‘Euphoria’ creator honors Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and late producer Kevin Turen at season 3 premiere

‘Euphoria’ creator honors Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and late producer Kevin Turen at season 3 premiere

Eric Dane appears in a scene from season three of ‘Euphoria.’ (HBO)

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is dedicating the new season of his hit show to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen.

At the season 3 premiere of Euphoria in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Levinson addressed the audience ahead of the screening and paid tribute to the late actors and producer, who died in the years after season 2 aired on HBO.

“Some people ask why it took so long between seasons 2 and 3,” Levinson said, addressing the four-year gap. “There were obvious factors — the [writers and actors] strikes, how to make a schedule work with our very in-demand cast. But the real time was trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we lost.”

Cloud, who starred as Fezco in Euphoria seasons 1 and 2, died in July 2023 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 25.

“When Angus died, it was tough. I loved him deeply. And I fought hard to keep him clean,” Levinson said at the premiere.

He also pointed to the opioid epidemic and discussed how it has affected many people across the U.S.

In 2023, approximately 105,000 people died from drug overdose, with 76% involving either an illegal or prescription opioid and 69% involving synthetic opioids other than methadone, “primarily illegally made fentanyl and fentanyl analogs,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately 73,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2023, according to the CDC, representing “nearly 92% of opioid overdose deaths.”

“I learned a whole lot that year, but what I realized more than anything is that death is what gives life meaning,” Levinson said at Tuesday’s premiere, referring to Cloud’s death. “You can’t be arrogant about existence. You’re forced to reckon with the fact that life itself is a wonder, a gift, a profound blessing.”

Four months after Cloud’s death, Turen died from multiple heart issues, according to a medical examiner’s report.

Dane, who starred as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, died in February this year, following a battle with ALS.

Prior to Dane’s death, he returned to his role for the show’s third season. Fans got a preview of his final performance in the season 3 trailer, which was released March 30.

“I’d like to dedicate this season to those who we lost: Angus, Kevin and Eric,” he said. “The Rebbe says, ‘The only way to see great light is to pass through great darkness.’ Well, it feels good to be on the other side.”

Euphoria season 3, starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Sunday.

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Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in stabbing deaths of parents Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner
Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in stabbing deaths of parents Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner
Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home in December 2025.(Chris Torres-Pool/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday following his arrest late last year in the stabbing deaths of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner.

The 32-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders.

His public defender, Kimberly Greene, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during his court appearance in Los Angeles on Monday.

He will remain in jail on no bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for April 29.

Nick Reiner was set to enter a plea in January at a hearing in Los Angeles, before his defense attorney, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case during the court appearance. Nick Reiner agreed to delay his arraignment and was assigned a public defender.

Jackson told reporters after court that he had to withdraw as Nick Reiner’s counsel due to “circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control.”

“Pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder,” he added. “We wish him the very best moving forward.”

A Reiner family spokesperson said at the time, “They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings.”

Nick Reiner made a brief first court appearance on Dec. 17, 2025, during which he waived the right to a speedy arraignment.

Since then, sources told ABC News that law enforcement and defense attorneys had been working to piece together Nick Reiner’s psychiatric and substance abuse history.

He has a documented history of addiction and substance abuse treatment, and friends have told investigators that his mental health had been deteriorating prior to the fatal stabbings.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, 2025.

The night before, Nick Reiner — who had been living on his parents’ property — got into an argument with Rob Reiner at a holiday party and was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News.

Nick Reiner was taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles hours after the bodies were discovered.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiners’ other children, Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, said in a statement following their parents’ deaths, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” they said.

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‘Cross,’ starring Aldis Hodge, renewed for season 3
‘Cross,’ starring Aldis Hodge, renewed for season 3
Honoree/actor Aldis Hodge attends the ‘Cross’ and Award Presentation press junket during day 2 of the 14th SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on February 5, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Aldis Hodge’s Cross has been renewed for a third season.

The Prime Video series, created by Ben Watkins and based on characters created by James Patterson, is comprised of eight episodes, continuing the story of Hodge’s detective, Alex Cross, and his pursuit of serial killers.

“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling,” Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

The show’s second season, which also stars Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham, is available to stream on Prime Video.

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Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short dies at 42
Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short dies at 42
Martin Short and Katherine Elizabeth Short arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 27, 2011, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 42.

A representative for Martin Short confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”

The statement continued, “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that a call came into Katherine Short’s address at 6:43 p.m. PT Monday for a possible suicide. When LAPD and medics arrived, they found a deceased female and an investigation was opened.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at Katherine Short’s home. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.

Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

Dolman died on Aug. 21, 2010, from ovarian cancer. She and Martin Short were married for 30 years.

They also have two sons, Oliver Patrick Short, 39, and Henry Hayter Short, 36.

Martin Short has previously spoken about how his children were close, telling CNN in a 2013 interview that he was inspired by his own childhood to make sure his children were always close.

“When you have kids you have to just set down this bottom line of what can’t happen,” Martin Short said. “I’ve done it in my house and my parents did it in their house which was: Everyone has to like each other and get along. And if you don’t, you’ll get the wrath of the parents.”

According to People, Katherine Short earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006.

She then earned her master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Following an internship at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel, training at the West L.A. Veterans Administration and a role at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, she worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part time at the clinic Amae Health.

Katherine Short was also a mental health advocate and was involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind.

Over the years, Martin Short brought his daughter with him to several events. She appeared with him and Dolman at the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her dad in February 2011.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

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