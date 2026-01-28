In brief: ‘Shrinking’ renewed for season 4 and more

In brief: ‘Shrinking’ renewed for season 4 and more

Apple TV is sticking with Shrinking. The comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford has scored an early season 4 renewal ahead of its season 3 debut on Wednesday. New episodes of Shrinking season 3 drop weekly through April 8 …

We now know when the new limited series Vladimir will debut on Netflix. The show, which stars Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall, debuts to the streaming service on March 5. The show is based on the novel by Julia May Jones, and follows a professor whose world unravels as she finds herself enamored with her new colleague …

Regina Hall is teaming up with Adam Driver. The actress will star alongside the Oscar-nominated actor in the new limited series Rabbit, Rabbit. The show follows an escaped convict who takes hostages to bargain for freedom, before the standoff becomes “an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator,” according to a description from Netflix …

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
The Beauty: Ashton Kutcher stars in the new series from creator Ryan Murphy

Prime Video
Steal: Sophie Turner stars in the new series about an investment company that gets upended by a heist.

HBO
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!: Watch the two-part docuseries on the comedy legend. 

Netflix
Finding Her Edge: This new show follows professional ice dancers, and the thin line between love and hate. 

Skyscraper Live: Professional climber Alex Honnold will free solo climb one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world in this live event. 

Movie theaters
Mercy: Chris Pratt must prove his innocence to an AI judge played by Rebecca Ferguson in this new film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Seth MacFarlane wins inaugural Streaming Icon of the Year award from Nielsen
Seth MacFarlane wins inaugural Streaming Icon of the Year award from Nielsen
Seth MacFarlane attends ‘The Naked Gun’ New York premiere on July 28, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

It seems today, that all we see, is violence in movies and Seth MacFarlane on TV. As long as you’re watching TV on streaming services, that is.

MacFarlane has been named the winner of the inaugural Streaming Icon of the Year award from the media audience measurement firm Nielsen. This award was given as part of the company’s annual Audience Rated Television Entertainment of the Year Awards, or the ARTEY Awards, which recognize the most-watched streaming titles of the year.

The honor of Streaming Icon of the Year recognizes a creator, actor, producer or writer whose body of work drives significant viewership across many platforms, according to Nielsen.

MacFarlane’s catalog of TV shows and films contributed majorly to his win. In all, they generated over 60 billion viewing minutes across multiple platforms, which Nielsen notes would be equivalent to 116,000 years.

Among his many shows and films, it was Family Guy that contributed greatly to MacFarlane’s win. The show was the second most-watched adult animation show of 2025 and the #7 streaming program overall. It charted in the top 10 on Nielsen’s streaming charts for 37 weeks in 2025. American Dad! also contributed to his win, as the #3 most-watched adult animation streaming title of the year.

“I want to thank Nielsen for this Streaming Icon Award,” MacFarlane said in a statement. “It’s a high honor to receive the first prize in show business that isn’t determined by quality.”

As for some of the other big winners at the 2025 ARTEY Awards, Bluey was the top overall program and the top acquired program with 45.2 billion minutes streamed. Stranger Things was the top original streaming program, while KPop Demon Hunters won for top kids movie.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60
Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60
Pat Finn attends ABC’s ‘The Middle’ 200th episodes celebration on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC’s The Middle, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with cancer, which had been in remission but then returned.

Finn began his career as an improv comedian alongside his college pal Chris Farley. His first big break in television came on The George Wendt Show, where he played the brother of Wendt’s character, George Coleman. He went on to recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, and played Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018. 

Seinfeld fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode “The Reverse Peephole,” while Friends fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “The One That Could Have Been, Part 2.”

Finn also appeared in films like Dude, Where’s My Car and It’s Complicated, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

He’s survived by his wife, Donna Finn, and their three children as well as his parents and siblings.

(This is an updated version of a story that was originally published Dec. 25, 2025 at 3:53 p.m.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.