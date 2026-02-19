In brief: ‘Imperfect Women’ trailer and more

Sony Pictures Animation has shifted the release date for its upcoming film BUDS. The original comedy film, for which the studio has not released a description, will now premiere in theaters on Dec. 22, 2027, instead of its previous date of March 12, 2027. Sony says this change is due to the box office success of its latest release, GOAT, as they want to position BUDS at the lucrative winter holiday moviegoing season …

Apple TV has released the trailer for its new psychological thriller Imperfect Women. Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss star in and executive produce the eight-episode series, which premieres its first two episodes on March 18. New episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through April 29 …

You can see the late James Van Der Beek act in one of his final roles in the trailer for the upcoming thriller film The Gates. Lionsgate has released the trailer for the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on March 13. The movie follows three college students on a road trip gone wrong who find themselves trapped in a small gated community after they witness a murder …

Lauren LaVera in ‘Twisted.’ (Republic Pictures)

A savvy scammer meets a surgeon with a sick sense of morality in the new horror movie Twisted. Lauren LaVera stars as a scam artist who tangles with a neurosurgeon played by Djimon Hounsou.

LaVera, best known for her role in the ultra-bloody Terrifier franchise, is no stranger to the horror genre.

“I don’t know what it is about me that directors want to just throw all the blood on me,” LaVera told ABC Audio.

LaVera’s first major role in the industry came on the set of the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Split, where she played a body double for Anya Taylor-Joy.

“I was terrified, because I love M. Night Shyamalan,” LaVera said.

She said The Sixth Sense director would often bring her behind the camera to observe the directing process.

“Seeing that kind of passion for this art form really influenced me,” LaVera said. “I saw that you can be this kind person and this incredible artist at the same time.”

In Twisted, LaVera tackles a morally complex character in Paloma, a grifter who attempts to sell rented properties to unsuspecting buyers — until she crosses Hounsou’s Dr. Robert Kezian, who’s on a mission to bring his dead wife back from the grave.

LaVera said Paloma isn’t so different from her Terrifier character, Sienna.

“If we’re using these two women on opposite ends of the moral spectrum — they just had different upbringings. And it’s kind of like that nature versus nurture.”

Another similarity between Terrifier and Twisted is an emphasis on practical horror effects.

“It’s like assisted acting,” said LaVera. “When you have practicals, you can literally see what’s happening in the scene, and that will help influence your reaction to that.”

But it is still gross, she said: “I do not like being covered in blood. Especially when it’s sticky.”

‘Zootopia 2’ wins the Thanksgiving weekend with $156 million
Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 Disney animated film, was the holiday box office champ, bringing in $156 million during the five-day Thanksgiving day weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, that holiday take marks the second-best Thanksgiving opening for a film following 2024’s Moana 2, which brought in $225 million.

Wicked: For Good also had a strong Thanksgiving box office, earning $93 million for a second place showing, bringing its total domestic box office to $270.4 million.

The weekend’s only two other new releases to land in the top 10 include the Elizabeth Olsen/Miles Teller film Eternity at #6 with a Thanksgiving weekend box office of $5.23 million, and Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, at #8 with $1.35 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Zootopia 2 – $156 million
2. Wicked: For Good – $93 million
3. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $10.09 million
4. Predator: Badlands – $6.62 million
5. The Running Man – $5.52 million
6. Eternity – $5.23 million
7. Rental Family – $3.07 million
8. Hamnet – $1.35 million
9. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $1.2 million
10. Regretting You – $710,000

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3. (Netflix)

Still haven’t filled the Jenny Han love story hole in your heart after The Summer I Turned Pretty ended its three-season run? You’re in luck.

Netflix has shared its first look at season 3 of XO, Kitty. The streamer also announced that the third season will debut on April 2.

Additionally, the first synopsis for the third season of the show has arrived. It finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future.”

“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Valentina Garza serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer while Han executive produces.

Han took to Instagram on Wednesday to share all of the new photos from the upcoming season. Her carousel begins with a photo of Kitty and Min Ho in front of a cherry blossom tree staring into each other’s eyes.

“First look at @xokittynetflix Season 3,” Han captioned the post alongside a love letter emoji. “Out April 2!”

Also starring in season 3 are Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Anthony Keyvan as Q and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

