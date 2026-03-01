‘Heated Rivalry’’s Connor Storrie joined by Hudson Williams, Olympic hockey stars in ‘SNL’ debut

Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Mumford & Sons, host Connor Storrie, and Sarah Sherman during Promos on Thursday, February 26, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend where, much to the delight of the show’s fans, he was joined by his co-star, Hudson Williams.

Williams’ surprise appearance came during a sketch about a man proposing to his girlfriend at the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, only to get turned down.

As the couple, played by Tommy Brennan and Veronika Slowikowska, dissect their relationship, Storrie, Mikey Day and Ben Marshall are having the time of their lives skating behind them, which distracts Brennan.

Midway through the sketch, Day announces, “oh my gosh you guys, look who finally showed up,” with Storrie excitedly shouting, “Hudson,” resulting in the audience going wild. Hudson then says, “Sorry I’m late, fellas, but I have a serious question: Who’s ready to skate their butts off?”

But Williams wasn’t the only guest of the evening. During the monologue, Storrie was joined by USA men’s hockey stars Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes and USA women’s hockey stars Megan Keller and Hilary Knight, although the latter got much louder applause.

Keller and Knight poked fun at Donald Trump’s slight on the women’s team after the men’s win, with Knight joking, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” before Keller added, “Yeah, we thought we’d give them a little moment to shine.” 

Elsewhere in the show, Storrie got a chance to show off his well sculpted body in a sketch where he played a stripper committed to dancing at a bachelorette party, despite being hit by a car. He also wound up without clothes in a sketch cut for time about new car door handles. In another sketch cut for time, Storrie played Armie Hammer, one of many stars blaming their bad behavior on Tourette syndrome.


Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Euphoria’ season 3 premiere date and more
In brief: ‘Euphoria’ season 3 premiere date and more

We have never, ever been happier. Euphoria season 3 is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on April 3, 2026. The network made the announcement by sharing a graphic featuring Zendaya in costume as Rue to its Instagram. “Let’s ride. April 2026. #Euphoria,” the caption reads …

More episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors are headed to Apple TV in the spring. The streaming service has revealed that season 2 of the Jon Hamm-starring drama series from creator Jonathan Tropper will premiere on April 3, 2026. A new episode of the show will drop weekly each Friday through June 5. Season 2 finds Hamm’s Andrew Cooper doubling down on his life as a suburban thief. James Marsden joins the cast that also stars Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn

New seasons of Boston Blue and Sheriff Country are in the works. CBS has renewed the two broadcast series for sophomore seasons. They’ll both air during the 2026-27 TV season. Boston Blue is a spinoff of the network’s series Blue Bloods, while Sheriff Country is an offshoot of the drama series Fire Country

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Golden Globes 2026: The winners
CBS Presents 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best picture (drama)
Hamnet

Best picture (musical or comedy)
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners

Best motion picture (non-English language)
The Secret Agent

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Best original score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best television series (drama)
The Pitt

Best television series (comedy)
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Lizzie McGuire’ stars remember Robert Carradine after his death at 71
The cast of ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas, Robert Carradine and Hilary Duff, pose for a photo. (Disney)

Hilary Duff is remembering her TV dad, Robert Carradine, with whom she starred on the Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire.

Carradine died Monday at the age of 71 after a decades-long mental health battle, a representative for his brother, actor Keith Carradine, confirmed to ABC News.

“This one hurts,” Duff wrote on Instagram along with two photos of her with Robert Carradine.

“There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that,” Duff continued. “I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Jake Thomas, who played Duff’s on-screen brother, Matt McGuire, also paid tribute to his TV dad, writing on Instagram about Robert Carradine’s death, “My heart hurts today.”

“I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric,” Thomas wrote, later adding, “He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family.”

Robert Carradine, who also starred in movies including Revenge of the Nerds and Coming Home, died after a nearly 20-year battle with bipolar disorder, according to his family.

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that “causes unusual shifts in a person’s mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration” that are more severe than the usual ups and downs that people experience, according to the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Robert Carradine was born into the famous Carradine acting family on March 24, 1954, in Hollywood, California. His father was actor John Carradine, who starred in films including the The Grapes of Wrath and Stagecoach, and his mother was actress Sonia Sorel.

Robert Carradine is survived by his children, Marika Reed Carradine and Ian Carradine, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Edie Mani, and Ever Carradine, whom he shared with actress Susan Snyder.

Ever Carradine shared a loving tribute to her dad on Instagram, writing, “I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back.”

“My dad was a lover, not a fighter. He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love,” she continued, in part. “I have a thousand stories and I’m being flooded with memories — so if you see me, please ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am. Rest easy, dad. I love you the most.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.