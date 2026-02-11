Hiring increased sharply at outset of 2026, blowing past economists’ expectations

Hiring increased sharply at outset of 2026, blowing past economists’ expectations

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Hiring increased sharply at the outset of 2026, the year’s first jobs report said, blowing past economists’ expectations and besting sluggish performance from the previous year.

The U.S. added 130,000 jobs in January, according to the report, which marked a sharp increase from 50,000 jobs added in the previous month.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% in January from 4.4% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said. Unemployment remains low by historical standards.

The labor market slowed sharply last year, prompting interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve and concern among some observers about the nation’s economic prospects.

The BLS provided a significant downward revision for job gains in 2025, meaning hiring came in lower than the agency had previously estimated.

The U.S. added 181,000 jobs last year, which amounts to an average of about 15,000 jobs added per month, the BLS said. That updated estimate stands well below a prior count of 584,000 jobs added last year.

The performance in January registered well above the lackluster hiring of a typical month last year.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics delayed the release of the January data due to a partial government shutdown last week, which helps explain why the jobs report was issued on a Wednesday in the middle of the month, rather than its customary release on the month’s first Friday.

The jobs report arrived weeks after a series of job cuts that slashed tens of thousands of workers combined at a handful of name-brand companies.

Amazon said last month it planned to cut about 16,000 employees as it seeks to “strengthen” its business by reducing “layers” and “bureaucracy” within its workforce.

A day earlier, UPS announced it plans to cut as many as 30,000 employees this year. Pinterest also unveiled an effort to slash 15% of its staff, according to a securities filing. The company boasts about 4,500 employees worldwide, a securities filing shows.

So far, the cooling labor market has avoided widespread job losses, making the recent flurry of layoffs an outlier, analysts previously told ABC News. The high-profile cuts reflect trends in tech and some other sectors, however, where companies have reversed a pandemic-era hiring blitz and pivoted in response to artificial intelligence.

The Fed slashed interest rates three consecutive times last year in an effort to boost the flagging labor market. In January, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady, taking a cautious approach due in part to elevated inflation.

The benchmark rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to view the economy in a favorable light, saying it is expanding at a “solid pace” during a Jan. 28 press conference.

“While job gains have remained low, the unemployment rate has shown some signs of stabilization,” Powell added.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, forecasting the first in June and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Verizon outage affecting thousands of customers
Verizon outage affecting thousands of customers
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Some Verizon customers were experiencing a service outage on Wednesday afternoon, according to the company.

Verizon said it was not immediately clear how long the service would be down.

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers,” Verizon said in a statement to ABC News. “Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Many Verizon customers said on social media that their phones showed “SOS” in place of network bars.

According to Downdetector at least 175,000 Verizon customers were affected at one point, but that number has since gone down. Downdetector, a site that tracks outages, said Verizon customers began noticing interrupted service around noon Eastern time.

New York Emergency Management (NYCEM) officials said the outage is affecting some users calling 911.

“Verizon is working to solve the issue,” NYCEM said in a statement. “If you have an emergency and cannot connect using your Verizon Wireless device, please call using a device from another carrier, a landline, or go to a police precinct or fire station to report the emergency. In the meantime, you can check the website or social media account of your cellphone carrier for updates.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hiring increased sharply at outset of 2026, blowing past economists’ expectations
Jobs report set to show whether hiring slowdown continued in 2026
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A jobs report to be released on Wednesday will provide a key barometer of the U.S. economy as policymakers grapple with a combination of elevated inflation and sluggish hiring.

The labor market slowed sharply last year, prompting interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve and concern among some observers about the nation’s economic prospects.

The U.S. added an average of 49,000 jobs each month in 2025, which marked a staggering decline from 168,000 monthly jobs added over the prior year.

Economists expect employers to have hired 55,000 workers in January, amounting to a slight uptick from 50,000 hires in December. Still, the anticipated performance would barely register above the lackluster hiring of a typical month last year.

In a bright spot, however, the unemployment rate remains low by historical standards. Unemployment stood at 4.4% in December, and economists expect that level to have been left unchanged in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics delayed the release of the January data due to a partial government shutdown last week, which helps explain why the jobs report is set to be issued on a Wednesday in the middle of the month, rather than its customary release on the month’s first Friday.

