Oscar winner Paul Thomas Anderson on how ‘One Battle After Another’ represents our current moment

Oscar winner Paul Thomas Anderson on how ‘One Battle After Another’ represents our current moment

Paul Thomas Anderson wins at the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

It was Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another that came away as the big winner during Sunday night’s 98th Academy Awards.

The movie earned six Oscars including best picture. Anderson won his first-ever Academy Awards at the ceremony, and backstage after those wins, he was asked how One Battle After Another represents this year and the current time period we are living in.

“Our film obviously has a certain amount of parallels to what’s happening in the news every day. So, it obviously reflects what’s happening in the world,” Anderson said.

The director then reflected on how One Battle After Another offers some hope for where our real world could be headed.

“In terms of where it’s going, I don’t know. But I know that the end of our movie is our hero, Willa, heading off to continue to fight against evil forces,” Anderson said. “And, I think, like I said in my speech, bring at least common sense and decency back into fashion.”

Anderson also addressed some of the criticism his film has faced over its portrayal of Teyana Taylor’s character, Perfidia Beverly Hills. The writer and director explained that Perfidia has to be who she is so that the film’s hero, Willa, played by Chase Infiniti, can right the mistakes of her parents.

“The point of it is to set up the story of Willa. The next generation. What happens when your parents, who are damaged, have handed quite a difficult history to you? How do you manage that? That’s our story. And our story is in Chase and her evolution,” Anderson said.

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‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

The trailer for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has arrived.

FX has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy‘s new Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

“He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

Also starring in the series are Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

The trailer shows off Carolyn and John’s introduction and the whirlwind romance that followed. We see a scene of John visiting Carolyn at work, as well as early dates between the couple.

“How old were you when you realized you were the son of a president?” Carolyn says.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever asked me that before,” John responds.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere.

Disney is the parent company of FX Networks and Hulu. 

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu
The Rookie: See what challenges the crew take on in the season 8 premiere. 

HBO Max
The Pitt: Noah Wyle is back in his Emmy-winning role of Dr. Robby in season 2 of the beloved medical drama.  

Industry: Watch the season 4 premiere of the drama series about working in finance. 

Netflix
His & Hers: Tessa Thompson teams up with Jon Bernthal in the thrilling limited series. 

Movie theaters
Greenland 2: Migration: Watch the sequel film starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin

Primate: Head to the cinemas to see the horror film about a rabid chimpanzee.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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‘Untamed’ season 2 starts production in Hawaii
‘Untamed’ season 2 starts production in Hawaii
A photo marking the start of production on ‘Untamed’ season 2. (Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

Cameras have started rolling on Untamed season 2.

Netflix has revealed that production on the second season of the hit mystery thriller series has begun in Hawaii. The season will shoot on location on O’ahu and the island of Hawaii.

Eric Bana will once again star as Kyle Turner, who takes on a new case that brings him to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Untamed is co-showrun and executive produced by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. The duo told Netflix they are “excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite.”

A special Hawaiian blessing took place last week, according to Netflix, ahead of production starting. Those in attendance included Bana, John Wells, Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, as well as Adriana Nassar and Paola Franco from Netflix and Matt Devahl from Warner Bros Television.

According to its official logline, season 2 “follows special agent Kyle Turner as he’s called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force.”

Season 2 will consist of six one-hour episodes. The first season debuted to Netflix on July 17, 2025, where it reached the #1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10. It remained on the list for seven weeks and was the third-most-watched Netflix program during the second half of 2025 after accumulating 92.8 million views, according to the streamer’s engagement report.

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