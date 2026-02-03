House to hold votes on funding to end partial government shutdown amid clash over ICE restrictions

House to hold votes on funding to end partial government shutdown amid clash over ICE restrictions

U.S. Capitol Building (Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The House will hold votes on Tuesday to try to reopen the government after it partially shut down over the weekend.

House Speaker Mike Johnson faces an incredibly tight margin as he can only afford to lose one Republican vote if all members are present and voting on the funding package.

First, Johnson has to clear a procedural vote before debate can begin on the floor and a vote on final passage can be held.

Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that he is confident the package, passed in the Senate after an 11th-hour deal between Senate Democrats and the White House, will pass.

“This may be hard for some of y’all to believe, but I never doubted this,” Johnson said at his weekly news conference Tuesday morning.

The agreement separates a Department of Homeland Security funding bill from five others funding other agencies for the rest of the fiscal year, and grants two weeks of extended DHS funding to negotiate Democratic demands for restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid its immigration enforcement operation, including requiring agents to wear body cameras turned on and to not wear masks.

The funding fight over DHS erupted in the aftermath of the death of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, who was killed in a shooting involving federal law enforcement in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Johnson over the weekend that Democrats would not help Republicans expedite the funding package.

Meanwhile, hard-line Republicans also threatened to hold the package up in hopes of attaching an unrelated bill that would require a proof of citizenship in federal elections known as the SAVE Act. Though some hard-liners, including Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett, appear to be backing down on their demands.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he has spoken to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle and expressed confidence in a resolution coming soon.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘It’s a violation of the law’: Schumer criticizes Trump’s decision to strike Venezuela
‘It’s a violation of the law’: Schumer criticizes Trump’s decision to strike Venezuela
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with ABC News while appearing on This Week, Jan. 4, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed on Sunday the stunning U.S. strike on Venezuela, saying the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was unlawful.

“Maduro is a horrible, horrible person, but you don’t treat lawlessness with other lawlessness, and that’s what’s happened here,” Schumer told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos. “There is no authority … they did not just do ships off the water. They went inside Venezuela, bombed civilian as well as military places, and it’s a violation of the law to do what they did without getting the authorization of Congress.”

Despite President Donald Trump’s claims on Saturday that the United States was “going to run” Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” the Democratic senator told Stephanopoulos that “nobody knows” who is actually running Venezuela right now.

“The American people this morning, George, are scratching their heads in wonderment and in fear of what the president has proposed,” Schumer said. “We have learned through the years when America tries to do regime change and nation building in this way, the American people pay the price in both blood and in dollars.”

Schumer expressed skepticism that U.S. oil companies could fix Venezuela’s oil infrastructure, a claim Trump made after the strike.

“It seems sort of a back-of-the envelope operation, at least by what they’ve told people,” Schumer said. “These oil fields have been in disrepair for years. We have no idea how long it’s going to take, how much it’s going to cost, and whether we need military troops guarding the oil fields while we do it.”

Schumer also criticized Trump’s involvement in Venezuela after his frequent campaign promise to avoid overseas conflicts.

“The American people are worried that this is creating an endless war. The very thing that Donald Trump campaigned against over and over and over again was no more endless wars. And right now, we’re headed right into one, with no barriers, with no discussion,” he argued.

Trump’s declaration follows the overnight mission in which a U.S. military extraction team, supported by over 150 military aircraft, made their way into Venezuela’s capital of Caracas and reached the compound where Maduro and his wife were staying. The team then brought the pair to the USS Iwo Jima warship before bringing them to New York City where Maduro is facing charges of narcoterrorism and drug trafficking.

Here are more highlights from Schumer’s interview.

The expired Obamacare insurance premiums

“We passed legislation to renew them for three years, and the Republicans blocked it in every single way. They’re a mess. They’re a mess. [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune has said he will not renew them. [House Speaker Mike] Johnson has said they will not … so it’s the Republicans [who] have screwed this up. If they can find a way out of the mess, we want to work with anybody to lower the prices.”

If there will be another government shutdown

“No. There are two separate tracks here. Democrats want to fund the appropriations, the spending bills all the way through 2026. We want to work with a bicameral, bipartisan way to do it. And the good news is our Republican appropriators are working with us, and we’re making good progress in that regard.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

National Trust for Historic Preservation sues to try to stop White House ballroom construction
National Trust for Historic Preservation sues to try to stop White House ballroom construction
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The National Trust for Historic Preservation, the privately funded nonprofit designated by Congress to protect historic sites, is suing in an attempt to stop the construction of the White House ballroom.

In a complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for DC, the organization is asking for the project to be stopped until it completes the federal review process standard for federal building projects and seeks public comment on the proposed changes.

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever—not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the complaint said. “And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in.”

“President Trump’s efforts to do so should be immediately halted, and work on the Ballroom Project should be paused until the Defendants complete the required reviews—reviews that should have taken place before the Defendants demolished the East Wing, and before they began construction of the Ballroom—and secure the necessary approvals,” the complaint continued.

In its complaint, the Trust argues that the project has not been filed with the National Capital Planning Commission as required by law; that it began without an environmental assessment or impact statement as required by the National Environmental Policy Act; and that the construction was not authorized by Congress.

The White House has continued to defend the construction of the ballroom.

“President Trump has full legal authority to modernize, renovate, and beautify the White House — just like all of his predecessors did,” Davis Ingle, a White House spokesperson, said on Friday.

The White House has previously attacked the Trust, saying it is run by “a bunch of loser Democrats and liberal donors who are playing political games.”

It has also argued that the nature of the project on the White House grounds does not require congressional approval, an assertion the Trust is challenging in its lawsuit.

News of the lawsuit was first reported by the Washington Post.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew ordered released from immigration detention
Mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew ordered released from immigration detention
Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew was ordered released from immigration detention on Monday, according to her attorney.

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, who is in the process of obtaining a green card and previously held DACA status, was ordered released by an immigration judge on a minimum bond of $1,500.

Ferreira’s attorney, Todd Pomerleau, told ABC News that he argued at a hearing that his client is not a “criminal illegal alien,” as described by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), nor that she is a flight risk.

Ferreira is expected to be released Monday or Tuesday, according to Pomerleau.

The White House did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

DHS confirmed two weeks ago that Ferreira had been detained. A reporter with ABC New Hampshire station WMUR spoke with Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt, who also confirmed the arrest and said Ferreira had been detained a few weeks previously.

A DHS spokesperson then described Ferreira, a Brazilian national, as a “criminal illegal alien” who had a previous arrest for battery and had overstayed a visa that expired in 1999.

“ICE arrested Bruna Caroline Ferreria, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil. She has a previous arrest for battery. She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999,” the DHS spokesperson said. “She is currently at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation,” the spokesperson said.

“Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever, I don’t know where that is coming from. Show us the proof,” Pomerleau told Boston ABC station WCVB after Ferreria’s arrest was announced. 

Pomerleau also said then that Ferreira entered the country lawfully, previously held DACA status and was in the process of obtaining a green card. He further said that his client was arrested in her car in Massachusetts after being stopped with no warrant, adding that he now has to litigate her case in Louisiana, thousands of miles away from her home.

Pomerleau also told WCVB that he did not believe that his client’s connection to Karoline Leavitt could affect the case, adding that he believes it’s just “happenstance.”

ABC News’ Armando Garcia, Jason Volack and Hannah Demissie contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.