The jobs report will arrive weeks after a series of job cuts that slashed tens of thousands of workers combined at a handful of name-brand companies.

Amazon said last month it planned to cut about 16,000 employees as it seeks to “strengthen” its business by reducing “layers” and “bureaucracy” within its workforce.

A day earlier, UPS announced it plans to cut as many as 30,000 employees this year. Pinterest also unveiled an effort to slash 15% of its staff, according to a securities filing. The company boasts about 4,500 employees worldwide, a securities filing shows.

So far, the cooling labor market has avoided widespread job losses, making the recent flurry of layoffs an outlier, analysts previously told ABC News. The high-profile cuts reflect trends in tech and some other sectors, however, where companies have reversed a pandemic-era hiring blitz and pivoted in response to artificial intelligence.

The Fed slashed interest rates three consecutive times last year in an effort to boost the flagging labor market. In January, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady, taking a cautious approach due in part to elevated inflation.

The benchmark rate stands at a level between 3.5% and 3.75%. That figure marks a significant drop from a recent peak attained in 2023, but borrowing costs remain well above a 0% rate established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to view the economy in a favorable light, saying it is expanding at a “solid pace” during a Jan. 28 press conference.

“While job gains have remained low, the unemployment rate has shown some signs of stabilization,” Powell added.

Futures markets expect two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, forecasting the first in June and a second in the fall, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Travel chaos worsens amid government shutdown
Travel chaos worsens amid government shutdown
rbkomar/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Travelers with plans to fly amid the government shutdown are searching for refund policies related to flight delays or cancellations, as well as information on what resources are available to them if a booking is significantly impacted by the continued ripple effects and possible airspace closures.

Here’s what travelers facing potential snafus need to know in order to rebook or get a refund with ease.

Refund policies for flight delays or cancellations

The Department of Transportation set out new rules regarding refunds last year, which are required by law for purchased airline tickets and fees for related services, making them automatic, prompt, in the form of the original payment and for the full amount.

According to the policy, travelers also have the option to accept alternative arrangements or travel credits if their original travel is impacted.

“If you chose to take a significantly delayed/changed flight or an alternative flight offered by the airline, you are not entitled to a refund under DOT rules,” the department’s website notes.

Canceled flights

A ticketed passenger is “entitled to a refund if the airline cancelled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel,” the DOT website states.

Experts say travel insurance is crucial: Here’s how it actually works

Clear disruption definitions

The DOT website currently states that consumers are also “entitled to a refund if the airline significantly delays a flight or significantly changes a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel.”

“Significant disruptions” are clearly defined across all airlines as a delay of three hours or more for domestic flights and six hours or more for international flights.

Previously, the duration that constituted a significant delay varied across most airlines. Some considered 90 minutes to be significant, while others considered it to be upward of four hours.

Baggage delay refunds

If a bag is delayed for more than 12 hours (or 15-30 hours for international flights), travelers are eligible for refunds on bag fees.

“To calculate how many hours your bag has been delayed, use the time you were given the opportunity to deplane from a flight at your final destination airport as the beginning of the delay and the time you picked up the bag from the arrival airport or the bag was delivered to a location that you and the airline have agreed on as the end of the delay,” the DOT website states.

In order to receive the baggage fee refund, passengers must file a “mishandled baggage report” with their airline, the agency states.

Refunds for unfulfilled ancillary services

If airlines don’t deliver on ancillary services such as Wi-Fi or lounge access, travelers can request refunds for those services.

Airlines are required to provide live customer service communication channels around the clock, whether through live chat or phone support.

Department of Transportation response to travel impacts amid shutdown
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that his department might be forced to shut down airspace in certain parts of the country if the government shutdown, now in its 35th day, continues into next week.

“You will see mass flight delays. You’ll see mass cancelations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don’t have the air traffic controllers,” he said.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential workers and are exempt from being furloughed during the shutdown. More than 13,000 air traffic controllers are expected to work without pay for the duration of this current shutdown, according to the DOT.

The agency has said it will continue to share operational updates amid the federal shutdown, despite the lapse in funding. Airport updates, including information on delays, closures and ground stops, can be found on the agency’s website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.