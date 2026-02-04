Judge to consider moving Trump’s New York hush money conviction to federal court

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge on Wednesday is set to consider moving President Donald Trump’s conviction in his criminal hush money case in New York to federal court, where Trump could try to overturn it.

Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office will argue before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein over the immunity the U.S. Supreme Court granted Trump for his official acts.

The Supreme Court decided in July 2024 that presidents are entitled to presumptive immunity for acts taken in their official capacity.  Trump’s attorneys have argued that ruling means his Manhattan criminal case belongs in federal court.

Hellerstein has already denied them twice, deciding that falsifying business records before the 2016 election in order to conceal a long-denied affair with Stormy Daniels had nothing to do with the presidency. 

After Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts, his attorneys went back to Hellerstein, who was still not convinced, writing that “hush-money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority.”

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Hellerstein to take another look.

New York Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump last year to an unconditional discharge without prison, fines or probation. Prosecutors have argued that the “advanced stage” of the case weighs against moving it into federal court.

Trump was found guilty of orchestrating an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election by directing his personal lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, to pay $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from publicly revealing a long-denied sexual encounter with Trump.

Trump is separately pursuing an appeal through the state court system.

In this booking photo released by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Michael McKee is shown. (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The doctor who is accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her husband had allegedly told his ex “he could kill her at any time,” according to court documents.

Michael McKee is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband, dentist Spencer Tepe, at their Columbus, Ohio, home on Dec. 30, according to police and prosecutors. The Tepes’ two young children were found safe inside the house.

McKee and Monique Tepe married in 2015 and divorced in 2017. According to court documents, Monique Tepe’s friends and family said Monique Tepe told them McKee “had been abusive, and had made numerous threats on her life during and after their marriage.”

One witness told detectives that Monique Tepe alleged McKee strangled her and “forced unwanted sex,” court documents said.

Another witness told detectives that “McKee had told Monique that he could kill her at any time and would find her and buy the house right next to her, that she will always be his wife,” documents said.

During the Dec. 30 homicides, McKee’s phone was left at his workplace — an Illinois hospital — and “showed no activity for approximately 17 hours,” according to court documents.

Police — who zeroed in on McKee after linking him to a car seen on surveillance video — said they also recovered video “of the same suspect” by the Tepes’ house weeks before the murders, on Dec. 6, according to court documents.

On Dec. 6, the Tepes were in Indiana at the Big Ten Championship game, and during that trip Monique Tepe allegedly told friends “she was upset about something involving her ex-husband,” according to court documents.

McKee is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary. His defense attorney, Diane Menashe, entered not guilty pleas to all counts on his behalf during a court appearance last week. Menashe declined to comment to ABC News on Tuesday about the new allegations revealed in the court documents, saying she doesn’t comment on pending matters.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The man who is accused of placing two pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Jan. 5, 2021, told investigators he was “disappointed” in the results of the 2020 election, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.

Brian Cole Jr. also said that that he got rid of the unusual shoes that investigators were looking for, according Pirro.

“He told us that he had those sneakers and that he got rid of them after he placed the pipe bombs,” Pirro told ABC News in an exclusive interview Friday.

When asked if she would go further in saying that Cole offered a full confession, Pirro would go no further, saying, “I don’t want to get ahead of this, but what I can tell you is that the combination of video evidence, forensic evidence, as well as the items, the receipts and — it makes it very clear that we can prove this case to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Authorities arrested Cole, 30, on Thursday after identifying him as the suspect in the case following a yearslong investigation.

He made his first court appearance Friday and did not enter a plea.

The distinctive Nike Air Max Turf sneakers seen in CCTV images had long been a focus of investigators who were hoping they would lead to the suspect.

Pirro said that based on the evidence, it is “unmistakable” that Cole is the suspect, after having gone through 3 million pieces of data.

“In my mind, they were on the right path when it was clear that the cell phone was pinging in the exact locations where we had the video of the suspect walking along the area,” Pirro said. “Everywhere he walked, his cell phone was pinging at the cell tower. So it is unmistakable that he was the guy who was walking along and placing those items,” she said.

Pirro confirmed ABC News’ reporting that Cole is talking to authorities and that they say he expressed concern about the 2020 election.

“He was disappointed in various aspects of the election,” Pirro said.

She said “it really isn’t clear” if Cole is a supporter of either President Donald Trump or former President Joe Biden.

“This guy was an equal opportunity bomber,” Pirro said. “He put a bomb outside the Republican National Committee and the Democrat National Committee. He was disappointed to a great deal in the system, both sides of the system, and for me as a prosecutor, my job is to prove what his intent was in placing those pipe bombs, and what he intended to do, and what we can prove, and we can prove that.”

She said they won’t stop investigating this case and will continue to execute search warrants and find information.

Pirro was adamant that the public will see the facts of this case, regardless of politics.

“Look at me,” she said. “You will see the facts. You will see the evidence. You will see the truth as we go forward with this case. The law requires it, it demands it, and it is what we will deliver.” 

(LOUSIVILLE, Ky.) — Authorities are responding to a reported plane crash near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, police said Tuesday.

There are reported injuries, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, which did not specify how many.

A shelter-in-place has been issued within five miles of the airport, police said.

“This is an active scene with fire and debris. Stay away,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media.

A large plume of smoke could be seen near the airport, which is closed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport confirmed there was an “aircraft incident” and that the airfield is closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

