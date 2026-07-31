Howard Charles, 50 Cent tease why ‘Fightland’ is a must-watch

Howard Charles, 50 Cent tease why ‘Fightland’ is a must-watch
Poster for ‘Fightland’ (Starz)

Howard Charles plays a heavyweight championship boxer in Fightland, the new Starz series that follows Duke Kilroy as he seeks vengeance for the death of his brother, whom he believes was killed by criminal kingpin and former promoter Kingsley Marshall.

Though Howard was already in shape before landing the role, he says portraying Duke required a different kind of physique.

“I had to put on weight for the role, actually. I was a bit too lean. That’s the first time that’s actually happened. So I was eating a bit more than I usually do. I was lifting a bit heavier than I usually do,” he tells ABC Audio.

Howard says he was drawn to the character the moment he read the script.

“I saw a man who on the face of it appeared to be dangerous and capable of terrible things, and sometimes even reckless, but this was not a man who was a monster. You know, this is someone who’s wounded, someone who is carrying grief, rage … and he is a man with a heart,” he explains. “I just really felt for the guy, you know, I really, really felt his pain and I wanted to play him and I wanted to represent him and I wanted to honor him. And luckily, I was given the opportunity to do that.”

Fightland is executive produced by 50 Cent, who is known for starring in, creating and promoting the Power universe. Despite that franchise’s long-running success, he believes Fightland is an even better series.

“When you watch that show, you go, well, this is better than where we started with Power,” he says, noting it took more effort to promote Power in its early days.

“I took $17,000 to be a reoccurring actor, to write the theme song for Power, to do the marketing and promotions for it because they didn’t know who Omari Hardwick was in the very beginning,” he says. “So Good Morning America wouldn’t accept the cast without me being available. I’m in a nightclub. I got to put a suit on and go to Good Morning America. Like that, it was really interesting.”

“I knew I had something going when they would accept them without me season 3,” 50 continues. “Then it gradually got to that point.”

By contrast, Fightland is captivating from the start. “I’m excited because I think after people see the first [episode] … they’ll understand why I’m been saying that.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Legendary TV director James Burrows dies at 85
Legendary TV director James Burrows dies at 85
In this March 25, 2025, file photo, James Burrows attends a premiere in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE)

Legendary director James Burrows has died, his agent confirmed to ABC News on Friday. He was 85.

Burrows is known for directing some of the most iconic shows on television, from Cheers and Taxi to Will & Grace and Frasier.

Throughout his illustrious career, Burrows won 11 Emmys and five Directors Guild of America Awards. The Directors Guild of America also honored Burrows in 2015 with a lifetime achievement award. He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Jimmy was the greatest comedic television director in the history of the medium,” his agent, Rick Rosen, said in a statement to ABC News. “He directed the most iconic, defining shows of generations. Always a gentleman, it was an absolute honor to represent him.”

Born on Dec. 30, 1940, Burrows made his mark across many television shows in the mid 1970s, directing episodes for several television series in 1975 including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Phyllis and The Bob Newhart Show.

He also helmed episodes of Laverne & Shirley, The Betty White Show, Rhoda and more, before a long stint as director for the TV sitcom Taxi starting in 1978. Burrows directed the first four seasons of the series, which focused on the everyday lives of New York City taxi drivers.

While speaking to the Television Academy in 2025, Burrows said his job as a director on Taxi was to “mold” the actors “into an ensemble.”

“I’m not sure how much the actors learned from me, but I learned a lot about how to deal with people because of that show,” he said.

Following Taxi, Burrows directed several other TV shows as well as the 1988 television movie The Nerd, prior to directing Cheers starting in 1982. He was also a co-creator on the show, and directed 237 episodes.

In 2003, Burrows told Conan O’Brien that it was a “wonderful experience.”

“It was so smooth, it was scary, how the process went,” Burrows said about the writing, cast and crew.

The show won a total of 28 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Burrows winning two for directing.

Burrows went on to direct more television shows after Cheers, including Frasier, Will & Grace and Friends.

When asked in an interview in 2003 by the Television Academy about how he wanted to be remembered, Burrows said, “That every night forever you can tune in somewhere and there’ll be a show I did.”

 ABC News’ Andrea Dresdale contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘A Different World’ gets Netflix release date and more
In brief: ‘A Different World’ gets Netflix release date and more

A Different World has received a Netflix release date. The series debuts to the streamer on Sept. 24. It stars Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley and Dwayne. A new generation joins her at Hillman College for this show that’s “set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU,” according to its official description …

Florence Pugh’s latest film has landed at Paramount Pictures. Variety reports that North American and select international distribution rights for the film The Midnight Library have been scooped up by Paramount Pictures. Pugh is set to star in and produce the film, which will be directed by Lion helmer Garth Davis …

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reteaming for a Disney+ sailing docuseries. The Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars are set to lead a docuseries about the SailGP team they co-own …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Boys: The fifth and final season of the superhero satire series makes its debut. 

Hulu
The Testaments: Watch the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff series. 

HBO Max
Hacks: The Emmy-winning comedy series premieres the first episode of its final season.

HBO
Euphoria: The highly anticipated third season of the drama series starring Zendaya arrives. 

Netflix
Big Mistakes: Dan Levy’s latest TV show follows two siblings who accidentally fall into organized crime. 

Movie theaters
You, Me & Tuscany: Watch Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page fall in love in this new romantic comedy.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.