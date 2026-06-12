Judge orders Justin Baldoni to cover Blake Lively’s legal fees

Judge orders Justin Baldoni to cover Blake Lively’s legal fees
Blake Lively attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 4, 2026, in New York. Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Award, Dec. 9, 2024, in New York. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

A New York federal judge has ruled that Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, must pay his former It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively’s attorneys’ fees, after the parties reached a settlement last month in Lively’s lawsuit against the actor and production studio.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman denied Lively’s claim for punitive damages but wrote that the actress was entitled to attorneys’ fees under California Civil Code Section 47.1.

Section 47.1 states in part that a “prevailing defendant” in a defamation case is “entitled to their reasonable attorney’s fees and costs for successfully defending themselves in the litigation,” as well as any additional damages permitted by a judge.

In a statement to ABC News following the ruling, Lively’s attorneys Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb said the judge’s decision “makes it clear that Ms. Lively brought her claims in good faith, that there was no evidence she acted with malice, and that she is the prevailing defendant under Section 47.1.”

“Ms. Lively is gratified that her lawsuit shows how Section 47.1 and laws like it create a path for survivors to hold accountable those who weaponize online attacks and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors,” they added.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Baldoni for comment.

Friday’s decision comes after the parties reached a settlement in early May in Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, ending their nearly year-and-a-half legal dispute.

According to settlement documents filed May 7 in the Southern District of New York, Baldoni, via his Wayfarer production company, and Lively agreed to settle their ongoing dispute on terms that Lively could still seek to recover attorney’s fees and additional damages.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Lively and Baldoni’s legal battle kicked off in December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department alleging “severe emotional distress” after she said Baldoni and key stakeholders in the film — which Baldoni also directed — sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni followed up the action by filing a lawsuit against the New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy on Dec. 31 after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.

Lively subsequently formalized her complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni in New York, also on Dec. 31.

Baldoni responded by filing a civil lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and others for, among other things, extortion and defamation.

The suits were consolidated into one lawsuit in January 2025.

In June last year, Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation suit against the Times, was dismissed by Liman.

A federal judge in New York gutted much of Lively’s case against Baldoni in April of this year, including claims she was subjected to sexual harassment on set.

The judge determined in a ruling at the time that Lively would be allowed to pursue certain claims of retaliation against Baldoni’s public relations team over alleged harm to her reputation.

In May, after reaching a settlement in their protracted legal dispute, the two actors issued a joint statement via their respective legal teams, saying, “We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Slow Horses’ sets season 6 return
‘Slow Horses’ sets season 6 return
Jack Lowden and Gary Oldman in ‘Slow Horses’ season 6. (Courtesy Apple TV)

Slow Horses is hoofing it to season 6.

The Apple TV spy drama will return for its six-episode sixth season on Sept. 16 and air week to week until Oct. 21.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, a British intelligence agent and head of MI5, known as Slough House — a dumping ground for reject agents. The series also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

The sixth season will see the Slow Horses on the run as they become embroiled in a “fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” Apple TV also released first-look images from the new episodes. 

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron. The new season is adapted from the sixth and seventh books in the series, Joe Country and Slough House.

The Emmy-winning show scored an early season 7 renewal last year, before season 5 even aired.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Marsden to host ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion special
James Marsden to host ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion special
James Marsden hosts the ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ cast reunion. (Prime Video)

James Marsden is returning to his Jury Duty roots.

Prime Video has announced there will be two bonus episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. The first will be a season 2 cast reunion special moderated by Marsden, while the second will be a meetup between season 1 non-actor Ronald Gladden and season 2 non-actor Anthony Norman.

In the reunion special, Norman and the entirety of the season 2 cast gather to discuss their experiences producing the show. Audiences will also get a look at never-before-seen footage from the making of the season.

The special meetup episode finds Gladden and Norman getting to chat for the first time over coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. They get to have a candid conversation about this unique, shared experience they have as the only two people who have gone through a social experiment like this.

Both of the new episodes will debut on April 10. Additionally, Prime Video subscribers will get access to brand-new audio commentary tracks for all eight episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, which feature commentary on the making of the show from Norman, Alex Bonifer, Stephanie Hodge, Rachel Kaly, Emily Pendergast and Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It’s told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. Marsden starred in the first season and executive produced season 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hilary Duff covers ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, even though she says she’s ‘not a spring chicken’
Hilary Duff covers ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, even though she says she’s ‘not a spring chicken’
Hilary Duff attends The Daily Front Row’s 10th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It must be luck or something: Hilary Duff is one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover models.

Hilary joins social media star Alix Earle, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish and model Nicole Williams English as the cover girls for the 2026 edition of the iconic issue. SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day writes, “Hilary’s career arc is its own form of quiet rebellion, in which she continues to reinvent herself, leaning into each season with confidence, humor and grace.”

You can see Hilary’s full shoot online now; it was done in South Caicos, one of the Turks and Caicos islands. Hilary, 38, mostly wears one-piece suits and a few high-waisted two-pieces.

“I’m a mom of four and I’m not a spring chicken,” she tells the magazine. “So, of course it was flattering.”

She adds, “I don’t typically frolic around in a bathing suit, so it was a little scary. But it was also incredibly empowering. It was a mostly female crew on set, and it really felt like a celebration of women.”

“I can look at my body now and appreciate all the things it has done for me,” she notes. “I no longer find that I am constantly comparing myself — and that is a better place to exist.”

The magazine spread comes ahead of Hilary’s upcoming live performances: She has three shows at The Voltaire in Las Vegas starting on May 22, then she’ll officially launch her Lucky Me tour June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The tour comes in support of Hilary’s album luck… or something, which came out in February and was her first in more than 10 years.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.