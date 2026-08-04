‘Heated Rivalry’ asks fans for space ahead of season 2 filming

‘Heated Rivalry’ asks fans for space ahead of season 2 filming
Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry wants fans to cool it as season 2 begins production.

The Heated Rivalry official account and creator Jacob Tierney’s production company Accent Aigu Entertainment posted a message to social media Tuesday asking fans not to disrupt filming locations.

“To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us,” reads the post. “As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be. If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best.”

“We promise it’ll be worth the wait!” the post concludes.

Filming for season 2 is expected to begin this month. Stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have been photographed together around Toronto in recent days.

While season 1 of the Crave/HBO Max hockey romance focuses on the events of the Heated Rivalry novel by Rachel Reid, season 2 will follow its sequel, The Long Game.

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‘Godzilla’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident at 18
‘Godzilla’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident at 18
Kaylee Hottle attends the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures world premiere of ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 25, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kaylee Hottle, known for her starring role in two Godzilla movies, died Tuesday in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18, according to police.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC News that Hottle was one of two passengers in a car involved in a fatal single-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning.

Hottle was the only person in the car who died. A 19-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving the car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Excessive speed is “believed to be a contributing factor in the collision,” police said.

Hottle was born into an all-deaf family that spans four generations on her father’s side, according to her IMDb.

The actress was best known for her role as Jia in the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong and its 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

In a March 2024 interview on Good Morning America, Hottle described what her classmates thought of her Godzilla roles.

“They think it’s super cool,” she said. “They’re seeing one of their friends on the big screen, and it’s alongside Kong too.”

Hottle’s father, Joshua, said in a Facebook video Tuesday that he was flying to Maryland after learning of his daughter’s death.

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” he captioned the video, in which he used American Sign Language.

Hottle’s school, Texas School for the Deaf, paid tribute to the 18-year-old on Tuesday.

The school said Hottle was enrolled there as a senior and described her death as a “tremendous loss” in a social media post.

“Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time,” the school wrote. “Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”

ABC News has reached out to Hottle’s representative and father for comment.

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‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ live-action Netflix series gets official title, starts production
‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ live-action Netflix series gets official title, starts production
The cast of ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins.’ (Netflix)

It’s time to solve that mystery.

Netflix has announced that production has started in Atlanta, Georgia, on its upcoming Scooby-Doo live-action series. The streaming service has also revealed that the show’s official title is Scooby-Doo: Origins.

The show’s previously announced main cast includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

Netflix has also posted the first image of this live-action version of the Scooby-Doo gang in costume.

Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as a series regular, although the specific role he will play has not been unveiled.

Scooby-Doo: Origins “will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all,” according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show’s writers, executive producers and showrunners.

According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang’s origin story.

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

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Tom Holland calls Zendaya by this unexpected name on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ carpet
Tom Holland calls Zendaya by this unexpected name on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ carpet
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Rome premiere evening photocall at Ponte Sant’Angelo on June 23, 2026, in Rome, Italy. (Franco Origlia/WireImage via Getty Images)

Tom Holland referred to his wife, Zendaya, by an unexpected name at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome.

While the pair were talking to different reporters on the red carpet at the premiere, Holland called out to Zendaya to ask her a question, as seen in a video shared by People.

“Maree!” Holland shouted, to which Zendaya responded back, “Yeah?”

Holland then asked her where they were going after the premiere, to which she said, “Giolitti’s.” Zendaya added more context to the reporter she was speaking with, telling them, “That’s where I’m going after this.”

Zendaya’s full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, meaning Holland used one of her middle names to refer to her on the carpet.

Holland also posted photos of him and Zendaya at the premiere to his Instagram on Tuesday.

The first photo in his carousel is a black-and-white picture of him and Zendaya walking hand-in-hand across the Ponte Sant’Angelo in Rome. Zendaya is dressed in a vintage Giorgio Armani web dress.

The second photo was taken in color and features the couple looking up at the sky as a Spider-Man: Brand New Day graphic is displayed on Castel Sant’Angelo behind them. Many other black-and-white and color photos follow in the rest of Holland’s post.

“When in Rome! Spider-Man Brand New Day,” Holland captioned the carousel.

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