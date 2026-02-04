How climate change will make hosting the Winter Olympics more challenging

A general view at the Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, February 3, 2026 in Predazzo, Italy. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

(MILAN) — Hosting the Winter Olympics will be more challenging in the future as global warming impacts host cities traditionally known for climates suitable for competitions such as skiing and snowboarding, according to climate scientists.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are about to kick off, but the Milano Cortina Games will take place in a much warmer world than in years past.

Average temperatures in Cortina, Italy, have risen by 6.4 degrees Fahrenheit since the region first hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956, according to a recent analysis by Climate Central. The warming trends have led to fewer freezing days and a shortage of naturally made snow.

“The number of freezing days, which is what you need to have snow, has dropped by almost 20%,” Marcene Mitchell, senior vice president for climate change for the World Wildlife Fund, told ABC News.

As a result, event organizers were required to ship in 3 million cubic yards of artificial snow, despite the games taking place in the high altitudes of the Italian Alps.

The artificial snow is not as safe, Mitchell said, explaining that it’s “icier” and a “riskier” surface for athletes to compete on.

The energy to make and ship the artificial snow also exacerbates the carbon footprint of the competitions that require snow, the climate experts said.

“To create artificial snow requires massive amounts of water and energy,” Mitchell said.

Warmer-than-freezing temperatures can also alter the consistency of the snow — turning it to slush — which can cause delays as crews work to smooth the slopes, Carlos Martinez, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told ABC News.

Some of the most popular outdoor sports, such as skiing and snowboarding competitions, are impacted, Martinez said.

The warming planet is impacting a number of regions that would have previously been considered suitable to host the games. Every host location of the Winter Games since 1950 has warmed since then, according to Climate Central. Out of 93 potential host sites, only 52 would have reliable conditions for the Winter Olympics by the 2050s, according to a 2024 study.

“Globally, winters are changing drastically,” Jon Meyer, assistant Utah state climatologist, told ABC News.

The impact on snowpacks is being felt on all continents, Meyer added.

The French Alps, the host of the 2030 games, have lost about a third of their snowfall over the past century, according to recent research.

Utah is slated to host the 2034 Winter Olympics. While a single season isn’t an indicator of future snowfall, Salt Lake City has only amassed .10 inches of snow this winter season, compared to an average of 33.4 inches typically accumulated by early February. One ski resort outside Salt Lake City has only seen 143 inches of snow so far this season — 150 inches below average.

“Just totally uncharted territory for the amount of low-elevation and mid-elevation snowfall Utah has seen, and that’s a pattern that’s played out across much of the Western U.S.,” Meyer said.

The lack of snowfall will likely put regions in the West at risk of drought conditions and lower water supplies in the coming seasons, Meyer added.

Elsewhere in the world, warming will be an “ongoing” issue for the Winter Olympics, Martinez said.

“You can’t hold the Winter Olympics without winter, and this is exactly what’s happening with climate change around the world,” Mitchell said.

Worker trapped for 11 hours after collapse of medieval tower in central Rome
Claudia Chieppa/Anadolu via Getty Images

(ROME) — A worker who had been trapped for 11 hours in the partial collapse of a medieval tower in the heart of Rome was rescued late Monday, officials said.

The 66-year-old man was the last of several workers saved in the rescue operation that was briefly interrupted by a second collapse of the 95-foot-tall Torre de’ Conti tower, Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Rome Fire Service, told ABC News.

Cari said the worker was extracted from the rubble and was being taken to a hospital ambulance with a police escort. His condition was not immediately released.

“We have achieved an exceptional feat: the injured man has been extracted, brought to ground level, and is already in the ambulance. We can give the exceptional news that he is alive,” Cari said.

Before being saved, the trapped worker was conscious and communicating with search-and-rescue crews, Cari said. About 140 firefighters responded to the scene, some digging with their bare hands to free the worker.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri told reporters on Monday evening, just before the last rescue was made, that doctors had reached the worker and supplied him with oxygen.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, officials said.

The tower is in the historic part of central Rome near the Roman Forum and the Colosseum.

Cari said the emergency unfolded around 11 a.m. local time. At the time of the first collapse, 11 workers from two companies were working on the tower.

“It all happened suddenly,” one of the workers told Italy’s ANSA news agency. “Then I only saw the cloud of dust and the rescuers.”

Cari said the second partial collapse occurred about an hour after the first, while firefighters were attempting to rescue the workers.

