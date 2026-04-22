David Jonsson on his full-circle journey with prison thriller film ‘Wasteman’

David Jonsson on his full-circle journey with prison thriller film ‘Wasteman’

David Jonsson and Tom Blyth star in ‘Wasteman.’ (James A. Demetriou)

David Jonsson has a long history with his new film Wasteman.

The prison thriller follows parolee Taylor, whose hope for a new start is jeopardized by the arrival of his new cellmate, Dee (Tom Blyth). It’s now playing in select theaters. 

Jonsson stars as Taylor. Although he’s been the lead in many movies now, such as Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk, he told ABC Audio that Wasteman was the first film he ever auditioned for.

“The first film audition that came through that I thought was worthwhile going for was this. And that was years ago,” Jonsson said. “I thought I did quite a good audition and heard nothing, but it turns out the film just fell apart.”

Luckily, it was able to come together several years later, and Jonsson got to play the first-ever film part he auditioned for, now with the career experience he didn’t have beforehand.

“I look back now and I’m like, ‘I wasn’t ready to do it then,'” Jonsson said. “It wasn’t the right time.”

Now, though, was the perfect time, he said, calling the journey full circle. 

“As a young actor, you’re just trying to build a body of work. And if you have some choice to put the things inside your tool kit, you should be varied and find the things that actually really speak to you,” Jonsson said. “This film always did.”

And while Wasteman wasn’t made with a large budget, Jonsson said it was made with passion.

“The only way you can make a film that is doing something [like this one] is if you’re willing to put the hours into working. I think that’s a principle that I try and live by, but particularly with this, you have to embody that,” Jonsson said. “That’s the alchemy for making a film like this.”

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Idris Elba, director Jim Field Smith explain why ‘Hijack’ season 2 goes underground
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Idris Elba in ‘Hijack’ season 2 (Courtesy of Apple)

Idris Elba returns as professional negotiator Sam Nelson in Hijack season 2, premiering Wednesday on Apple TV. After preventing Flight KA29 from crashing and guiding it to a safe landing in London, Sam once again finds himself in a hostage situation — this time in Berlin on a crowded subway train.

Speaking at a press conference, director Jim Field Smith said the shift from a plane to a train was his way of starting fresh without repeating what happened in the first season.

“We wanted to explore the character through an even more challenging lens,” Field Smith said. “So we immediately started thinking of what can we do to Sam, where can we put Sam that will push him even further.”

The new setting, he said, thrusts Sam into a “physical and moral maze underground” where he’s forced to “make pretty tough decisions at every turn.”

Elba said season 2 answers questions that lingered after the plane landed in season 1. “Who, why, what, when — and what happened to Sam after?” he said, adding those questions “became part of the development of what our character could possibly go through next.”

As for why Berlin was the chosen for season 2, Field Smith listed several reasons, including his deep affection for the city, its history of resilience and secrets, and the years he lived there. He also highlighted Germany’s approach to security, along with the abandoned and “ghost” subway stations in the city, which he said “opened up a whole world of possibility.”

Most importantly, Field Smith wanted Sam somewhere where he “could physically and emotionally get lost.”

“I wanted Sam to be out of his depth and to not speak the language, not have any friends around him, not be able to contact anyone,” he said. “Dramatically, it just puts him in a much more compromised position.” 

Asked for Elba’s reason for the location choice, he joked, “The subway cars are yellow.” 

 

 

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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ casts Donald Glover as Yoshi, releases final trailer
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ casts Donald Glover as Yoshi, releases final trailer
Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

It’s-a me, Donald Glover!

The final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has arrived, and it shows off that Glover voices one of the most-anticipated characters to join the animated film universe — the green dinosaur Yoshi.

Other newly announced voice cast members include Luis Guzman, who plays Wart, as well as Issa Rae, who plays Honey Queen.

This final trailer for the Illumination and Nintendo film finds Bowser Jr. attacking Mario and Luigi and demanding the release of his father, Bowser.

“The Bowser name shall be feared once more,” Bowser Jr. says in the trailer.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film returned to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach, Jack Black voices Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek.

Additionally, Brie Larson was tapped to voice Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie portrays Bowser Jr.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 1.

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Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after ‘Dancing with the Stars’
‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson reunited at Australia Zoo. (ABC News)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson are reuniting for the first time since winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in November.

Pro dancer Carson and her family traveled over 10,000 miles to the land down under to meet with Irwin, a conservationist, at his home turf in Australia Zoo and gave Good Morning America an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the reunion.

Irwin gave Carson and her family, including her two young sons, a tour through the zoo grounds, and introduced them to local residents, including crocodiles, elephants, giraffes, koalas and turtles.

“Australia Zoo is very much a sanctuary,” Irwin told GMA. “We really value that one-on-one kind of experience with animals.”

Irwin said he drew inspiration from the animals at the Australia Zoo during his time on Dancing with the Stars.

“I would always relate dance moves back to an animal,” said Irwin. “I’d always be talking about that. And so, after being in that world of dance, then to bring you guys into my world, it’s like it all kind of, you had context then, all of a sudden.”

During this reunion trip, Irwin and Carson took the opportunity to celebrate their big win and even recreated their first ballroom dance together. Irwin added that his experience on Dancing with the Stars was transformative.

“I feel as though the experience on a personal level enabled me to heal parts of myself and my own journey that I’ve never actually addressed before,” Irwin said.

Irwin added that since wrapping up his time on Dancing with the Stars, he feels like he has “gained this new family in America” and called Carson “an honorary Australian.”

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