Suspect sought after 17-year-old boy beaten into coma near MSG after Knicks’ Game 4 win: Police

Suspect sought after 17-year-old boy beaten into coma near MSG after Knicks’ Game 4 win: Police
Police said this suspect is being sought in connection with a group assault on a 17-year-old boy near Madison Square Garden in New York on June 10, 2026. (NYPD)

(NEW YORK) — A 17-year-old boy was beaten into a coma near Madison Square Garden following Game 4 of the NBA Finals, New York City police said Friday while releasing a photo of a suspect sought in connection with the assault.

The incident occurred Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m., according to the New York City Police Department, amid rowdy celebrations following the New York Knicks’ win.

A group of unknown individuals approached the teen in front of 237 W. 35th St. in Midtown Manhattan, where a “verbal dispute ensued about the New York Knicks,” police said.

Detectives reviewed video that shows someone apparently telling the crowd celebrating by saying, “Spurs in 7,” ABC New York station WABC reported.

“The dispute escalated, and the individuals proceeded to punch and kick the victim about the head and body, causing the victim to suffer a seizure and subsequently go into a coma,” police said in a statement.

Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The individuals fled on foot, and their whereabouts are unknown, police said. The NYPD released an image of one suspect sought in connection with the incident on social media on Friday while asking anyone with information to contact them.

Separately, dozens of people were arrested following the Knicks’ historic comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday’s Game 4.

Rowdy fans got into fistfights, climbed scaffolding and poles, blocked Midtown Manhattan traffic, set off fireworks, ripped down street signs, jumped atop taxis and other moving vehicles and damaged police vehicles, according to authorities and videos posted on social media.

At multiple locations blocks from the Garden, crowds refused numerous verbal commands to disperse, police said. Ten police officers were injured in the post-game revelry, including one who was struck in the face with a glass bottle, the NYPD said.

In total, 56 people were taken into custody, including 15 who were arrested and 41 who were released with criminal court summonses, according to the NYPD.

Fans were arrested on charges such as suspicion of assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon (a knife), reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and trademark counterfeiting, the NYPD said.

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Garden on Monday, at least 21 people were arrested, according to the NYPD.

A 39-year-old San Antonio fan was jumped on a Midtown Manhattan street following the Knicks loss, according to the NYPD, which released surveillance photos of five individuals wanted on charges of robbery stemming from the incident.

ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Man allegedly throws Molotov cocktail at home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, company says
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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit on March 11, 2026, in Washington, DC. The global investment management company held the summit consisting of leaders from government, business, and labor to address expanding U.S. infrastructure. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) — A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the company said.

No one was hurt, according to the San Francisco Police Department and OpenAI.

The incident unfolded around 4 a.m. Friday when someone “threw an incendiary destructive device” at the house, which sparked a fire on an exterior gate, police said.

The suspect fled on foot, but police said his description was dispatched to officers.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to OpenAI’s headquarters where a man was allegedly threatening to burn down a building, and they “recognized the male to be the same suspect from the earlier incident,” police said.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charges are pending, police said.

The company said the situation is under control and there is no immediate threat to its offices.

“We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe,” OpenAI said in a statement. “We’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

The SFPD’s Special Investigations and Arson Units are leading the investigation, the company said. The FBI said it’s aware of the incident and is working with San Francisco police.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Secret Service agent on Jill Biden detail shoots self in the leg, official says
Secret Service agent on Jill Biden detail shoots self in the leg, official says
Former US First Lady Jill Biden listens to former US President Joe Biden (off frame) as he delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Mandel Ngan – Pool/Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) — A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to former first lady Jill Biden’s detail shot himself in the leg on Friday morning as the result of a “negligent discharge,” according to an agency official.

Dr. Jill Biden was not in the vicinity of the shooting, the official said.

The agent “suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition,” the agency said.

There is no threat associated with this incident, the Secret Service official said earlier.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the agent to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The scene is being held for the investigation and there have been no disruptions to airport operations, the police department said.

The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility “will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident,” the agency said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Volunteer firefighter arrested for allegedly setting fires, responding to them with his department
Volunteer firefighter arrested for allegedly setting fires, responding to them with his department
Justin Sholly seen in this undated police handout. (Montgomery County District Attorney)

(SOUDERTON, Pa.) —  A volunteer firefighter has been arrested for allegedly setting fires and then responding to them with his fire department, according to officials in eastern Pennsylvania.

Justin Sholly, a 29-year-old member of the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company in Souderton, was arrested on Sunday on charges including arson, according to court documents.

The first fire was Friday morning, when the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company and other agencies responded to a fire at a detached garage/barn, according to the criminal complaint. The blaze was about 50 feet behind a home that had 10 people inside, the complaint said.

Hours later, the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company responded to a trash fire, the complaint said.

Then early Saturday morning, crews responded to a property where there were multiple fires coming from a barn, a shed, an outhouse, three cars and a gazebo, according to the complaint. The fires were near a home with eight people inside, the document said.

Investigators used license plate reader databases to zero in on Sholly as a suspect, according to the criminal complaint.

Sholly admitted to setting all three fires, according to the court documents. After two of the blazes, Sholly went to his fire department and then responded back to the fire scenes with the other firefighters, documents said.

Sholly said one of the fires was near property he believed belonged to an employer who fired him in 2015, the complaint said.

The Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company said Sholly has been suspended from the department “with intent to remove upon future outcomes.”

“The actions described in the criminal charges stand in complete opposition to the core values, mission, and dedication of our company,” the fire department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sholly has not entered a plea.

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