House can host an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on the South Lawn this weekend, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected a request to block the high-profile event brought by two Virginia residents who alleged the Trump administration’s authorization for the event was unlawful.

In his order, Judge Mehta determined that the plaintiffs failed “to establish both a substantial likelihood of standing and irreparable harm” in their lawsuit against the event.

The lawsuit alleged the event — which includes a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, ceremonial weigh-in and concert at the Ellipse on Saturday, and the South Lawn fight on Sunday — violated National Park Service regulations, was improperly permitted, and lacked a necessary environmental review.

In his order, Judge Mehta found neither plaintiff was able to show they are “directly affected” by the event, despite their contentions that the temporary arena known as the “Claw” is “hideous” and “grotesque,” and that it diminishes their ability to enjoy the beauty of the nation’s capital in the coming days.

Mehta repeatedly picked apart the plaintiffs’ efforts to establish standing to bring the suit, in which they cited reasons including planned attendance at weekend protests and road closures near the White House that they had argued would cause them personal injury.

Even if they had been able to establish standing, Mehta said, their lawsuit failed to show the event would cause irreparable harm, and noted the “unreasonable delay” in filing the lawsuit — rejecting their explanation that the decision to sue was based on newly gathered information.

Mehta further agreed with the government that cancelling the event at the last minute would cause “substantial harm” given the amount of planning, costs and labor put into the project over the past several months.

In a court filing on Wednesday, lawyers with the Public Integrity Project had called the event a “corrupt spectacle.”

“Such a volcano of corruption, if allowed to go forward, will mark an inflection point in American history,” they argued.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice said the authorization for the event was lawful, comparing it to other events on the South Lawn like Easter Egg Roll, National Christmas Tree Lighting, state dinners, the Congressional Picnic, and a 2022 Elton John Concert.

They also argued that the plaintiffs lack standing and would not be harmed by the event.

“No one is holding Plaintiffs in a jiu jitsu lock, forcing them to watch UFC Freedom 250 against their will,” DOJ lawyers wrote on Tuesday. “The public interest does not favor allowing them to exercise a heckler’s veto, particularly at this late date.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Venezuelan migrant sues Trump administration over deportation to notorious CECOT prison
Venezuelan migrant sues Trump administration over deportation to notorious CECOT prison
The entrance of the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) that is located t the municipality of Tecoluca, in San Vicente, El Salvador, on October 12, 2023. (Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A Venezuelan migrant who was deported from the United States to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison last year has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging he was wrongfully removed without due process.

Attorneys for Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel say their client’s removal violated his rights.

“Through a series of unconstitutional and ultra vires acts by high-ranking federal officials and law enforcement officers, Plaintiff Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel was wrongly identified as a member of the gang Tren de Aragua, repeatedly denied due process, falsely imprisoned, intentionally deceived, and — ultimately — illegally sent to El Salvador in blatant violation of a court order,” the lawsuit filed on Tuesday states.

Rengel is one of more than 250 Venezuelan nationals released to their home country from CECOT in a prisoner swap last July, after being removed from the U.S. under the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process.

The Trump administration deported two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the El Salvador prison by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

Rengel is seeking $1.3 million in damages.

According to the complaint, Rengel presented himself at a U.S. port of entry several years ago, complied with all immigration requirements, and was awaiting an immigration hearing that was set for 2028.

“On the morning of his birthday, March 13, 2025, while he was headed to work, Plaintiff was caught in the Administration’s scheme and would soon experience the full force of its unconstitutional and unlawful policies,” the complaint states. “At the time of his arrest, the only justification offered by ICE officers was that Plaintiff’s tattoos indicated his membership in TdA. Plaintiff immediately rebutted that identification, as he has never had any affiliation with TdA or any other gang.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security disputed the allegations in the suit.

“Neiyerver Adrian Leon Rengel entered our country illegally in 2023 from Venezuela and is an associate of Tren De Aragua. This illegal alien was deemed a public safety threat as a confirmed associate of the Tren de Aragua gang and processed for removal from the U.S.,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We hear far too much about gang members and criminals’ false sob stories and not enough about their victims,” the statement said. “We are confident in our law enforcement’s intelligence, and we aren’t going to share intelligence reports and undermine national security every time a gang member denies he is one.”

Rengel was held at the Salvadoran prison for four months. During that time, he alleges he was beaten by guards, denied medical care, and held without contact with his family or legal counsel.

“These conditions and the physical abuse inflicted on Plaintiff were the direct, proximate result of the decisions of federal officials who placed and maintained him in constructive U.S. custody at CECOT, and they constitute cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment,” the complaint states.

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American doctor who initially tested positive says further testing shows ‘no evidence that I’ve had hantavirus’
American doctor who initially tested positive says further testing shows ‘no evidence that I’ve had hantavirus’
Dr. Stephen Kornfeld speaks with ABC News, May 15, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — The American doctor who was on the MV Hondius cruise ship and initially tested positive for hantavirus has since tested negative and says “there’s no evidence that I’ve had hantavirus.”

A doctor from the biocontainment unit in Nebraska said the initial test was most likely a falsely positive, based on further testing.

