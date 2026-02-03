Disney names Josh D’Amaro CEO, Dana Walden president and chief creative officer

James Gorman, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors stands with newly named CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, newly named President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company Dana Walden and current CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Robert A. Iger. (Disney)

The Walt Disney Company announced on Tuesday that Josh D’Amaro will become the company’s next CEO in March, replacing current chief executive Bob Iger when he steps down from the role this year. Dana Walden will become the company’s president and chief creative officer.

D’Amaro, chair of Disney’s experiences unit, oversees a global network of theme parks and hotel resorts. He also leads the company’s cruise ships and consumer products, among other initiatives. D’Amaro formally takes over the CEO role on March 18 at Disney’s upcoming annual meeting.

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company,” Iger added.

D’Amaro, 54, joined the company in 1998.

Walden is set to become the company’s president and chief creative officer, Disney said. Walden previously served as the head of Disney’s entertainment media, news and content businesses, including its streaming service.

Iger began his current tenure as CEO in 2022, after previously serving in the role from 2005 to 2020. He also served as chairman during that period. After stepping aside in 2020, Iger served as executive chairman and chairman of the board until 2021.

In a letter to shareholders in January, Disney Board Chairman James Gorman described management succession planning as a “top priority” for the company’s board of directors, according to a securities filing.

“Oversight of the process is led by our dedicated Succession Planning Committee, and all directors have actively participated in a rigorous and ongoing evaluation of potential successor candidates, including direct engagement, performance assessment and consideration of leadership capabilities aligned with the Company’s long-term strategy,” Gorman added.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Renner says he was ‘much more present’ filming ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4
Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4. (Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown has returned for season 4.

Jeremy Renner once again stars as Mike McLusky, whose control over Kingstown is threatened in season 4 as he deals with the headstrong new warden Nina Hobbs, played by Edie Falco.

Renner spoke to ABC Audio about how filming season 4 was different from season 3, notably because he had recovered from his 2023 snow plow accident that broke over 30 of his bones and nearly cost him his life.

“I was awake for a lot of this season, you know. That’s the first part. Season 3 was a bit challenging, just energy level-wise, outside of just health,” Renner said. “I’m always dealing with recovery stuff, but it wasn’t as intense as it was for season 3. That was — I probably came back a little early on that one, but we still got that done.”

Renner said he was able to enjoy making season 4 a lot more than the third.

“And thank goodness, because there would have been a travesty if I was kind of half-in-the-bag in recovery and having Edie come around. So I’m glad I was really present. I was much more present and much more alert in my life, personality even. [It] wasn’t so much about recovery as much.”

Falco spoke about how Warden Hobbs holds her own against McLusky in season 4.

“They’re both used to being the head honcho, where in their communities it was without question who people go to when something needs to be handled. But when two of those alpha people meet each other, it’s gonna be nothing if not interesting,” Falco said. “There’s a lot of ways where it’s a constant fluctuation in their interactions throughout the season, which was really great fun.” 

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown debut Sundays on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother missing in Arizona, evidence of crime at home: Sheriff
Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

There is evidence of a crime at the home of the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, according to authorities in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Her family reported her missing on Sunday around noon local time, authorities said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators processed her home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” and that it is considered a crime scene.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said during a press briefing on Monday.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments and limited mobility, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.

She takes medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.

“So we make a plea to anyone that knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us, call 911,” he said, urging residents to check home security cameras.

The search and rescue effort for Nancy Guthrie, which was conducted late into Sunday night “to no avail,” has ended for the time being, Nanos said.

“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” he said.

The FBI said it is assisting in the investigation.

There’s no indication at this time that the public is in danger, authorities said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night by family members, Nanos said. Her children brought her home, where she lives alone, around 9:45 p.m. local time, according to Nanos. The following morning, her family got a call from their mother’s church saying she wasn’t there, he said.

“The family went to the house. I’m thinking they spent some time looking for her themselves before they called us,” he said.

Investigators found “circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature,” Sgt. David Stivers from the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide team, said during the press briefing Monday, though he did not go into further detail.

Authorities said they are reviewing the home’s security cameras and have Nancy Guthrie’s cellphone.

It is unclear if this was targeted, Nanos said. When asked whether Savannah Guthrie has received any threats, the sheriff said his department has been in touch with her security team and is unaware of any such threats at the moment.

“We’re not going to dismiss any angles for sure, but right now, immediately, we don’t know of anything like that,” Nanos said.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed early on Monday that Nancy Guthrie is missing and said the family is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Savannah Guthrie said in a statement read by Craig Melvin on the Today show on Monday. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” the statement continued.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Nancy Meyers movie coming to theaters Christmas Day 2027
Nancy Meyers speaks during the ‘North by Northwest’ screening at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 20, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

A new Nancy Meyers movie is on the way.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release a brand-new film directed by Meyers in theaters on Christmas Day in 2027, ABC Audio has learned.

Meyers will write, direct and produce the currently untitled film, which is keeping its logline under wraps for the time being. Ilona Herzberg will also produce the movie, while Diana Pokorny will executive produce it.

A star-studded cast is currently in final negotiations to join the project, including Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Emma Mackey and Owen Wilson.

Meyers took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement of her upcoming film.

“Happy to share my new movie with this fantastic cast is in the works and will be released on Christmas Day 2027! See you at the movies!” she captioned a post.

This film will reunite Meyers with Law, who previously collaborated on her celebrated 2006 rom-com, The Holiday.

Meyers’ last time helming a movie was the Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro comedy The Intern, which was released 11 years ago in 2015.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.