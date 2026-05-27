Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs released without charges following arrest on domestic abuse allegations

The booking photo for Josh Jacobs. (Brown County Jail)

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from custody amid further investigation into domestic abuse allegations, the local district attorney’s office said a day after the NFL player was arrested in Wisconsin.

Jacobs, 28, was arrested and booked into the Brown County jail on three domestic abuse charges — battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

He was also booked on two other charges — intimidation of a victim and strangulation and suffocation, police said.

The strangulation and suffocation charge is a felony and the others are misdemeanors, online jail records show.

The charges stem from a “disturbance complaint” that officers responded to Saturday morning, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department Chief Michael Renkas said in a press release.

Jacobs was arrested Tuesday following an investigation, Renkas said, who said the probe remains “active and ongoing.”

He was being held without bond, though Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Wednesday that Jacobs will be released from custody, and that a final charging decision will be made by his office “at a later date.”

“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” Lasee said in a statement. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued.”

Online jail records show Jacobs was released at 12:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

His attorneys said they are “extremely pleased” that Jacobs was released and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

“We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future,” his attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, said in a statement.

In a statement following the arrest, the attorneys said Jacobs “vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public.”

“We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the statement from his attorneys continued.

A Packers spokesperson said they are “aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs.”

“As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” the statement added.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed Jacobs at the top of a press briefing Wednesday, telling reporters he is “going to stick with the statement that we put out as an organization and just let the process play out.”

Jacobs is entering his third season with the Packers.

He began playing in the NFL in 2019, as a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, and was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in rushing yards in 2022.

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