‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot no longer moving forward at Hulu

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot no longer moving forward at Hulu

Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ (Getty Images)

The previously-announced Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is no more.

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that Hulu has decided not to move forward with the reboot Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

“I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale,” Gellar said.

Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman were going to write and executive produce the reboot, which would have been directed and executive produced by Chloé Zhao. Gellar was attached to executive produce and star in the new series.

“I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her, and how much she means not only to me, but to all of you. And this doesn’t change any of that,” Gellar said in her video. “And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me.”

Gellar captioned the video with the same parting line, which is a reference to a quote her character, Buffy Summers, said in the original show.

While on the red carpet for the 98th Oscars on Sunday, Zhao told Variety and CNN that she was “not surprised” by Hulu’s decision.

“I had an incredible, incredible time with Sarah, with all the cast and crew doing this,” Zhao said. “Our priority for Sarah and for us has always been to be truthful to the show, to be truthful to our fans. So, things happen for a reason, and we keep our hearts open and we welcome the mystery. And what this might lead us to.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Timothée Chalamet attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet has revealed he spent thousands of dollars to be able to perform Bob Dylan‘s songs on Saturday Night Live.

The Oscar-nominated actor starred as Dylan in the 2024 film A Complete Unknown.

During a Q&A on Sunday at London’s Prince Charles Cinema, as reported by Variety, Chalamet spoke about his time hosting and performing as the musical guest on the long-running comedy sketch series in January 2025.

“I spent over six figures out of my pocket to do the SNL performance,” Chalamet said. “Lorne Michaels said, ‘Hey, do you want to host SNL?’ I said, ‘Yeah, can I do the music?’ He’s like, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’m not doing it.’ He said, ‘OK, do the music.’ But I refused to take no for an answer.”

Chalamet performed Dylan’s songs “Outlaw Blues, Three Angels” and “Tomorrow Is a Long Time” on the show.

The actor, who is nominated for best actor at the Oscars this year for Marty Supreme, spoke about how performing Dylan’s songs on SNL was part of “the new way of doing stuff” when it comes to film promotion.

“I’m trying to reach audiences, you know. I don’t want to be in the pretentious in-crowd. Marty Supreme in America had the least frequent moviegoing audience this year — people that weren’t going to see everything. That’s my favorite feedback on the movie,” Chalamet said. “So the most pretentious answer I could give you, which I actually honestly feel, is that it’s not marketing or promotion. That sounds like a gimmick, and this is not a gimmick. This is coming from my heart and my soul.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Black Mirror’ renewed for season 8 at Netflix
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Paul Giamatti in ‘Black Mirror’ season 7. (Nick Wall/Netflix)

Black Mirror has been renewed for season 8 at Netflix.

The long-running dystopian anthology series is returning for an eighth season, the streamer announced on Friday. Its creator, Charlie Brooker, is currently writing the new season and teased what fans can expect.

Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever,” Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum.

As for the future of the show, Brooker said, “Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

Brooker said that putting a season of TV together is like creating an album. He was then asked what kind of tune season 8 will be.

“It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?'” Brooker said. “We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.”

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to see season 8 of Black Mirror arrive on Netflix or who will appear in the new episodes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 4 release date and more
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