At least three other workers were pulled from the rubble, two of them unharmed, officials said. One rescued worker, a 64-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a head injury, officials said.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

The tower has been closed to the public since 2007, but recently received a large grant from Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the renovation, officials said.

The Torre dei Conti tower, which dates back to the 13th century, was built by Pope Innocent III as a residence for his family.

Louvre director details security improvement plans following $102 million jewel heist
An exterior view of the famous window and balcony two weeks after a robbery at the Louvre in Paris, France, November 3, 2025. The museum was targeted on October 19 by several criminals who smashed windows to steal eight precious royal jewels. (Photo by Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(PARIS) — The director of the Louvre in Paris addressed on Wednesday a new security breach at the museum while detailing plans underway to overhaul the facility’s security system in the wake of last month’s $102 million jewel heist.

Laurence des Cars, president and director of the Louvre, appeared before the National Assembly Culture Affairs Committee and was grilled about a new security breach that occurred at the museum last week.

Lawmakers asked the director how two Belgian influencers were able to hang a portrait of themselves on Friday in a gallery housing Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting.

Saying she wanted to “put things in perspective,” des Cars said the security breach was one of a string of incidents that have plagued the 232-year-old museum over the years.

“We constantly have incidents in the Louvre’s galleries. Two years ago, it was activists,” des Cars, referring to environmental activists who hurled soup on paintings, a tactic other museums around the world have experienced.

She said the new security apparatus being implemented at the museum will help staff head off such incidents in the future, including the installation of what she described as anti-intrusion systems.

Des Cars said a major security improvement will be the construction of a police station on the grounds of the Louvre.

The director said the police station is among more than 20 “emergency measures” that will be put in place “in the coming days.”

She said the security measures will also include the installation of 100 new security cameras at the Louvre, including cameras to monitor the perimeter of the museum that were severely lacking during the Oct. 19 jewel heist.

The creation of a security coordinator position is also part of the security boost, des Cars said. She also said two galleries that were recently closed will get a security upgrade before they reopen.

Des Cars said the “appalling irony of the situation” is that the Louvre jewel heist occurred as many of the security improvements were being made. She said that between 2022 and 2025, 134 digital cameras were installed throughout the museum as part of a $933 million “Louvre New Renaissance” plan.

“I want to instill a genuine security culture,” said des Cars, adding that she has been calling for the security upgrades since she became the museum’s director in 2022.

Since the robbery at the Louvre, several security issues have emerged, highlighting concerns about the world’s most visited museum.

Among the revelations was that a single perimeter security camera outside the Louvre was not facing the Apollo Gallery, where the robbers used a truck-mounted mechanical cherry picker to reach the gallery and power tools to cut their way in. Earlier this month, a museum employee with knowledge of the security system revealed that the password for the museum’s video surveillance system was simply “Louvre.”

On Monday, the Louvre announced that a public gallery and several offices were being temporarily closed because they had become structurally fragile.

Four suspects have been arrested and charged in the October robbery, but the eight pieces of the French crown jewel collection swiped from the Apollo Gallery have not been recovered, authorities said.

French investigators said the jewel heist from start to getaway took seven minutes.

Prosecutors have not ruled out making more arrests in the case, but said investigators have yet to find any evidence implicating members of the museum staff in the robbery.

ABC News’ Joseph Simonetti contributed to this report.

 

Police investigate after American man found fatally stabbed in Tobago
Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Authorities on the Caribbean island of Tobago say they’re investigating the death of an American man who was found fatally stabbed on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Christopher Brown, 42, of Silverthorne, Colorado, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service told ABC News.

Brown was having dinner with friends at Marguarite’s Local Cuisine in the seaside village of Castara on Wednesday and accompanied the group when they went to a second restaurant and bar nearby to have drinks afterward, police said.

He then apparently left the second location, telling his friends that he was going to buy marijuana, and walked along a main road in Castara, according to the police report.

Police received a report just after 10:30 p.m. local time of a “motionless body bearing a stab wound to the back” on Depot Road in Castara, the report states. When they arrived at the scene, they observed several wounds on the man’s body, as well as a “metallic object” protruding from his back.

“The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation is profoundly saddened and deeply disturbed by the tragic murder of a foreign national in the peaceful community of Castara,” the agency said in a statement. “The Division strongly condemns this horrific act of violence and extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this unimaginably difficult time,” a statement from the agency read.

One suspect is in custody, but they have not been charged at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

