Michael B. Jordan talks ‘Sinners’ recognition: ‘I don’t want it to end’

Michael B. Jordan accepts the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ on stage during the 32nd annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan had a big weekend, with wins at the NAACP Image Awards and the Actor Awards, and he doesn’t want it to end just yet.

After winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Sinners, which also took home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, he told Extra he’s honored “to be acknowledged by our peers and other actors that we admire.”

“To get that love and that affection and be in this room has us all kind of speechless,” he said of the Sinners cast, noting he’s generally feeling “gratitude.” “It’s a special movie, special project. We’ve been through so much together as a cast and as individuals and, man, I just don’t want it to stop. I don’t want it to end. I want to continue to do this over and over and over again. So yeah, it feels good.”

While accepting his award at the Actor Awards, Michael thanked his mother for the role she played in his success. He told Extra that he wouldn’t be close to where he is now without her love and support, which made her the perfect date.

“There’s been so much in my career my mom wasn’t able to be with me in these spaces, you know,” he said. “So for her to join me on this run, it couldn’t happen any other way.”

We’ll find out if Michael will add an Oscar to his trophy slate on March 15, when the Academy Awards air on ABC

 

In brief: Colin Jost to return as ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ host and more

Patricia Clarkson has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese‘s next movie. Deadline reports that Clarkson is now part of the cast of What Happens at Night. The movie follows a married American couple who travel to a small European town in order to adopt a child …

Colin Jost will return as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! as it makes its move to Netflix. The streamer picked up the show for its second season back in October 2025. The first season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! premiered on Prime Video in December 2024. The show posted a photo of Jost to its official Instagram to confirm he would stay on as host. “Did you miss us? A new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! is coming to @netflix in 2026,” the post’s caption reads …

Ella McCay will make its streaming debut quite soon. The film, which is directed by James L. Brooks, will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Feb. 5. Emma Mackey stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Kavner, Albert Brooks, Jack Lowden and Ayo Edebiri

 

Netflix set to buy Warner Bros. in deal valued at $83 billion
Netflix logo (Courtesy Netflix)

Netflix has announced that it has entered a “definitive agreement” to acquire Warner Bros. — including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO — in a deal valued at approximately $83 billion, according to the company.

“This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling,” Netflix said in the statement released Friday morning.

“Beloved franchises, shows and movies such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe will join Netflix’s extensive portfolio including Wednesday, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Adolescence and Extraction, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences worldwide,” the company continued.

The transaction is expected to close after the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company, which is now expected to be completed in Q3 2026, Netflix said.

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

The cash and stock transaction has a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion and an equity value of $72 billion, Netflix said.

The Year in Entertainment 2025: The TV that was top

The small screen took us everywhere from the shores of Cousins Beach to the emergency room at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center this year. Here’s a look at the shows and limited series that defined 2025:

It was the medical procedural drama The Pitt that scored the top prize at the Emmys this year. Led by Noah Wyle, who won the best actor in a drama Emmy for his portrayal of Dr. Robby in the new series, The Pitt‘s first season followed the challenges faced by health care workers on the front lines over the course of a single, 15-hour shift at the hospital. Other big winners at the ceremony included Seth Rogen‘s new comedy series The Studio, as well as the Netflix limited series Adolescence.

Many prestige shows captured the cultural zeitgeist in 2025. Fans traveled to Thailand to check in for season 3 of The White Lotus, while the mystery at Lumon Industries continued to unfold as Severance season 2 rolled out. The Last of Us viewers mourned a fan-favorite character during its sophomore season, while Star Wars fans returned to a galaxy far, far away to bid farewell to Andor as it debuted its second and final season.

Nobody could stop talking about The Summer I Turned Pretty. Whether you were team Conrad or team Jeremiah, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the dramatic third season of the teen romance series, which spanned from the U.S.’s East Coast all the way to Paris. While the series ended with Belly finally picking which brother she wanted to be with, the story isn’t quite over. A feature film that will end the romantic saga has been greenlit by Prime Video.

Finally, the year ended with the release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. It turned Netflix’s streaming records upside down, accumulating 59.6 million views in its first five days and becoming the best-ever premiere week viewing numbers for an English-language series on the streaming platform.

