In brief: Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver departing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and more
Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are moving on from Grey’s Anatomy. The longtime stars of the ABC medical drama are departing the series at the end of season 22, which is currently airing. Their final episodes will be the season finale, which debuts on May 7. “Thank you, Kim and Kevin. There are no words for the gratitude we have for everything you brought to Grey’s Anatomy,” the show’s official Instagram posted …
We now know what Adam Sandler’s next film will be. He will star in director Scott Cooper’s new movie Time Out for Netflix. Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F. Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn and Adam Horovitz will also star in the upcoming movie. Time Out is based on the French film L’Emploi du temps, and follows a man who is fired from his job and lies to his family about it rather than admitting the truth …
Honeymoon with Harry, the upcoming comedic drama film that stars Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal, is set to shoot in Queensland, Australia, in April. Deadline reports that Love Story breakout star Sarah Pidgeon is in talks to join the cast of the Amazon MGM Studios production …
One Battle After Another was the big winner at Sunday’s Oscars, taking home the top prize of best picture.
“I just want to say that in 1975 the Oscar nominees for best picture were Dog Day Afternoon, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Jaws, Nashville and Barry Lyndon,” said the film’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson. “There is no best among them, there is just what that mood might be that day.”
“But we’re happy to be part of this, a wonderful, wonderful journey with our fellow nominees, our fellow filmmakers, our fellow filmmakers that even weren’t recognized by the academy,” he added. “So many great films this year.”
Anderson also thanked his cast, noting he “blew it” when he forgot to thank them when he won best director earlier in the evening. He specifically called out actress Chase Infiniti, saying, “You are the heart of this movie.”
One Battle After Another took home six awards. In addition to best picture, it won director, adapted screenplay, film editing, achievement in casting and supporting actor for Sean Penn.
Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 42.
A representative for Martin Short confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”
The statement continued, “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”
The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that a call came into Katherine Short’s address at 6:43 p.m. PT Monday for a possible suicide. When LAPD and medics arrived, they found a deceased female and an investigation was opened.
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at Katherine Short’s home. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.
Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.
Dolman died on Aug. 21, 2010, from ovarian cancer. She and Martin Short were married for 30 years.
They also have two sons, Oliver Patrick Short, 39, and Henry Hayter Short, 36.
Martin Short has previously spoken about how his children were close, telling CNN in a 2013 interview that he was inspired by his own childhood to make sure his children were always close.
“When you have kids you have to just set down this bottom line of what can’t happen,” Martin Short said. “I’ve done it in my house and my parents did it in their house which was: Everyone has to like each other and get along. And if you don’t, you’ll get the wrath of the parents.”
According to People, Katherine Short earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006.
She then earned her master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.
Following an internship at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel, training at the West L.A. Veterans Administration and a role at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, she worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part time at the clinic Amae Health.
Katherine Short was also a mental health advocate and was involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind.
Over the years, Martin Short brought his daughter with him to several events. She appeared with him and Dolman at the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her dad in February 2011.
If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.
Woody Harrelson is sharing some of the frustrations he had for his True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey while they were filming the critically acclaimed show.
McConaughey recently guested on Harrelson and Ted Danson‘s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, where Harrelson said there were “so many times” that he wanted to “punch” McConaughey for his method acting in season 1 of True Detective.
“He’s method,” Harrelson said. “When we were shooting, he was Rust Cohle. There [were] so many times I wanted to punch this m*********** in the face. I’m so pissed at him cause he’s in his character.”
Harrelson and McConaughey played investigators hunting a serial killer in Louisiana on the show. McConaughey said on the podcast that he had to stay stoic between takes in order to stay in the headspace of his character.
“We’re sitting there. We’re about to start shooting, and we were rehearsing,” McConaughey said. “I’m just kind of being stoic Rust Cohle. Woody goes, like, ‘Hey man, I need to talk to you about something.’ He goes, ‘The way you and I work, McConaughey, I hit you the ball, you hit it back, I hit it back to you. We volley, we play. … Man, that’s us. It’s dramatic, and it’s also comedy.'”
Harrelson said he suggested the show was too dark and that they should add in some moments of levity.
“I remember saying to [McConaughey] before we started filming, I’m like, ‘Dude, people are gonna expect to laugh with us. We gotta throw some jokes in here.’ He’s just like, ‘Mhm.’ … I’m waiting for him to say, ‘Yeah, you’re totally’ — no, none of that. He just, ‘Mhm, yeah.’”