Dr. Stephen Kornfeld — the only American to test positive for hantavirus — came down with flu-like symptoms on the cruise ship, and on Monday he was admitted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s biocontainment unit following a positive test, officials said.

The Bend, Oregon, resident has since tested negative and was cleared to relocate to Nebraska’s quarantine unit, where 15 other passengers from the cruise ship who do not have symptoms are being monitored.

“I physically feel great — I have felt great for many, many days,” Kornfeld told ABC News. “Emotionally I feel wonderful. It’s nice to be negative for hantavirus.”

The medical director of Nebraska’s biocontainment unit, Dr. Angela Hewlett, told ABC News’ Victor Oquendo, “I suspect that the initial test was a false positive.”

“If we had seen evidence of previous exposure or previous infection to hantavirus with our serology test, then that would have been a little more indicative of maybe he had had an illness and he was fortunately getting better,” Hewlett explained. “We didn’t see any evidence of that and so it looks like he has not had this illness at all thus far.”

Kornfeld said the initial test was taken after he came down with a flu-like illness on the ship.

“I got sick just a few days after the gentleman who had hantavirus got sick — he ultimately passed away from it. And my illness certainly wasn’t as severe, but it was a typical viral illness with sweats and fatigue and cough, sore throat, and a lot of upper respiratory symptoms,” he said. “I just attributed it to the ship flu, and I think in retrospect, it was.”

“I’m fairly confident he never had hantavirus, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t necessarily have an exposure,” Hewlett said.

“In fact, I had a lot of exposure when I was the ship’s doctor,” Kornfeld said. “I’m still in the incubation period. The virus may still be in me and I may develop symptoms of the virus.”

He said he is following protocol by isolating himself in Nebraska’s quarantine unit.

“I will keep track of my symptoms,” he said. “And if I get any symptoms, then I’ll be tested. Because getting new symptoms does not mean it’s hantavirus — I could come down with another virus, like a cold or something similar.”

Kornfeld said he is weighing whether to complete the entire 42-day quarantine in Nebraska or to finish from his home in Oregon. If he does go home, he said it would not be on a commercial aircraft.

“I think everybody in this unit is sort of having that discussion with their own health system and with their family. Some will probably stay here the entire time, some may ultimately go home,” he said.

“I’m thinking that I may eventually want to go home … it would be very safe to send us home and then we could complete the quarantine in a much more familiar situation,” he said, adding, “everybody here is committed to completing their quarantine.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Federal authorities executing search warrant as part of probe into California chemical tank incident
Federal authorities executing search warrant as part of probe into California chemical tank incident
Federal authorities are seen outside an aerospace facility in Garden Grove, California, June 10, 2026. (KABC)

(ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.) — Federal authorities are executing a search warrant at a Southern California facility where fears of a catastrophic explosion over a failing chemical tank led to tens of thousands of people being ordered to evacuate last month, according to federal officials.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the FBI and Environmental Protection Agency are on site Wednesday executing a federal search warrant signed by a judge as part of a federal investigation into the tank incident at GKN Aerospace that prompted a state of emergency in Orange County.

“Obviously, we want to know exactly what happened and determine whether any federal laws were violated, and that’s the purpose of the search today,” Essayli told reporters at the scene of the facility in Garden Grove, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

Essayli said chemists and scientists from the EPA have been brought from across the country to collect evidence as part of the probe, including taking soil samples.

“We’re here to get to the bottom of exactly what happened,” he said, declining to discuss the case further due to the active investigation.

Federal authorities are expected to be at the site for most of Wednesday, Essayli said.

The situation began unfolding on May 21 at GKN Aerospace, a manufacturing company that builds engines and landing gear for both commercial and military aircraft. A chemical tank filled with toxic chemicals was showing signs of overheating, which could cause it to overheat or spill, officials said.

The 34,000-gallon tank contained methyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical used in plastic manufacturing, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The chemical is primarily a respiratory irritant. Short-term exposure can cause skin and eye irritation, as well as breathing problems, according to the EPA.

During the height of the crisis, when officials thought they faced only two options — an explosion or chemical spill — about 50,000 people in the city of Garden Grove and several surrounding communities were under evacuation orders.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in Orange County in response to the incident.

Following a dayslong effort to cool the contents of the tank and stabilize it, officials determined there was no longer a threat of an explosion, fire or chemical leak and no risk to the public, and all remaining evacuation orders were lifted on May 26.

During a Garden Grove City Council meeting on Tuesday, GKN Aerospace Senior Vice President Steve Carlin apologized for the disruptive and “unsettling” incident.

“On behalf of GKN and the Garden Grove plant, I want to say I’m sorry that this event, this incident occurred,” he said.

He said the company is in the early stages of investigating and reviewing what happened on May 21, “so it’d be too early for us to draw any conclusions one way or the other.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer launched a criminal probe into the incident last month, ordering the company not to destroy or manipulate any records, his office said.

The probe seeks to determine how a major military and commercial aircraft gear manufacturer could have allowed such a toxic failure to occur, according to the district attorney.

GKN previously declined to comment specifically on the district attorney’s investigation.

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